If you haven’t figured it out yet - Communist China & Iran-Qatar (backed by the NWO and the UN) want Islamo-Communism to rule America and for our country to be divided, sick and weak. Their foot soldiers are the enemy within.

The alliance between atheist Communism and political Islam is called the RED-GREEN AXIS and sadly many Americans are clueless about this. The RED-GREEN AXIS is our real enemy here on earth.

Our enemies in the RED-GREEN axis are buying our farmland & our Hollywood movie studios, disrupting our energy and communication systems, manipulating our weather systems, controlling our news networks and social media, stealing our military technology, poisoning our children and our atmosphere and spying on, blackmailing and bribing our politicians, judges and juries.

They are even assassinating our leaders!

Islamo-Communist billionaires in America, Europe, Communist China, Qatar and around the world fund left-wing NGOs (non-profits) - like those run by Koch, Soros and Clinton. The NGOs then organize & radicalize the “purple haired” Antifa and “masked Jihadi” foot soldiers on college campuses and in our streets.

These NGOs also fund the mass migration of people from Islamo-Communist countries who hate us - under the guise of helping. Some of those “migrants” turn into domestic pirates and steal our resources and terrorists who commit political violence.

Around the world, these terrorist foot soldiers and mercenaries are called Antifa, Hamas, Black Bloc, BLM, Hezbollah, MS-13, Tren de Aragua and more...they used to be called Brownshirts, the Gestapo, the Red Guard...they just changed their names!

Islamo-Communist billionaires in America, Europe, Communist China, Qatar and around the world fund so-called MAGA “influencers” on social media who spend their days brainwashing conservatives into believing they are our friends - while filling our heads with lies designed to confuse, divide and conquer.

Islamo-Communist billionaires in America, Europe, Communist China, Qatar and around the world bribe our election workers and install systems to steal our elections. That’s why there are now so many Communist “elected” officials in some of our biggest US cities - and they virtually control the entire West coast of America and the Great Lakes region! This is by design to make for easier invasion! It’s obvious to any thinking person.

THE ISLAMO-COMMUNISTS HAVE INFILTRATED EVERY FACET OF OUR GOVERNMENT, OUR SCHOOLS AND OUR COUNTRY - they have even taken over many of our churches and sacred places - and many believe they even control the Pope - yet their propagandists want you to believe the problem is all ISRAEL.

Qatar (home of the Muslim Brotherhood) has 31 FARA registrants in the US, spends $250,000,000 on anti-Israel lobbying firms in the US, and has spent over $14 BILLION buying influence at US universities to bash Israel and promote Islamo-Communism.

Israel is NOT the enemy. The FAITHFUL in Israel are part of the solution - if you don’t get that now - you are brainwashed beyond belief. You have been deceived by Satan.

We must NOT let Israel fall to the Islamo-Communists and that’s exactly what they want - that’s why they want to get rid of Bibi. We must NOT let America fall to the Islamo-Communists and that’s exactly what they want - that’s why they want to get rid of Trump.

The purpose of the puppet master Globalists behind the Islamo-Communist destabilization and division in America is to fracture the faithful conservative MAGA coalition (which has grown around the world) and allow our enemies to turn the world into a one world left-wing ISLAMO-COMMUNIST atheist order controlled by Satan’s demons.

Hitler (a left-wing Socialist of the German SOCIALIST Worker’s Party) even partnered with Islam in WW2. His Nazi policies were some of the most vigorous attempts to politicize and instrumentalize totalitarian Islam in modern history.

The NAZIs and the Soviet Communists created most of the CIA MKUltra brainwashing techniques used by the propagandists today. Nobody knows that because they teach us the opposite! The NAZIs and the Communists are two sides of the same COLLECTIVIST coin fighting for control!

Amin al-Husseini, Yasser Arafat’s uncle, spent most of WWII in Germany in alliance with Hitler.

Until 1964, the word “Palestinian” rarely described Arabs who once lived in Israel.

That was when KGB Agents of Communist Russia (the Soviet Union) created and funded a terrorist group called the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Its leader, Yasser Arafat, was born and raised in Egypt.

The PLO was as artificial as other effective and deadly groups that Communists used during the Cold War to take over Algeria, South Africa, Kenya, Vietnam, and Cuba. During this time, the KGB even gave money, weapons, and training to the IRA in Ireland.

20 years after that, the Muslim Brotherhood created Hamas to compete with the PLO. Hamas and the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) compete for power and control but they basically BOTH want to wipe Israel off the face of the earth.

Today, Hamas and the PLO are marching on college campuses under banners like Antifa, BLM and other Islamo-Communist-Fascist-Marxist flags. Same ideology as Hamas and the PLO - just rebranded to fool you.

Every day I get emails from people who are either paid propagandists or hopelessly brainwashed who want me to ignore what people like Ilhan Omar (Green Axis Islamo-Communist) and Tim Walz (CCP Communist Red Axis) have done to my home state of Minnesota and blame Israel and Bibi for all our problems.

Trust me, it’s NOT Israel who destroyed Minnesota - it was the Islamo-Communist alliance of Ilhan Omar, Tim Walz, Keith Ellison and Steve Simon and their enablers in Antifa and the Koch-funded Libertarian party.

PLEASE STOP BUYING THEIR BS. Our lives depend on it. Thank you.

