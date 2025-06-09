By now you’ve all seen the footage of the invasion of California - the riots, looting, arson and other criminal acts. This is a real insurrection. The question is - who is behind it? What I hope to do is cover some points that the fake news won’t tell you - in a 10 minute read.

As slimy California Governor Newsom was on TV telling Trump to get out of Los Angeles and that he had it covered, the Democrat Mayor of LA, Karen Bass, unintentionally admitted on CBS LA that the LAPD was "overrun" and couldn't handle the thousands of rioters - so Trump sending in the National Guard actually helped the situation.

Only about 300 National Guard, out of the 2000 promised, were actually deployed at the beginning.

Then, once the National Guard were there on the ground, Gavin Newsom and several Democrat Governors then demanded that President Trump pull out the National Guard and let California deal with the violence on their own. This tells me they are all in on it together - and plan to use this same tactic in other blue states.

This is their plan. Their inaction will allow this to spread across America. Tom Homan says Newsom and Bass could face Federal charges over their unwillingness to rein in the chaos. Trump said he’d be fine with Homan arresting Newsom for obstruction.

What you don’t know is that it’s been reported that Communist lawfare goons like Eisen, Weissmann & McCord (the same legal team behind the Trump impeachments and fake charges) have been planning this for a long time. This is another color revolution - no different than the "Orange Revolution" in Ukraine or the “Black Lives Matter” Revolution engineered in 2020 for George Floyd.

They want riots that are so bad Trump will be forced to call in the National Guard and then the Democrats will block that attempt - stall any action - and sue the administration.

They’ve been planning these 2025 “Summer of Love” riots for months. They’re counting on JUDGES to allow them to over run America with protests that can’t be stopped.

This time it’s obvious that the Communists are using the “Mexican flag” as a symbol of this color revolution. Why do I think that? Because the Communists are trying to turn Mexican-Americans against the Trump administration because so many voted for him in record numbers in 2024.

While Newsom & Bass were blaming the National Guard for “escalating” the situation - I watched on TV as the LAPD just surrounded the rioters on the freeway and pushed them back with tear gas and flashbangs - I watched it in real time. That was LAPD and NOT the National Guard. So, Newsom and Bass were lying again - blaming Trump for their own actions.

Newsom finally sent in the LAPD to declare "unlawful assembly" after three days because he was afraid Trump and the National Guard would make him look bad - particularly after two police officers were wounded after a rioter struck them with a motorcycle and the freeways were totally blocked. Then, Newsom & Bass blamed Trump for the entire riot.

Today, Bass is still claiming that the National Guard caused all the chaos in Los Angeles and pushed people to loot and light cars on fire and vandalize businesses and throw rocks and bricks at police. This is how sick the Democrats are.

One of the reporters even asked Bass why she was only concerned with keeping the rioters safe - and didn't care about the LAPD or the National Guard.

CHARLIE KIRK: “Los Angeles doesn’t feel like a protest. It feels like an entire city is declaring open rebellion to American authority and sovereignty. It was bound to come to a head in a corrupt blue city, but it must be firmly stopped and law and order reestablished. The American people voted for mass deportations after Biden’s open border. If we don’t succeed our nation will be permanently populated by foreigners, whether legal or illegal, who hate us and owe their true allegiance to another country. If someone loves another country more than America, they are here simply to leech off our economy, our culture, and our welfare. That is civilizational suicide. We are taking our country back, and that includes California.”

Bukele says it was a planned operation. So does Ric Grenell and President Trump. I believe them.

The group CHIRLA is an NGO that makes money off bringing illegals (mostly from Mexico and Central America) to California. Communist activists founded the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles (CHIRLA) in 1986 after Reagan’s Immigration Reform and Control Act, that won amnesty for 2.7 million individuals but also made hiring illegal alien workers against the law. In other words, CHIRLA is all about stopping the deportation of illegal aliens in America and bringing more here. They are partnered with other trafficking organizations from around the world and received $34 MILLION in taxpayer money last year alone.

That’s one part of the puzzle. The other is - is the new Communist “President” of Mexico playing a role here?

In April, due to Trump’s tariffs, there was a 14% drop in remittances to Mexico from the USA. Mexico's central bank is very concerned. Mexico’s entire economy is funded by the cartel trafficking humans and drugs and money made off remittances from the USA.

On June 7th, THE PRESIDENT OF MEXICO CALLED FOR PROTESTS IN AMERICA BECAUSE TRUMP’S NEW BUDGET BILL - THE OBBB - WILL TAX REMITTANCES. THE PLOT THICKENS. Is that another reason there are so many Mexican flags on the ground?

Mexico’s Communist president, Claudia Sheinbaum, just called for protests in the United States:

“If necessary, we’ll mobilize. We don’t want taxes on remittances from our fellow countrymen. From the U.S. to Mexico.”

Sheinbaum that that remittances constitute close to 4 percent of Mexico's GDP and that if Trump taxes them it will hit Mexico's economy. TOO BAD. How much is 4% of Mexico's GDP? Almost $75 BILLION a year!

The "Big Beautiful Bill" proposes a 3.5% tax on remittances sent from the United States to other countries, including Mexico. This tax would apply to remittances exceeding $1,000.

In other words, the Communist leader of Mexico loves to send illegals to America to work so they can send their money back home. Trump says you will pay for that privilege from now on. GOOD. This GOP Senator is so pissed off about what she did that he wants to increase the remittance from Mexico to 15%!

ERIC SCHMITT: "I'm introducing legislation to quadruple the proposed remittance tax — from 3.5% to 15%. America is not the world's piggy bank. And we don't take kindly to threats."

Sheinbaum’s father was a Communist - so is she. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Babylon Bee said it’s a good thing the rioters are waving flags so we know where to send them back.

The good news is that the riot will give Team Trump ammunition when the courts tell us we are not being invaded. WE OBVIOUSLY ARE.

The Mexican cartels make about $13 BILLION a year smuggling illegals into America and then the Mexican Government (which is controlled by the cartels) makes another $75 BILLION a year on remittances sent back to Mexico from the illegals that were smuggled.

That does NOT include profit from every other kind of cross-border corruption - guns, drugs, weapons, prostitution, election fraud, blackmail, bribery, welfare fraud, counterfeiting, etc.

In other words, all we are doing is helping the cartels and their puppet masters (the CCP, NWO & CIA) thrive!

The LAPD does NOT have enough officers to handle riots like this. The Communists know this.

I believe the riots were also timed this week because of three other things. Trump just put a travel ban back against 12 countries where we can’t vet people (so that gives OTHER groups - like Hamas & Jihadis a reason to join in the riots) and next Saturday is June 14th where there will be a military parade in DC. They have plans to use riots like these to disrupt that all over the country.

Also this is the week that negotiations between Ukraine-Russia and Iran are to be finalized. The Communists will do anything they can think of to stop MAGA.

Finally, Trump repeatedly is calling for rioters with face masks to be unmasked. Why? That will allow Palentir to ID them for arrest and deportation.

Palantir's software is used by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to track and manage deportations, monitor visa overstays, and target transnational criminal organizations. Palantir is developing a new tool called Immigration Lifecycle Operating System (ImmigrationOS), which provides ICE with enhanced capabilities to support deportation efforts, including near real-time visibility on people self-deporting from the U.S.

The software helps ICE build profiles of individuals and organizations by collecting and storing detailed information from various databases, such as home addresses, travel history, phone data, criminal records, and financial data. This information is used to facilitate raids and deportations, often resulting in the separation of families and the detention of undocumented immigrants.

The American people are on Trump’s side. 54% support deportation of all illegals. 80% support deportation of illegals who have committed crimes.

As of Monday morning, the National Guard remained deployed in the city with federal officials warning more raids would continue in the days ahead. President Trump has vowed not to back down, stating the enforcement of immigration law “will not be stopped by violent mobs.”

HOMAN: "We're increasing our resources. They're going to get exactly what they don't want."

