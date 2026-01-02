President Trump announced recently that his team was going to show America documented proof of election fraud in the November 2020 election by the end of February 2026. My guess is he’s timing the release to force the Senate GOP to terminate the filibuster and FIX ELECTION FRAUD before the 2026 mid-term elections.

So, I think this is a good time to recap what we knew back then so that when the final numbers DO come out - we can compare! I have reams of data on election fraud but I’m going to synthesize it down to a 10 minute read with just the highlights.

In December 2020, just one month after the stolen election in November 2020, Peter Navarro released a chart of estimated ILLEGAL BALLOTS cast in six swing states.

This is the chart that President Trump, Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman hoped to present before Congress and the public at the Capitol on J6 to show how at least 3 MILLION illegal votes were cast IN JUST SIX SWING STATES ALONE to push Biden to the top.

Team Trump didn’t want Congress to certify a fraudulent election on J6 - he wanted them to send it back to the states and let them AUDIT it. The states were willing to do that.

As you can see, this isn't a handful of illegal votes. In these 6 states alone, they found over 3.1 MILLION possible ILLEGAL votes ABOVE Biden’s alleged margin of victory of 312,992.

The loss of these 6 states alone through fraud accounted for 77 electoral votes.

Biden “allegedly” won the 2020 election with 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.

If these states were properly assigned to Trump - the electoral count would have been 311 for Trump and 227 for Biden.

Instead - we all know what happened. The swamp sabotaged J6 and framed Trump for a phony insurrection, drove him out of office and then Congress certified the FRAUD.

NONE of the courts would even review this evidence. NONE of the media would report this evidence. Congress REFUSED to look at it and REFUSED to honor the State Legislature requests to audit their elections before certification. Instead, it was stripped from the internet, and we were shut down and shut up while Congress hurried up and certified a fraudulent election before the American people could find out they'd been conned - and then blamed the J6 "Capitol riots" - which they planned - as an excuse. We all know that’s the truth now.

Most people still don’t know the sequence of events that really happened on J6. I’m going to deviate a little bit and remind everybody what happened that day. I wrote this 5 years ago on January 8, 2021 - two days after J6 happened - and it’s all pretty much been proven true.

1) Trump KNEW what the coup plotters were plotting on the 6th, so he arrived an hour late to the DC stage, where ONE MILLION Patriots stood before him, and talked longer than he intended, before he asked MAGA to walk peacefully down Pennsylvania Avenue to the Capitol. He also didn’t walk or ride WITH them as he promised because he was told it was not safe. NONE of the Trump supporters were armed or dangerous or wearing costumes.

2) Pelosi, Pence & McConnell planned to start the joint debate & certification session early and expected Trump and his supporters to appear outside the Capitol just BEFORE they started when the chamber was empty. The plan was to unleash ANTIFA-BLM terrorists into the building and then BLAME Trump for the violence. Then they would arrest HIM for an armed insurrection. NOT kidding. I’ve reviewed thousands of pieces of evidence & it was all staged.

3) Pence would then call for Trump’s removal under the 25th amendment. What did Trump do? He had PRE-TAPED a message to the people asking for peace & asking them to go home and be safe. He delayed his speech so it ended well after the Feds breached the Capitol. Then he got on a plane and went to a secure location.

4) This explains why Trump did what he did on the 6th. Why he said, to the MILLION people before him, that he had “heard” bad things about what Pence was planning. When that plan failed, they called back Congress to finish debate & Biden’s certification but used most of that time to bash Trump. Again, part of the plan.

5) Rudy Giuliani and another Constitutional lawyer, John Eastman, also explained to the crowd their plan to argue for a Constitutional delay. They had actually reached out to Senators and asked them to stick to the original schedule they promised to allow a complete debate - but they refused to respond. Then, Trump’s Twitter account was banned to remove his peaceful video - so they could say he was inciting violence and remove proof of his calls for peace. Facebook & Instagram followed.

PASTOR GREG LOCKE: “The Capitol was a set up from the word Go. The media is complicit by spreading totally false information. I was there. They are lying. We are watching the Left steal an entire Nation right before our very eyes.”

He’s right. There’s numerous videos of DC police LETTING people in the door - taking selfies with them - it’s like they were telling Trump supporters it was a tour and all were welcome. Meanwhile, BLM-ANTIFA terrorists were up front creating havoc and innocent people were unaware. They were only there for the cameras so the Deep State could use them as patsies.

6) At the same time, a sworn affidavit was received from an hacker who worked for an Italian defense contractor who works for the Deep State, who CONFESSED, under oath, that he had RIGGED the election against Trump. He had also testified in open court to the same. Also, DNI Ratcliffe finally released his report on foreign election interference & blamed China, Iran, Russia & more for participating. Congress panicked & needed to bury both pieces of evidence that could derail the certification.

7) They finished up at 4am and half the Senate - who agreed to object - now did not do what they promised. There were no objections to Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin or New Mexico as Ted Cruz, Ron Johnson & Josh Hawley promised. Even Rand Paul bailed. Things moved quickly - they conspired together to allow LITTLE evidence presented.

8) Pence allowed debate to start & stop & end, even though he had told the President that he couldn’t adjust the timing at all because it was sacrosanct & he must respect the process. In other words, it was a total set up against Trump & Pence refused to honor his sacred duties.

9) Then they began plotting the removal of President Trump again today. They ignored the shooting death of a female Trump supporter by a DC cop, they ignored evidence that BLM-ANTIFA incited the riots, they blamed racism, they VILIFIED both Trump & all of us. All part of the plan.

10) Pelosi & Schumer are both calling for Pence to remove Trump under the 25th. They’re passing around articles of impeachment that prevent the President from ever running for office again. Facebook & Instagram banned him for 2 weeks for no reason.

11) The media is calling for the immediate arrest of Trump, Giuliani & Eastman for insurrection. Big Tech is removing his product websites and corporations are calling to remove him from office. Police are holding residents at his hotels hostage against their will. And more...

12) This is the GREAT RESET. The NWO Communist takeover of the world. If they can do this to our President, imagine what they can do to you and me?

13-14) In my opinion, they are abusing their power to paint a good man who loves his country as a dangerous person. They are painting us all as evil monsters as well. Trump supporters aren’t the fringe GOP. We ARE the GOP and the party is OVER. None of us will EVER vote for the same failed GOP self-serving elitists that have worked hand in hand with the Democrats for the past 40 years to destroy everything good and pure about America while lining their own pockets and fleecing ours. It’s time for a new party. Our very SURVIVAL depends on it.

15) Let me add one more point about Pence & his authority in the chamber. John Eastman, one of the nation’s most respected Constitutional lawyers, told Pence that he the authority to reject illegal or unconstitutional electors in the swing states where two slates were given.

16) Many states WANTED to investigate their elections further but felt restrained by their Governors who wouldn’t allow them to call a session. They sent two sets of electors to alert Congress there was a dispute. Eastman told Pence he was ONLY allowed to accept legally cast....

17) electors that complied with the state legislature & Federal constitution. Since all the swing states did NOT comply, he could send them back to the state legislatures & ask them to investigate further & fix them. Pence agreed to do that early on --- and then changed his mind.

18) Pence came back later & said “I don’t want to choose electors.” Trump told Pence he didn’t ask him to choose electors. He asked Pence to send BOTH slates back to the states & let THEM decide. Then Pelosi rewrote the rules at the last minute to give Pence a reason to break his promise! The truth is coming out that Pence & Paul Ryan & the Bush family WERE conspiring against Trump all along.

TRUMP: “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

The real reason Barr was pushed out early was because Trump found out that Barr, along with a US Attorney & a Judge, were colluding to cover up evidence of a massive ballot harvesting scheme in Michigan and Pennsylvania - they had recordings proving it was happening & did nothing. Trump was shocked. THAT SHOWS YOU HOW FAR THEY WENT TO COVER UP THE FRAUD.

After Barr & Cipollone refused to file Trump’s Pennsylvania case before SCOTUS - which was based on proof that hundreds of thousands of ballots were cast illegally due to unambiguous Constitutional violations - Trump asked the AG of Texas, Ken Paxton, to do so. As you know, SCOTUS declined to hear the Texas case based on “standing.” So, on December 23rd, Trump’s personal attorney, John Eastman, filed a request for an expedited hearing on the Pennsylvania case before SCOTUS.

SCOTUS kicked the can down the road and asked for responses from the Pennsylvania Secretary of State & other electoral offices on January 22nd - after the inauguration. That way they wouldn’t be interfering in the electoral process. The same thing happened with DNI Ratcliffe & the intelligence community. They withheld their report on foreign election interference until January 7th and Trump could NOT use his 2018 Executive order to delay the electoral college meeting on January 6th in Congress & sanction the coup plotters. Both of these actions neutered Trump’s ability to act.

I wrote that summary of events on January 8, 2021 (two days after January 6, 2021) from PUBLISHED SOURCES and posted it on my old website. After I posted that newsletter on Twitter on January 8, 2021, Twitter suspended my account, just like they did to President Trump. I did not return to Twitter (X) until 2022.

How could I, a simple citizen journalist, with NO inside sources, figure out the truth about J6 that fast - that the rest of the world did not?

It would take almost 5 years, two impeachments, four indictments, 91 felony counts & an endless witch hunt for the rest of the fake news to catch up to what I learned in just two days in 2021. What’s wrong with that picture? That’s pretty much proof that the media and influencers LIE by omission as well as lying right to our faces - even the ones we are supposed to trust. That’s why I don’t trust any of them.

President Trump believes that the election fraud in 2020 extended well beyond these 6 states - even into places like Minnesota and California where many believe the results have been rigged for years. There were 28 states back then using voting machines and hooked to the internet and capable of manipulating results and many were relying on absentee ballots and cheat-by-mail instead of in-person voting. This is why the courts, election officials & Congress didn’t want YOU to see this well-documented evidence of widespread election fraud and why they engineered J6 to certify the election before we could audit the results!

Mike Lindell, now running for Governor Minnesota, wants to be elected to FIX both welfare fraud and election fraud in Minnesota.

Mike Lindell deserves to be Governor of Minnesota and here’s why:

In 2021, Mike Lindell’s team presented data to show that their analysis was consistent with Peter Navarro’s estimates and that President Trump won the swing states of Minnesota, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Wisconsin & Arizona by hundreds of thousands of votes - and received a far greater number of votes in most other states than were recorded.

They also introduced a whistleblower out of Colorado, Tina Peters, who had concrete proof that the voting machines were wiped clean & passwords leaked to bad actors.

Team Lindell also made several excellent presentations showing how they steal elections using voting machines, absentee ballots, rigged registration lists and many other tricks.

One of their experts showed a recap of how they cheat in elections. They’ve been doing this for YEARS to hand pick winners & usurp the will of the people.

First they use the last Census to estimate how many votes they need to win by precinct. Then they create a fake voter registration list filled with phantom voters they can draw from. Then they program voting machines (or create absentee ballots) to deliver that result.

During the election, they hack machines & databases to adjust the result as votes come in - to make sure they are still winning. After the election, they pair last minute voter IDs with the phantom list and delete evidence of the fraud.

People say - wow - that’s hard to believe. Actually, if you’re an experienced hacker & IT guru - this is pretty easy.

That’s why they need so much time BEFORE and AFTER elections to “count” the vote. To create phantom voters before hand, inject the fraud and clean up the evidence afterward.

They also said that the voting machine companies had different configurations for their machines before, during and after the election. Anybody checking the configuration of the machines before the election would find that all internet access, modems, etc. were turned OFF.

Just before the election, under the guise of ‘updating and testing’ the machines, the configuration was changed to turn all the internet capabilities & modems ON. Then once the election was over, and in case anybody checked, they turned the internet settings & modems back OFF again.

I personally know former politicians in Minnesota who told me this is accurate and they saw it with their own eyes at the precinct level.

In mid-2021, John Droz, an independent physicist working on election integrity, generated 10 major election-related reports - more than any other group in the country. He analyzed vote spikes in the 2020 election in four swing states and found over 772,815 votes were “added” in these four states alone to the election to help Biden win. That accounted for 57 electoral votes!

In 2018, after I analyzed the fraudulent 2018 mid-term elections in Minnesota, I warned the GOP that Democrats would use voter fraud to steal the 2020 election and I was right. I wrote a 200 page slide presentation and presented it to over 350 Republicans - then I was told by the RNC that it was sent to the White House.

I won’t go through the entire presentation here but there are a few highlights I would like to point out:

In 2018, it was already known that 24 MILLION voters on the registration lists were illegal!

In 2018 mid-terms, half the US House races flipped to Democrat AFTER the election was over. FRAUD.

In Minnesota, 18 House seats flipped blue and 6 of those won by less than 600 votes. Republicans were cheated in Minnesota and then unable to contest the fraud.

In 2018, states were already refusing to turn over voter records for fear of being caught for fraud.

Only 7 states in 2018 required a strict photo ID to vote. The rest were up for grabs!

Cheat by mail was well on its way to control elections.

Early voting, late voting, emergency voting all helped Democrats cheat using absentee ballots and machine fraud.

I’ve written lots about how the “Koch Libertarians” run ringers to help split the conservative vote and help Democrats win.

In 2016, Trump would have won Minnesota over Hillary if it weren’t for Koch Libertarian ringers.

In 2006, Steve Simon would NOT have been elected Democrat Secretary of State without Koch Libertarian ringers taking 150,000 votes away from the Republican.

In 2008, Democrat Al Franken wouldn’t have won the Senate if Koch Libertarian ringers didn’t take 450,000 votes from the Republican!

In 2010, Democrat Mark Dayton wouldn’t have won Governor if it weren’t for the Koch Libertarian 3rd party ringer taking 251,000 votes from the Republican!

In 2014, Republicans would have won Secretary of State if it weren’t for the Koch Libertarian ringers taking 134,000 votes!

In 2018, Democrats won State Auditor and Attorney General ONLY because of Koch Libertarian ringers who took the vote from the Republican!

The same happened to Republican Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek who was replaced by a Democrat because of Ilhan Omar’s Somali voting machine!

I hope I’ve shown you that Minnesota is a RED state and it is only choking blue because of FRAUD, NO ID VERIFICATION and KOCH LIBERTARIAN RINGERS. This is not new news, this is old news. Nothing changes if nothing changes!

People think COVID changed elections with absentee ballots and cheat-by-mail and that’s true but they started stealing elections with that in earnest in 2018!

You can even vote illegally from Somalia in Minnesota and NOBODY CHECKS.

That was a brief recap of what I presented on January 19, 2019 (7 years ago) about election fraud (using Minnesota as an example) - and I have been proven 100% right. Why is this important? Because CONGRESS has known about this for years!

Scott Pressler is asking Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon for voting records confirming “vouching.” In Minnesota, as I said earlier, you don’t have to prove you’re a citizen or a resident. You just have to find somebody who will “vouch” for you!

That’s the good news. The bad news is we’ve known about this for a decade!

Another person can “vouch” for up to 8 people or even an entire building! I know because I saw it myself in 2018 and reported it in my presentation - which I just showed you!

I hope Scott gets the records! I asked for these records in 2019 and did not!

FINALLY, I had a liberal female friend in Minnesota who, after reviewing my presentation in 2019, told me to stop being mean about this because people are good and wouldn’t lie about this. She told me that people would NEVER cheat or lie about anything as serious as voting - unless they had a good reason and that I should be more trusting!

She also said that gangsters and illegals who murder and rob people just needed some love and if she could invite them to her kitchen for cocoa and cookies she could turn them around. Delusional liberal women like that have destroyed our country. I’m serious about that.

Now you hopefully know a little more about the history of election fraud to be able to interpret the final numbers when they do come out. The truth is that EVERYBODY IN POWER knows this is happening but they REFUSE to fix it. The people must demand that change. NOW.

Godspeed!

