I’m going to try to tie together a bunch of seemingly unconnected entities and events in this post. It’s complicated and messy, so I apologize if any of it is confusing.

Archbishop Vigano said long ago that the GREAT RESET is a group effort between the UN, the WEF, the IMF, the CIA, Bill Gates, WHO, the World Bank, the British Crown & Pope Francis, whom he believed was a Communist that had infiltrated the Vatican.

Mike Benz calls the New World Order behind the GREAT RESET - The Blob. I call them the satanic Puppet Masters.

On the Monday after Easter, Pope Francis died at the age of 88 - just one day after he met with VP Vance on Easter 2025 at the Vatican. His death came just weeks after being discharged from the hospital, where he had been treated for a severe case of double pneumonia.

The 88-year-old pope offered the Catholic vice president three big chocolate Easter eggs for Vance’s three young children, as well as a Vatican tie and rosaries. Francis received Vance in one of the reception rooms of the Vatican hotel where he lives for a few minutes to “exchange Easter greetings.”

VANCE: “I know you have not been feeling great. Thank you for seeing me. I pray for you everyday. God bless you.”

Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, later joined his family for Easter Mass at St. Paul Outside the Walls, one of the four pontifical basilicas in Rome.

Pope Francis—born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires—was elected in March 2013 after the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI. He was the first pope to hail from Latin America, the first Jesuit to ascend to the papacy, and the first non-European to lead the Church in over a millennium.

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis had a stroke early Monday morning, went into a coma, had a heart attack, and then died. President Trump and the First Lady will be attending his funeral.

Shortly after the Pope’s death, Klaus Schwab, also 88, announced he would be stepping down, immediately, from the WEF. Klaus Schwab basically started the WEF in the 1960s with his pals from Harvard & the CIA. The WEF was born out of a partnership between Henry Kissinger and Klaus Schwab - who met at Harvard in the 1960s. The WEF has been training world leaders to take over the world for 50 years - like Trudeau, Zelenskyy, Macron & Merkel. That's not a conspiracy. It’s FACT. You can find it on their website!

The World Economic Forum wasn’t simply the brainchild of Klaus Schwab, but was actually born out of a CIA-funded Harvard program headed by Henry Kissinger. They recruited Klaus Schwab - who helped him create the World Economic Forum known as the WEF.

Putin was once a member of the WEF but turned against it in January 2021 and the WEF removed him in February 2022:

PUTIN: “[Their] attempts to build a centralized world order is over. I don't care if the United States and her allies impose more sanctions on Russia because we will continue to pursue our strategy and work with like-minded Partners to develop a new monetary relationship."

Pope Benedict XVI's posthumous book, released after his death on December 31, 2022 because he was allegedly tired of being attacked by Germany, includes dark claims about Pope Francis. Pope Benedict had concerns about the direction of the Church under Francis. I have not read the book and the reviews are misleading and incomplete - so if you are interested in what Pope Benedict XVI thought of Pope Francis and the direction of the Church under Francis, you should read his last book called What is Christianity?

Over the weekend, the Trump White House also released findings to point fingers at the New World Order (including WHO, the CCP, Fauci) for COVID.

I find it interesting that the White House pointed fingers at Fauci & WHO on Easter weekend about COVID and Schwab & Francis, both 88, left on the same day. Just saying...and there’s more…

Global economic leaders are gathering in DC this week for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Interesting timing, no?

The World Bank & the IMF are the "banks" of the UN - which was created by Roosevelt & Churchill in 1942, after Pearl Harbor, to unite the US, Great Britain and the Soviet Union against the NAZIs and the Axis powers in WW2.

The World Bank & the IMF are funded today by 190 nations and are basically the international central bank to the nation-state central banks. The UN nations promised to keep peace and ensure “life, liberty, independence, and religious freedom, and to preserve the rights of man and justice.” How's that going?

The multilateral institutions that are hosting the meetings and that receive funding from the United States are also under increasing pressure to prove their relevance to the Trump administration while avoiding confrontations that could compel President Trump to withdraw from them entirely. President Trump has already withdrawn the US from WHO, which is tied closely to the CCP and Bill Gates.

“The Trump administration has left little doubt about its distaste for practically every multilateral institution, including the I.M.F. and the World Bank.”

Officials at both institutions fear that President Trump will push the United States to withdraw from the I.M.F. and the World Bank because they reject Trump’s tariff policies.

The United States is the World Bank’s largest shareholder. If America tried to withdraw, it would substantially reduce the bank’s lending power and influence. The leader of the World Bank is chosen by the US. The World Bank, under Biden, committed half of its funding to climate change, DEI & LGBTQ.

In the last few weeks, the Trump administration has cut funding for USAID and other NGOs that fund the CIA. It’s also dismantling donations to Harvard which created the WEF with the CIA. It’s also cutting funding to any institution promoting discrimination in the form of DEI.

Pope Francis has died, so has Henry Kissinger. Klaus Schwab of the WEF is out. We’ve left WHO. The puppet masters behind COVID (like Gates & Fauci) are being exposed.

It appears to me that every member of THE BLOB is being removed or dismantled in one way or another, don’t you agree? They can’t survive without laundering our money back to themselves.

Plus, Trump is using tariffs to destroy the CCP - their supply chain - and her allies. The GREAT RESET puppet masters were so envious of Communist China's totalitarian control over its people that they decided to MODEL the New World Order after China. They were literally trying to OUT-EVIL each other!

Remember that the WEF & the leaders of the Communist Party are atheists - or even worse - Satanists. The ties that bind.

In addition, President Trump has implied that he may fire Jerome Powell at the Federal Reserve if he doesn’t lower interest rates to spur the economy and devalue the dollar. Trump has said many times that his SAVE AMERICA plan involves neutering the Federal Reserve and returning power to the people.

It appears that all of these strategies are meant to confuse the enemy while dismantling them and defunding them one by one.

GRAHAM: “The president has already created tremendous uncertainty concerning international trade policy, forcing every business in America to figure out what his policies are. Suggesting that Powell could be removed through presidential action creates a whole new uncertainty.”

To add fuel to the fire, James O’Keefe released a video to show THAT POWELL WAS TREASONOUS and willing to destroy America. The timing couldn’t be better:

https://x.com/JamesOKeefeIII/status/1914422096769520050

JAMES O'KEEFE: The Federal Reserve Board admitted on undercover camera that Powell hates Trump and does the opposite of what he wants just to hurt him and America. That's why Powell hasn't lowered interest rates yet - he wants America to burn.

President Trump wants Powell to lower interest rates and Trump wants a weaker dollar. Why?

When the Federal Reserve lowers interest rates, it makes U.S. Treasuries LESS attractive to foreign investors. This is because they can earn higher returns on their investments in other countries with higher interest rates or through other means.

Lower rates also reduce the cost of mortgages, credit card debt, and reduce borrowing costs for both consumers & businesses - which stimulates growth in the economy, particular in big-ticket items like homes and autos, and through business and factory expansion.

Lower rates also generally lead to a weaker dollar.

A weakening dollar means that imports from OTHER countries become more expensive - making Made in America products more desirable - and it also means that exports from American companies are more attractive to consumers in other countries outside the U.S.

This means that American companies are better able to compete against foreign competitors both at home and abroad. America FIRST.

The charts below show you the dollar index and the 10-year Treasury rate over time. You can see how Trump lowered both and Biden raised both.

I think that’s enough for now - but can you see how it all ties together? I love it when all the pieces of the puzzle start to form the bigger picture, don’t you?

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.