Here’s more that you need to know about the REAL insurrection. Some "reporter" on ABC News said the LA riots are mostly peaceful and "just a bunch of people having fun watching cars burn!"

Last night, the LAPD finally surrounded and boxed in a group of rioters and announced they were all under arrest. I've been waiting for this to happen. Apparently you could hear them crying. That was the first time I saw any mass arrests in 4 days of rioting.

Many of these agitators have been attacking police or pushing police over and over again. They've been blocking freeways and looting and lighting cars on fire. So far, I've only seen the LAPD arrest those who were throwing objects at police.

I don't understand why they don't just bring in a large paddy wagon for mass arrests. They have all been ignoring orders to disperse.

Will they be charged with anything or just let go? It's LAPD - I'm not counting on it. Just like in Minneapolis - nobody was arrested and if they were they were immediately let go.

Thankfully, the marines and more National Guard were there this morning and all is calm.

Meanwhile, this morning, I was watching Communist LA Mayor Bass on the local LA CBS channel flubber around on TV during her news conference. She admitted that LA was quiet now after the marines and the Guard came in and she is "grateful” that the “unacceptable” violence has mysteriously stopped - but of course she is blaming the whole thing on Trump and ICE.

But, strangely, Bass made a point, over and over again, to tell Trump that she needs him to send LA money for the World Cup coming in a year and she needs help to clean up all the graffiti and garbage left over from the riots! There was even a dead body found on the street this morning! VOTE THESE PEOPLE OUT OF OFFICE.

Reporters were asking Bass about the fires and looting and vandalism last night by the rioters and she pretended that it was only on a few blocks! LIES. The rioters even bashed in all the windows of the LAPD headquarters with skateboards!

Stephen Miller says that what Bass is saying is the very definition of insurrection.

President Trump is edging closer than ever to invoking the Insurrection Act. The Insurrection Act of 1807, which allows the deployment of U.S. troops to quell domestic unrest, is among the most extreme emergency powers available to a sitting president.

The insurrection act has been invoked by Presidents in response to 30 incidents, the first time by Thomas Jefferson in 1807 and the latest of which was by George HW Bush in the 1992 Los Angeles riots.

Lincoln, Roosevelt, JFK, Eisenhower & Reagan have also all invoked the insurrection act.

Don't let the media gaslight you.

During the 1992 L.A. riots, President George H. W. Bush mobilized the National Guard, US Army, & US Marines to stop violent rioters from totally destroying Los Angeles.

It's not "unprecedented." Trump is not a "dictator." This was the scene in LA in 1992.

Bill Clinton, who was the Democrat candidate for President back then, was on the scene and used the chaos to paint Bush as a bully and help him defeat Bush for President that year. I'm guessing Gavin Newsom thinks he's going to do the same. It's not going to work out the way he thinks it is. America is no longer that easy to fool.

Trump has already federalized California's National Guard to protect Federal buildings and Federal agents:

TRUMP: "The people that are causing the problem are professional agitators. They're insurrectionists."

Newsom was out there pretending Trump never called him to tell him what he was doing. So Trump proved Newsom was a liar!

More than 700 Marines were mobilized yesterday by President Trump to respond to the protests in LA, joining up to 4,000 National Guardsmen. Without the Insurrection Act, the troops' mission is legally limited to protecting federal agents and property.

Waymo, which had self-driving cars set ablaze over the weekend, suspended service in downtown LA and curtailed service in San Francisco.

It’s spreading to other cities now. The NYPD also arrested two dozen protesters who swarmed the lobby of Trump Tower in New York as the paid protests spread across the country. Protests also broke out in Santa Ana and San Francisco in California, plus Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio in Texas.

In the summer of 2020, Trump fumed over the nationwide Black Lives Matter/Antifa color revolution riots, that were engineered in Minneapolis under the guise of George Floyd and then spread all over the country, and drafted a proclamation to send thousands of active-duty U.S. troops into the streets to end the violent insurrection.

Trump ultimately was sabotaged by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, VP Mike Pence, General Charles Flynn, DC Mayor Bowser, Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Mark Esper - who delayed the National Guard until it was too late - but he has publicly expressed regret over not acting more forcefully at the time. He vowed to not let it happen again.

TRUMP: "I've been here before and I went right by every rule. I waited for governors to say, 'Send in the National Guard'. They wouldn't do it. I said to myself, 'If that stuff happens again, we've got to make faster decisions.'"

"We're moving murderers and criminals out of our country who were put here by Biden. We're not going to let them stay. I can inform the rest of the country that if they [riot], they will be met with equal or greater force."

"They were met with very strong force in LA; the bad people. The bad, sick people that do what they do. But these are paid people in many cases. Not in all cases but in many cases. They are agitators."

"If we didn't get involved, right now Los Angeles would be burning just like it was burning a number of months ago. We are not playing around."

"We're going to be celebrating big on Saturday, June 14th in DC — and if there's any protester that wants to come out, they will be met with very big force."

NOEM: "In 2020, I was a Governor of a neighboring state (South Dakota) to Governor Walz of Minnesota, and I watched him let his city burn. President Trump and I have talked about this... and he was NOT going to let that happen to another city and to another community, where a bad governor made a bad decision."

How did the LA riots start? The fake news isn’t even telling the truth about that.

Border Czar Tom Homan told MSNBC and CNN that ICE was serving warrants on a business laundering money for the cartels! It wasn't even an immigration raid!

Even Democrats realize that California has overplayed their hand. Stephen A. Smith to Gavin Newsom:

"Why the h*ll are you playing right into the hands of Donald Trump? Because I got news for you: on this particular issue - he's winning."

"There are people within the United States of America that want our immigration crisis addressed and want the situation resolved somehow, some way. And the person that seems eager to bring a resolution to the table is President Donald Trump."

Fetterman did the same. He is right except for the fact that the Democrats NEVER had the moral high ground to begin with.

In fact, the puppet masters behind the rioters are starting to hand out American flags to the rioters because the optics of waving the Mexican flag, while burning the American flag, is NOT helping the Democrats messaging on immigration! It makes NO sense for illegal aliens to demand to stay in America while waving the flag of the country they don’t want to go back to! Oops. Somebody really messed up on that!

The Democrats in California told Trump to leave them alone and let their city burn - or they would ratchet up the violence and chaos even more - and Trump called their bluff, doubled down and sent in the Marines and more National Guard. Good! MAGA. That’s exactly what I voted for! How about you?

