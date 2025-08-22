AG Bondi's DOJ just RELEASED the entire 337-page transcript and audio recordings of their interview with Ghislaine Maxwell about Epstein and confirmed that Trump has nothing to hide:

MAXWELL: “I actually never saw the President [Trump] in any type of massage setting. I never witnessed the President in any inappropriate setting in any way. The President was never inappropriate with anybody. In the times that I was with him, he was a gentleman in all respects.”

So now Virginia Giuffre (RIP) and Ghislaine Maxwell have both stated on the record that Trump is innocent and NEVER did anything wrong.

You can find it all here. You can read it OR listen to it all yourself - you don't need the fake news to spin what it says and feed you misleading soundbites:

https://www.justice.gov/maxwell-interview

Remember that what you think you know about Epstein is probably wrong. I found out that we’ve all been fed a bunch of lies about Epstein for the last 10 years - by doing extensive research. Epstein was likely an FBI informant for Mueller & Comey and laundered money for the swamp through the Clinton foundation - the rabbit hole goes deep:

Epstein was an FBI informant Tierney's Real News · Aug 6 There is one major fact about the Epstein case and the Russia hoax that ALL the pundits and fake influencers are NOT telling you. This is something I’ve been writing about for years but everybody seems to ignore. Why? Because I believe it’s the REAL REASON somebody took out Epstein before he could spill his guts on his role as an FBI informant for Muell… Read full story

