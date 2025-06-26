Liz Collin, a long-time, trusted Minnesota reporter, joined Tucker’s show to talk about the latest murders in the state of Minnesota and the truth about what happened to George Floyd. I admire Liz greatly and am encouraged that there is at least one honest journalist left in Minnesota willing to speak truth to power. I have met her and she’s the real deal.

Here’s a transcript of that interview:

Tucker [00:00:00] Five years ago this summer, George Floyd, a convicted felon, ODed on fentanyl outside a convenience store in Minneapolis and the country changed forever. Five years later, Tim Walz is still the governor. Keith Ellison is still attorney general. The cops who were falsely convicted of murdering George Floyd are mostly still in prison. But what happened in Minneapolis itself? Well, it's been wrecked. And no one has said a word about it. Liz Collin is one of the only journalists remaining in the state of Minnesota. And she gives us an update on the aftermath of the George Floyd revolution.

Liz, thank you. Media has died across the country. Newspapers are going out of business. They're useless. Local news basically gone. And the hope was always that there would be responsible people who cared about facts reporting on what's happening at the state level and in cities. And in most places, that's not true, but it is true in Minnesota, thanks to you. So I'm grateful that you're filling that void because we need to know what's happening. Because I think you're an expert on what is the truth about the assassinations in your state of a couple of Democratic lawmakers? Like, who's the guy who, like, what is that? There's lying around it. What's the truth?

Liz Collin [00:01:39] Yeah, sadly, the chaos really continues in Minnesota. Appreciate you having me on and thank you for your kind words about our reporting that we do over at Alpha News. But this all starts on a Saturday. It's a Saturday, June 14th, two in the morning. And this shooting spree begins. Vance Belter is the man who is charged now with the assassination of Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. But what we know, is that he first arrives at Senator John Hoffman's home, the home he shares with his wife, Yvette. Their adult daughter happens to be in town during this and Belter is dressed as a police officer. He's wearing also a latex mask. He has a flashlight, arrives at their door saying, police, open up. He's shouting. It's very chaotic. And basically this is...

Tucker [00:02:32] See, two in the morning.

Liz Collin [00:02:33] Two in the morning. They open their door to him and he starts shooting from what we understand. Senator Hoffman is hit multiple times, his wife hit multiple time, his daughter heroically calls 911, tells the police it's Senator Hoffman that's been shot and this in a way I think sends a message to the rest of the surrounding agencies that this could have something to do with. Legislators or perhaps people are being targeted, you know, to look for this person, obviously. We know now that Boelter stops at two more homes, people who are not home, legislators that are not home.

At one point, he encounters a police officer in New Hope. That officer actually approaches his vehicle. He is in a vehicle that looks like a squad car, an SUV squad car. Goes so far as to outfit it with police lettering. Actually on the license plate, it says police on the license plate. You know, a light bar, all the things you would look for in a squad. This New Hope officer rolls up next to him. He is looking straight ahead, and does not, you know, acknowledge the officer at all. She then rolls her window up and continues on to this lawmaker's home.

So there's some questions about, you know, how was he not apprehended in that moment? This is when he then continues to the former House Speaker, DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman's home. And there at this point, the police catch up to him, the Brooklyn Park Police Department, they're doing a welfare check basically on the Hortmann home saying, she doesn't live that far away. We should go to the Speaker Emerita Melissa Horton's home and they get there. Shots ring out from what we understand between the police. And Belter. Somehow Belter still gets inside the Hortman home. Mark is killed and then they find Melissa's body inside the home as well. Later on.

Tucker [00:04:40] There for the shooting? They are. So how does he get away?

Liz Collin [00:04:45] Still a lot of questions about that. Like what? I didn't, I'm sorry, I didn't

Tucker [00:04:49] that and get that.

Liz Collin [00:04:50] He goes out a back door, from what we understand, escapes on foot because he leaves his police cruiser there on scene. This is where they find out it's Vance Belter. He has utility bills in this vehicle, things that I'll trace back to him. And he gets back to an address that mysteriously he'd been renting for the last couple years. It's very strange.

He shared his home with his wife and five children in Green Isle, Minnesota. Which is about an hour outside of Minneapolis, but yet he was renting this room in Minneapolis where he would stay two or three nights a week from what we understand from the neighbors. And he'd show up at sometimes midnight, leave at four or five in the morning. We've been able to look a lot at his social media and what he's put out there. He was working at some funeral homes. We understand and would keep these strange hours. But neighbors actually thought he was a detective. That's what they thought of him. They thought it was strange that this guy would just show up a couple of times a week. He's working it.

Tucker [00:05:49] Funeral homes?

Liz Collin [00:05:51] Right. He said that he was doing kind of some just a disposal of bodies he would talk about openly in a little college course that we found a clip of. But what's interesting is he ended his employment from what we understand from these funeral homes himself, just you you know, more recently. It seems that there's perhaps some financial trouble.

Tucker [00:06:15] Before we get into him, can you just play out the rest of the timeline so he escapes through the back door somehow. The police are there when he shoots these two people to death, but they don't get Winds up where, and how long does it take for them to find him? So he goes back to this Minneapolis address. How far is that from the city?

Liz Collin [00:06:35] Um it's it's a walk i mean if you're it's going to take a take a little while uh to get there definitely um you know five ten miles or so uh to that address he then um and we have this all on surveillance camera we've been able to to get some surveillance video uh from from the neighbors who could see his last movements uh he's moving around some of his police cars at one point a bike appears out of the shed it's all very strange but then he walks to a nearby bus stop And again, according to the charging document, this is where he meets a stranger.

He wants to buy an e-bike off of this guy who then offers and says, I actually have a car for sale too. It breaks down a bit, but he buys the e- bike and this black Buick from this stranger at the bus stop for $900. This man actually drives him to the bank where he empties his $2,200 he has in his bank account. This is when the FBI released a surveillance video of him wearing a cowboy hat. This is the last picture. They are basically the picture they're releasing to the public to find this guy that morning. But this then leads to the largest manhunt in Minnesota history to find him. He ends up, we know now, he'd been texting his wife. He said something along the lines of dad went to war last night and also something about not wanting the kids to be on the property because there's going to be some people that are trigger happy. That could be there soon. So that seemed to be an indication he was going back to their home.

Tucker [00:08:01] Dad in his text with his wife. Right. Yeah, that's freaky.

Liz Collin [00:08:06] And then it sounds like he went back to that address to get money. There was a large amount of money that was left at the home. Ultimately though, the- The one that he was renting. The actual home that he shared with his wife and children in Green Isle. So he drives back there.

Tucker [00:08:23] And then where does he go?

Liz Collin [00:08:24] He's actually found in a field not far from that home at all. At this point, police had set up around his home. It was pretty obvious he wasn't going to be getting into his house to get this cash. His wife at one point is pulled over shortly after. She leaves the property and she's found a couple hours from their home with guns, their passports and about $10,000 in cash. In their vehicle. Three children are with her. Some of them are, a couple of them, are older, older kids. And it turns out from some of the reporting that's been done now, they, you know, called themselves preppers. They had kind of a plan. It's unclear if the wife was new of what he did. Has she been charged? She has not been charged.

Tucker [00:09:18] Wow, this is an even weirder story than I realized. Okay, so who is he? What do we know about the man who has been charged with these murders?

Liz Collin [00:09:27] Yeah, this is what's interesting. He grew up in a small town in Minnesota, in Sleepy Eye. His dad was a standout baseball star, a long time baseball. Sleepy eye is the name of the town. Sleepy-eye, Minnesota.

Tucker [00:09:40] So great. I love this country.

Liz Collin [00:09:43] And he has, a lot of people have described him to us as a devout Christian. I don't think you're a Christian if you're capable of this clearly. It's interesting how the media, you see this happening with this story, automatically takes their corners. You have some friend of his that says he's a Trump supporter. So this is how the story is painted that this lunatic Trump supporter goes on this rampage. But there's clearly so much more to this. And that's what bothers me with the media. Nobody's willing to really ask these questions.

Tucker [00:10:19] What are we looking at here? This is bizarre father of five Prepper from sleepy eye Minnesota all of a sudden winds up wearing a latex mask and like a fake police car and murdering people and then Please don't arrest him somehow at the shooting. I mean the whole thing. So, but what do we know about him? So

Liz Collin [00:10:39] So he has also a hit list in his vehicle, literally called a hitlist, a handwritten.

Tucker [00:10:46] Hit list on it.

Liz Collin [00:10:48] And there are, uh, 60 names of, um,

Tucker [00:10:52] In case he might, is he worried that he might forget what the list is?

Liz Collin [00:10:55] There's all kinds of notebooks with all kinds of things in them from what we understand. We did obtain this hit list that went out to law enforcement because obviously they were protecting all of these legislators trying to figure out where this guy was because this manhunt goes on for 43 hours before he just surrenders in a field, puts his hands up in the air and basically walks toward law enforcement and says, I'm Vance Boelter. But this hitlist, These are all Democrats on the list. There's a couple abortion clinics, Planned Parenthoods that are on there. So people have said, you know, this is some sort of pro-life thing.

But also, interestingly enough, he has a confession letter. This is what I would call it. It's a letter made out to the FBI to Kash Patel that says that Governor Tim Walz made him do this. He says that he made him do it because he wanted Senator Amy Klobuchar to be killed and Walz then to take that Senate seat. Which again, makes no sense to any sane person, but these are all part of the pieces that the authority seems to be putting together. Was Amy Klobuchar on the list? What's interesting is Walz is not on the lists. Klobuchar is on the list. Some there's somebody who has passed away that's on the list some people who are not Holding office anymore that are that are on the lists. So the list is a little a little strange in and of it

Tucker [00:12:25] What did he spend his life doing? Like, what's his history? Have this guy's in his fifties? 57. Not a typical profile. No, it's it. Of a serial killer.

Liz Collin [00:12:37] Um, that's where it seems that there seems to be some financial, um, issues. We know that he spent some time in, uh, the Congo. He talks about that. Um, yes.

Tucker [00:12:49] A lot of people from Sleepy Eye, Minnesota are just kind of hanging in the Congo.

Liz Collin [00:12:52] Right. He was doing some mission trips, mission trips there, but there are also some nonprofits that he would start, but they had no customer base. There was a couple of security businesses that didn't have actual customers. His wife was listed on a website linked to a security business. We know of this funeral homework that was going on.

Tucker [00:13:14] Career? I mean, did he spend?

Liz Collin [00:13:16] He was in the, again, according to his LinkedIn profile that is now down, but did decades in the food service industry. He was a general manager at a 7-Eleven and that was listed as well. But from my law enforcement sources, it sounds like just a lot of this was just made up, almost like there was this double life that was.

Tucker [00:13:37] Was being lived, but at some point he moves out part time from his wife and five children to live in an apartment with a roommate. What is that?

Liz Collin [00:13:49] The way his roommate described it, he was working at these funeral homes and would keep kind of odd hours. And so Minneapolis would be closer to, you know, where these would be located. But what's interesting is even in his last movements that have been tracked by the neighbors, everybody has these great security cameras nowadays. And they're kind of doing the detective work themselves over in that neighborhood as well. But you can see him, Coming in with some plastic bags. We know now he'd bought some supplies at Fleet Farm just leading up to these attacks

He's walking out with his notepads there from what law enforcement has said He was doing a lot of writing A lot of ramblings as they've just described them At first they said there was you know, this manifesto. They've kind of backed off on that and said it's more of this hit list. Nothing that seems to really make much sense as far as a motive is concerned at this point. But for some reason he did Surrender to law enforcement and it seems in a way he wants to Tell his story.

Tucker [00:14:57] Is there any evidence that he had contact with law enforcement before this at any level?

Liz Collin [00:15:02] Actually, no, no criminal record.

Tucker [00:15:04] Did he have any connection to the government at all that we know of?

Liz Collin [00:15:07] This is what's interesting also in that confession letter he talks about he is trained by the military he says that he's and this is what was on the website as well that he did security in eastern europe africa and the middle east it says on his website but at this point just still so many questions about what is actually even

Tucker [00:15:31] What do you think?

Liz Collin [00:15:34] You know, it's been difficult because in Minnesota, you just keep saying that these kinds of things don't happen and then they do. And so much of this has happened. We've kind of been dubbed this capital of chaos these last five or six years and it's pretty disheartening. You try to approach everything as a reporter and gather as many facts, but you're like, how? How have we now come to report on political assassinations in Minnesota?

Tucker [00:16:04] Yeah, I'm not surprised given what's happened in the last five years. Um, but I just wonder about this story in particular. Did he have contact with Walls? Do we know that Walls ever, as Walls said, I met this guy?

Liz Collin [00:16:19] Well, this is what's interesting. We know that he served on a board appointed by Walz. However, I'll say that- What kind of board was that? It was a workforce development board. They have, I think more than a hundred of these boards in Minnesota. Most of them are voluntary boards. So he was appointed to that board by governor Mark Dayton, a Democrat and reappointed by Walz that expired in 2023. So it is unclear if they ever knew each other. They were on the, interesting, Senator Hoffman and Vance Boelter were on same board together. So you would think that they somehow knew each.

Tucker [00:17:03] How did a 7-11 manager slash mortuary remains disposal guy wind up on a governor appointed board in the state?

Liz Collin [00:17:13] Also a good question. I mean, it's a little weird.

Tucker [00:17:16] Right?

Liz Collin [00:17:17] Yeah, there's just so many things in his background that don't seem to make much sense. And also just, he had several properties in his name, seven cars, he's asking for a public defender because he has no money. He just paid more than $500,000 for his home in Green Isle a couple of years ago. So where's the money coming from? I think there are questions about that as well.

Tucker [00:17:41] From the body disposal business? Like how much does, and this guy is renting an apartment to take a job hours from his $500,000 home that cannot be a high paying job. I don't know what mortuaries pay to dispose of bodies, but it can't be.

Liz Collin [00:17:58] Yeah, law enforcement seems to think that he'd been plotting, you know, something for a long time. What was the final, you

Tucker [00:18:07] Okay, so nothing about this makes sense at all. Correct. So there's been a ton of speculation that he, like a number of other people, high profile murderers in the last 50 years may have been like not at all what he seemed to be. This is like some sort of operation designed to discredit the enemies of the people who designed it. Do you think there's any, I mean, Is it worth pulling on those threads?

Liz Collin [00:18:38] Oh, I think it's worth it. And that's what we've been been doing. It just seems that, you know, even talking to profilers through this, they really, maybe there is something more because none of this actually makes sense or, or adds up, um, to become that radicalized, you know what actually, what actually happened. Um, but it's a story, you, know, we're obviously staying on and

Tucker [00:19:05] Yeah, maybe we'll wind up like the Vegas shooting, where it doesn't make sense at all, and no one wants to talk about it, and we just kind of forget about it. You know, biggest mass shooting in American history that like no one mentions ever, but clearly.

Liz Collin [00:19:17] And you've already seen that with the media in Minnesota. It's okay, he's a Trump supporter. We, this is why he did it. And that's it. I mean, it's just absolutely insane what has happened to the media. No curiosity, no common sense. It's really disgusting. And no wonder the public is not informed, especially in Minnesota

Tucker [00:19:36] Yeah, and this story is just inherently bizarre. So you've, you're from the state, you've worked in media there, you were one of the highest rated anchors in the state. You've made a couple references to the media, it might be worth reminding people what happened. If you could just give us a short tour of your work history. How did you lose your job in television in Minnesota?

Liz Collin [00:19:57] Yeah. So, uh, I worked at WCCO, a long time anchor and investigative reporter there. Um, my family was caught up in the George Floyd, uh fallout. My husband, uh long time.

Tucker [00:20:09] You murdered George Floyd?

Liz Collin [00:20:11] No, I did not. Despite what the media may tell you. So many people were canceled in the wake of all of that and I was one of them. My husband, long time Minneapolis police officer, he was serving as the union president at the time. He came out with a few sentences that basically said we'd like the body camera footage, we're awaiting that. Let's not to judgment with all of this and you know we're backing these police officers until we, you know, no more. He did what a union president, I think, probably is supposed to do.

Tucker [00:20:47] I hope any American citizen would take that same position. We're not going to send people to prison unless we know they're guilty. And then it was just like that. So your husband said, as the FOP president, you know, let's just find out exactly what happened before we decide. We know what happened and then what happened when he said that.

Liz Collin [00:21:06] Um, he had to lose his job, I had to lose my job, the mob came after us. I mean, he'd been planning at that point to, to retire around this time anyway. But yeah, the Mob came out in a full attack. I never anchored a newscast at WCCO ever again.

Tucker [00:21:25] You have to do with it.

Liz Collin [00:21:26] I'm still not exactly sure, but fear is a powerful thing, I think, especially in Minnesota.

Tucker [00:21:37] Let's unpack this, okay, so your husband had to leave after 32 years as a police officer because he said, let's wait for the evidence before deciding, okay. I can see that happening in the hysteria and the race mobs that formed after George Floyd, Odita, and Fennel, but what do you, how are you, why would you be punished for

Liz Collin [00:22:01] Yeah, it was ridiculous. I finished out my contract and then eventually left, but I would go.

Tucker [00:22:07] But why were you not allowed to do newscasts after?

Liz Collin [00:22:10] You know, at first I understood that I obviously can't report on this story. There's a conflict of interest and I never had, I'd never reported on police union issues in Minneapolis. I mean, we'd been married for a few years by the time this even happened, but all of a sudden it became like we were in this hidden marriage. As if I was supposed to start every newscast by talking about who my husband is. I mean can you imagine in this world why this even matters? But then it appeared, my name started appearing, you know, every story that I did, no matter what, it would be. And just a reminder, Liz Collins is married to Bob Kroll. I mean, literally this would be printed in stories on our website. And I was like, this is just completely, absolutely insane. Well, your employer put that? Yes, it was this disclaimer because they felt like they needed to, the public needed to know this because of everything that had transpired. So the station.

Tucker [00:23:01] Without asking you kept doing this.

Liz Collin [00:23:04] This is a CBS station. I mean, I don't think, I think you can watch any CBS station and realize what is going on in those places.

Tucker [00:23:12] Oh, it's in operation. Yes. Okay. So how did they tell you you're no longer allowed to do your job because of who your husband is?

Liz Collin [00:23:21] Well, at first it just drags on for weeks, weeks turn to months and

Tucker [00:23:27] But they pulled you off here.

Liz Collin [00:23:29] Yes, I was still allowed to report on a few things, but I was no longer allowed to report on state government, city government, anything to do with policing. I would have to get permission before I would even be able to call someone in law enforcement. I mean, this has been my career. I have a lot of good sources and I've reported on a lot of these issues long before I was even married to Bob, but all of a sudden everything became you know, an issue and I will say that My husband appeared on stage with President Trump. This was back in 2019 when he was running for re-election, and that really became an issue with the station as well.

Tucker [00:24:13] That your husband liked Trump. Yeah, you can't have an anchor who's husband likes Trump. Right, okay. Yeah, it's a really sick country. Wow. So then you said the mob came. What does that mean?

Liz Collin [00:24:28] Really just means the mob came. They showed up to the station, they held a protest demanding that I be fired.

Tucker [00:24:38] For being married to a cop. Right.

Liz Collin [00:24:40] Yes. Um, and then they showed up at our home, uh, four different times. We had protests that summer of 2020. One, uh sponsored by black lives matter. Uh, they showed with, uh pinata effigies of myself and my husband and beat us in our driveway. Welcome to South Africa.

Tucker [00:25:01] Crazy, and you had a child at home?

Liz Collin [00:25:04] We were not home that weekend, but yes, my, actually my child discovered this on YouTube years after it happened. I thought I would keep it from him, but he can't do that, I guess, in this digital world we live in. Wouldn't you tend to just shoot them? Well, I think that's why I made sure my husband left town.

Tucker [00:25:22] No, I mean, that's such a threatening act. I'm against shooting people in general, but I think I would shoot someone who did that just because I would feel so threatening. You're home.

Liz Collin [00:25:32] I've never felt so violated before. I consider myself a pretty strong person, but it took me even a long time to even walk in the front lawn again, just thinking they took a knee around our flag, our American flag. If you were black, you were allowed to kneel in our front yard. And if you're white, you had to look on as they were shouting. I mean, they literally brought a bullhorn. They were shouting swear words at our neighborhood kids, threatening to burn the city down where we lived.

Tucker [00:26:01] And no one shot them. It's so weird how passive people are. Like you couldn't get away with that 50 years ago. You couldn't do that.

Liz Collin [00:26:07] Many cities have now passed ordinances in Minnesota saying if you don't pull a permit to protest we're going to arrest all of you because nobody was arrested, nothing happened.

Tucker [00:26:19] And your husband was a cop, and his fellow cops didn't, nobody did anything.

Liz Collin [00:26:24] Well, they wanted to show up also, but we also have to recognize with these groups, this is what they want. They want confrontation. They want lawsuits. This is what they want

Tucker [00:26:36] Maybe if someone smacked him in the face once in a while, they'd be a little more respectful. I mean, I just think if you allow that kind of behavior, you're going to get more of it, right?

Liz Collin [00:26:43] Well, and I actually think this is what has happened in Minnesota. These political disagreements have turned into these political attacks, and people have allowed this to happen.

Tucker [00:26:52] Well, I completely agree. It's passive Scandinavians. I know them well. I hate them. Sorry, excuse me. I'm one of them. You are one of... No, I know. That's why I can say I'm allowed to say that. But yeah, yeah, they're totally passive and self-hating and, you know, rape my wife. I mean, they really, it's a sickness in their brains. But it's, that's just so sad. So, and they came back more than once, this mom.

Liz Collin [00:27:13] Yeah, this was the largest. I mean, it was more than a hundred people paid people paid to, you know, to be there that that day they had lunch provided. I mean, this is just completely insane.

Tucker [00:27:23] What do you think, Peter?

Liz Collin [00:27:24] Black Lives Matter was involved. And this is what I thought was interesting as a reporter, so keep in mind I was still working at WCCO at the time, but I called my news director and I said, the man leading this protest, he's running to be a state rep and he's endorsed by Walls and the Democratic Party. I think that we should probably cover this. I did a story on this. Yes.

Tucker [00:27:47] SORRY

Liz Collin [00:27:48] I saw the protest on this is all coming back by you. Yes Was that guy elected state rep? He was elected and I called my news director and I said I think this is newsworthy you will not even believe what happened. Um, and I was told that He was a racist too that guy. Yes, but I was told that that phone call showed my bias. How dare I how dare I think that that's a news story You're so bias They said that to you at the station And so it would be days before they actually even reported on the on the protest before they had

Tucker [00:28:18] no choice, but to... At their own employee's house. A guy running for state house saying racist, anti-white things. I remember this now. I totally forgot this. That was you. That was me. I'm so sorry. That's so hateful. So how long were you at the station after that?

Liz Collin [00:28:35] So I finished my contract, um, a couple of years, not, not even quite. And then I, um had kind of as a therapy who worked on, um my book called their lying, the media, the left and the death of George Floyd, which is a bit about my personal story and, um so much of the truth that just never stood a chance, uh, with all of this and I left, I went into independent media, I didn't want to lie anymore, um I was disgusted. With what the media had turned into.

Tucker [00:29:05] How long were you at the station? Nearly 14 years. Wow. So what about all the people, when you work in a place, you know, you're supervisor, you know all the vice presidents and the station manager, the HR people, did anyone ever say, gosh, we're really mistreating you, we are sorry, been here 14 years and were anyone, was there any human touch at all?

Liz Collin [00:29:31] Yeah, I still have some friends, but I think that's really in life where they knew the professional I was, they knew that the work that I had done and that hurt for the people that I kind of needed to stick up for me in that moment and they didn't. Um, but it's also a bit of a relief knowing that that's why when I left I I was ready. I was, you know, I knew that I could, it was time to listen to that little voice inside of me. And I'd been praying about it for a long time and just knew that there were things that I really had to do.

Tucker [00:30:11] It was a matter of- I hope your station goes bankrupt. Is it still there?

Liz Collin [00:30:15] I don't think they're doing so well, but I think that's local media in general.

Tucker [00:30:21] To abandon your longtime employee because the mob demands it is like maybe the lowest thing I can think of.

Liz Collin [00:30:28] You know, it was crazy because I grew up watching that station. I mean, literally it was the dream job when I finally landed it, when I worked in all these crappy markets, you know, who lived in crappy places. Um, but I, you, I loved the news because I always felt like I'm, you know, I'm just going to do whatever it takes, um, to get back home, to be able to broadcast, you. My hometown and whatnot, as goofy as that sounds, it doesn't sound goofy. It sounds great, but actually, and then it, um.

It happened and just kind of, but I, you know, it's not even, even before George Floyd, you could see what the media was, was turning into. And that really bothered me on a moral and ethical level more than anything else. Just not so much what we would tell the public anymore about what we, would not, how we would craft a story. I talk a lot about this in the book, but there were mandates after George Floyd that half of the people we interviewed. Had to be non-white or from a protected class in the wake of that, from what I understand, CBS News, you could not use the term riots at all in your reporting. Actually? Right. Just the way we would control the language and shape stories.

Tucker [00:31:45] I can't when they do go bankrupt. Will you text me just so I can celebrate? I really hope that they go under soon That's so dishonest

Liz Collin [00:31:53] Yeah, it hasn't. It's actually only gotten worse, I think, with a lot of things that has that have transpired. But again, I'm, I feel blessed to be on the other

Tucker [00:32:04] Perhaps you can relate. You're a positive person. It's just, I think it's important to know, because the net effect was the death of a lot of people, the total destruction of a great American city. It was just pure evil in the end. Black people didn't benefit, white people didn't I mean, no one benefited really. And it just bothers me that it's been memory hold and that no one responsible for the killing and the destruction has ever been held accountable. Since you wrote a book on it, and it's been five years, can we just assess what was the George Floyd thing, do you think? Having looked into it more than maybe any other person. Like what's your, like how did George Floyd die? What was that? How did, why did that instantly become a revolution that wrecked my country? And what was that.

Liz Collin [00:32:59] You could definitely tell, I mean, Minnesota, we really had the perfect players in place. Again, we have Governor Tim Walz. We have Attorney General Keith Ellison, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. This was an election year that had so much to do with it. And you could see these things were happening around the country, you know, just looking to spark chaos. And in Minneapolis, they had the recipe. And I saw the manipulation day one. They were not, they did not release the body camera videos.

Tucker [00:33:32] Can I say it was one of the whitest cities in America, along with Portland and Seattle? That's true. Yes, primarily. So that is another factor. It's the, you know, this didn't happen in Miami because the Hispanics don't hate themselves, but the whites do. This is just my editorializing. It's just the demographics played a role in this. It was the whitest cities that went the craziest.

Liz Collin [00:33:53] But you have this, as they frame it, this white police officer, you know, kneeling on the neck of a black man. The optics were there. However, the body camera video shows a much different story. And if they would have released this, I just don't even think we'd be here having this conversation.

Tucker [00:34:10] But is there any evidence that George Floyd was suffocated by Derek Showman? Derek Chauvin.

Liz Collin [00:34:15] No, there is much more evidence to support that that in fact had nothing to do with it. You have George Floyd talking about how he can't breathe before Derek Chouvin arrives on scene. You have a black police officer who arrested George Floyd and Alex King, who was on the job for three days off of his field training. Nobody talks about Alex King. Nobody knows him. He just got out of prison. He went to prison? He's one of the four police officers put in prison. But nobody knows about they think this is just a white cop. Um, black suspect, and this is the story the media told and it's disgusting.

Tucker [00:34:51] This bottom line, is there actual evidence that Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd?

Liz Collin [00:34:57] I would say the answer is no. There's no strangulation marks, there's no bruising on his neck. Why didn't they release the autopsy which was done within 12 hours of him dying to the public that showed all of this? He had an enlarged heart, he died of a heart attack. The first words on his autopsy are just that, cardiopulmonary arrest is his cause.

Tucker [00:35:22] He did not die of suffocation. So why is Derek Chauvin still in jail? Why did Officer King go to jail? Is there anyone else in jail for this still?

Liz Collin [00:35:33] Thomas Lane was released also, and Tutow was still in prison. Tutow is given an extra year on his sentence because the judge in this case, Judge Peter Cahill, did not like how he was reciting Bible verses during his sentencing and gave him an extra a year.

Tucker [00:35:54] But the real threat is Iran. Um, wow, that's so offensive. It's hard. You still live there. Um, so how did, if, if there's no evidence that he murdered George Floyd, why was I at Fox scolded for saying that he didn't murder George Floyd which I was, by the way, I said, George Floyd seemed like he died of a drug OD because that's what the autopsy seemed to say. Um, why is that not widely known? Why does nobody, even now, five years later, people have to be like, Oh, he was killed by white and all these try not to use the effort, but all these Republican officeholders are like, no, he was murdered by ya. You know what I mean? Yeah, I hear it still. But that's not true.

Liz Collin [00:36:38] Yeah, it isn't and there's there's a reason race never even came up in Derek Chauvin's trial. There's no evidence of race having anything to do with anything um, and that's why I put the book out and it was released in in 2022 right before Um, I wanted it out before the election for Walz and Ellison. Um, sadly it didn't work but Um, but then we it led to the documentary called the Fall of Minneapolis and we tried to Really bring out the the truth that nobody heard in this case in that documentary and more than 10 million people have seen it all around the world. Which is amazing considering it was just kind of this little this little documentary But it also I think proves that the truth still matters. I just wish somebody would do something about it

Tucker [00:37:25] Is this, is there anyone else in Minneapolis saying this?

Liz Collin [00:37:30] No, it's actually interesting. They then paint me, of course I'm a right-wing conspiracy theorist. That's how I'm referred to. I'm just a crazy person for bringing out these facts. I mean, again, I think it's 237 citations I have in my book. This is all, I'm journalist. This is what I've done for 20 years.

Tucker [00:37:46] But what's the counter argument is Waco. Okay, so everyone stands up Nikki Haley and Jeb Bush and all, you know, all these people, probably the majority of the Republican senators who are serving five years ago said this, you know, black man murdered by a white cop. What evidence are they pointing to to prove that? And how did he get convicted of it?

Liz Collin [00:38:12] Well, the trial in and of itself is really quite something. You have the police training, the maximal restraint technique that the office was reusing that day. That was not allowed in trial. Judge Cahill did not allow that in Chauvin's trial. Can you explain what that is? So, interestingly enough, these two pages of the manual go offline two days after the incident. They disappear. The MRT. And you can hear in the body camera footage, which again, the public is not allowed to see until many months later. And to this day, most people have never taken the time to watch the video, of course. And the officers are talking about the MRT. Thomas Lane says, let's just MRE, he means MRT, they all are working together in this moment, knowing what the MRTs is. Why then, do you have the mayor, he comes out. About 24 hours later and says, and by the way, this is a technique not trained by the MPD.

Tucker [00:39:15] This is Jacob Frey.

Liz Collin [00:39:18] Is he from Minneapolis? No, from Virginia. He was brought to Minneapolis to run for city council and then the mayor. Good question.

Tucker [00:39:27] He's not, he has nothing to do with Minneapolis at all. And he wants up, becoming mayor.

Liz Collin [00:39:32] And in many ways destroying Minneapolis.

Tucker [00:39:35] Is he still there?

Liz Collin [00:39:36] He's still there.

Tucker [00:39:37] Is he still the mayor? He's still the Mayor. Why isn't he in prison?

Liz Collin [00:39:42] You know, I've gone to him for more interview requests at this point than I can count. At one point, I just started chasing him around, um, one morning to try to get him to answer questions. It's kind of funny that somebody would be literally running away from me, but that's what he did. Um, but I just, my question is, why are you lying? Why have you been lying about all this? Because we saw this again, this five years later, these stories are just so over the top and nobody is telling the truth about it. Even five years. Later. It's almost as if you just continue to repeat this lie.

Tucker [00:40:13] So the mayor, Jacob Frey, who's not from Minneapolis, was brought in and somehow becomes mayor and then wrecks the city that he's not from, didn't build, he says in public shortly after the death that the restraint technique the police officers used on George Floyd was not taught to them. Correct. And that's not true.

Liz Collin [00:40:35] Yet these pages go missing of the manual.

Tucker [00:40:38] Which explain the technique.

Liz Collin [00:40:40] And I, exactly. And I said into my newsroom at the time, this is really quite something. They are trying to cover this up. We should really be doing a story about this. And I'm the crazy person.

Tucker [00:40:52] What did they say?

Liz Collin [00:40:53] It was just like you have to go along with this narrative This is the narrative of the moment and we are going to push it on the public We even had reporters using black lives matter as hashtags in their reporting

Tucker [00:41:06] Not really.

Liz Collin [00:41:07] Really and that was allowed and I said, well, here's their website and this is a political organization. Why would we allow? This ever But again, i'm the The crazy conservative I guess in the newsroom at this point that was the corner I was cast in And I should just shut up

Tucker [00:41:29] I guess this is why I've forgotten some of the details because they're just horrifying. So the public doesn't get to know that the restraint technique that the police officers, not just Derek Chauvin, but the other three, used against this berserk drug addict, convicted felon, that that was a technique that they learned at the police academy and that

Liz Collin [00:41:48] Trained for decades, decades. Yeah, it's been around for, we found manuals with the MRT in the 90s. I mean, we did a lot of research.

Tucker [00:41:57] Did they apply it correctly? Did they do what they were taught to do?

Liz Collin [00:42:00] It's in, it's actually in there to wait, to hold and wait for EMS. This is also something else that was never talked about. The ambulance went to the wrong address, which is why there is such a long, typically an ambulance would be there in about 90 seconds at the most. There's, you know, a fire station that close. They went to wrong address. And you see this on the body camera footage. That one of the paramedics is almost joking around with Thomas Lane going. Gosh, we didn't know where you guys were We went to the wrong place. It's why it took us so long And there's a very problematic EMS response to all of this that isn't that is also not allowed to be discussed in in Chauvin's trial

Tucker [00:42:41] What's the problematic chemist's response?

Liz Collin [00:42:43] The fact that they go to the wrong address. They also are hooking George Floyd up to um To get air to breathe and the the machine itself is not plugged in in the ambulance um, you know there has been

Tucker [00:42:58] The machine is not plugged in.

Liz Collin [00:43:01] This is all in the in the documentary.

Tucker [00:43:04] Did anyone hit him with Narcan?

Liz Collin [00:43:07] You know, that's a question I get quite a bit. And this is before, you know, this is more than five years ago at this point where they didn't even, the officers didn't all have Narcan at that point. This was kind of just the beginnings of all of that. And you also had two officers that were brand new and they were partnered together. And I think you can see even just with their interactions, they understand something is going on with him. He also stuffed some, You think are drugs in his mouth during their interaction and they're asking him. What do you want? What did you take? And you know, he's very combative, but they think it's more of a Something is going on medically they try to get him into the squad car It's george floyd himself who asks to be laid on the ground. Many people don't know that He asks to to be on the floor himself And this is just this hold that they do but we quickly find out again. It's within 12 hours That in his autopsy you can see that. He's been described to us as a ticking time bomb, sadly, George Floyd. He has this tumor, a paraganglioma that more testing isn't done on that and that can lead to in his hip, a large tumor, and that could lead to death when people are in that hyped state, which clearly George

Tucker [00:44:26] You can see on his face when you watch the video that he knows he's dying and he's panicked. Yes. I'll speak for myself and say, I really felt for the guy. You can the terror in his eyes, like he's on his way out, he's not ready for it. God knows where he's going and he knows that. But it's just obvious from the video, that has nothing to do with how he's being treated by the cops. That's why he's freaking out because he knows, he is dying. Did you feel that, watching?

Liz Collin [00:44:53] Well, I've been a kind of a cops reporter, I guess, for years. But you always know that there's more to this. And also quickly, we learn within those first couple of days, he'd been arrested in 2019 by the Minneapolis Police Department. He was the subject of an undercover drug investigation, George Floyd. Again, something people had no idea almost exactly a year prior. And police have an interaction with him and he has an overdose. It's almost a carbon copy of the interaction. Don't shoot me. He's very resistant. Um, saying I can't breathe. It's all on video and that's actually how we start. Um, what documents.

Tucker [00:45:28] Was that introduced to his trial?

Liz Collin [00:45:30] In fact, the police say that the police chief says they've never heard of George Floyd before. They have no idea who he is. And that's in shortly after.

Tucker [00:45:38] Police chief says that? Why would he say that?

Liz Collin [00:45:42] That's a whole nother. Yeah, the police chief at the time is Madera Arradondo. He's serving in that capacity. Is he from Minneapolis? He's from Minneapolis, but many people on the department, they feel that he just sold their entire department.

Tucker [00:45:59] Out. Where is he now?

Liz Collin [00:46:01] Looking for a job, I think, selling a book.

Tucker [00:46:05] May he long be unemployed. Is he an ally of Jacob Fries?

Liz Collin [00:46:09] Yes, I mean certainly. Yes, the mayor and the chief worked alongside each other. But you also have this chief who then makes this all about race. He embraces that. And again, when it's so clear, the evidence doesn't support that at all. You have a Hmong American officer in Tutow, a black officer in Alex King, and then Thomas Lane and Derek Chauvin, who are white, and they sold this to the public as this is the

Tucker [00:46:37] the face of what's

Liz Collin [00:46:38] Yes!

Tucker [00:46:39] And all these repulsive preachers got up there and Protestant churches and sold that to their congregations, all these politicians, like basically every leader, every business leader, you know, the entire leadership class of the country pivoted behind this lie within 24 hours. Nikki Haley was like, we need Minneapolis to burn down. It'll be atonement for the sins of white supremacy. I mean, it was like never seen anything like it. What was that? Like it really felt like this was a play that they had planned for this day.

Liz Collin [00:47:16] You had Governor Walz saying these same things, again, fanning the flames, withholding the National Guard, encouraging people to basically show up and protest. You had his wife speak on camera about how she left the windows open to the governor's mansion so she could smell the burning tires just to really appreciate the movement and the moment.

Tucker [00:47:39] The Winnie Mandela of Minnesota, necklacing her enemies. Crazy. And it, of course, changed the country forever. But it did, but the, the response felt coordinated. I guess that's what I'm saying. Was it?

Liz Collin [00:47:59] You, you did, you had, uh, planes filled with people coming in shortly after, um, protest. Planes filled with. Planes, filled with, people. I've spoken to people that work at the airport that have told me about that. People that would just, a lot of young kids, we had people at our house who admitted to us that they, um came from Oregon. They had no idea who we were. They were holding signs in our neighborhood. Um, but they got a free weekend at a hotel. So they came to our, you know, suburban neighborhood to hold a sign in front of our yard. Who paid for all this? Well, and that's what's always bothered me as a reporter. Also, these are all things you can track down. These are all public documents. But yes, these left-wing groups, George Soros had a role, that's pretty clear. And many of these groups that popped up, Black Lives Matter, played a big role in all of this. Again, you follow the money, you followed the power, and That's kind of where the truth usually.

Tucker [00:48:56] And Black Lives Matter got its funding mostly from corporate America, I think.

Liz Collin [00:49:00] Yes, and many Minnesota corporations, you know, fed into that. You see some of that going away now, thankfully. But you had George Floyd Memorial Field at Target Field, where the Minnesota Twins play.

Tucker [00:49:14] Not really. Really, for years. The drug addict porn star armed robber, they named the field after him? He's the civic hero in Minnesota now?

Liz Collin [00:49:22] They had a banner. Again, thankfully that's now been taken down.

Tucker [00:49:26] But they called it George Floyd Memorial Field? Episcopal Cathedral in San Francisco, where I was baptized. I visited it shortly after that and they had a St. George Floyd you could, you could kind of hang in your house, little icon.

Liz Collin [00:49:47] It's crazy. I mean, even that area, 38th and Chicago, most of the businesses are gone. In fact, talk about irony, the businesses are suing the city of Minneapolis for a lack of police presence in that that area. You've had skyrocketing crime since. You know, this the mantra was that we'd be living on the right side of history. This is what we were told over and over again, whether it be our governor, the mayor, the police chief, this is the right set of history. And I've yet to find anyone who actually thinks We're living there.

Tucker [00:50:19] At the at the time so the trial the riots happened how many people died during the riots you recall

Liz Collin [00:50:25] It's been reported about five or six, but again, do you tie them just to the most expensive riots in U.S. History, 1,500 businesses either damaged or destroyed in the wake of them.

Tucker [00:50:38] Then the trial happens. Does anybody in Minneapolis in any position of authority or in the media say, hey, wait a second, there's no evidence that these cops killed this guy? Nobody said that.

Liz Collin [00:50:53] My husband, we saw what happened to him. And he just, you know, he's a believer of due process. He's a, you now, this is, they obviously had attorneys, but even the attorneys representing these officers were not very vocal in all of this. It's almost like the truth just didn't stand.

Tucker [00:51:11] So one of the lessons is, and this is just the ugliest feature of human nature, but if someone or something becomes super unpopular or only an infinitesimally small number of people are brave enough to stand up and tell the truth. Once the mob forms, almost everybody goes along with it. Did you know that before this happened?

Liz Collin [00:51:34] Not on this level, no. And that's why I kept speaking up. I kept going, well, hey, there's this. Hey, let's do this story. Hey, there, and then it just became very clear to me. Like, this is scary. This is scary, this what, you know, the world has turned into. This is what the media has turned in to.

Tucker [00:51:51] They just lynched these guys, and everyone kind of posed with pictures of the corpse. It's just exactly what you read about in dark times long ago, and it happens in Minneapolis, like the most civilized American city we've ever had. The most polite city in the world.

Liz Collin [00:52:08] You have the mayor crying at, you know, George Floyd's casket at his funeral. People couldn't gather for COVID, but yet George Floyd had a highly attended funeral and you could protest in a riot. That was encouraged.

Tucker [00:52:21] George was dead and I already said I felt sorry for him watching the video because he knew he was dying and like It's scary, you know for people who haven't prepared for it. I think But is there any evidence now that we know more about George Floyd the man that George Floyd ever did anything to improve our Society or help anybody else or did any virtuous or redeeming things ever?

Liz Collin [00:52:42] No, there's actually been so much that has not been reported about him. I mean, clearly, he was an addict. He struggled as an addict for most of his adult life. He spent most of this adult life in and out of prison. That's documented. But even his he was from St. Louis Park. He didn't even live in Minneapolis. He lived in St. Louis Park, a suburb. With his roommates and his roommates have talked about how his family never even came to gather his personal belongings. They were just left there. His car was still there. I mean, like a year later.

Tucker [00:53:14] His family all got rich, right?

Liz Collin [00:53:16] They were paid $27 million during Derek Chauvin's jury selection. They were awarded $27 million. What do you think kind of message that sent to the jury being seated at the time? You know, it's a little bit more complicated. There were rumors about that perhaps happening, but then he would be brought back to a state facility where he'd be in, you know, he'd been solitary confinement for sure.

Tucker [00:53:44] So even if the president pardoned him on federal charges, he'd still be in.

Liz Collin [00:53:47] He has a concurrent state state sentence and they've all can't find enough microphones to talk about how they can't wait for that to happen because they would love him to serve every last hour in Minnesota. Of course, why not send them

Tucker [00:53:59] Why not send the National Guard in and just liberate him by force? I mean, this is insane that we would allow something like this.

Liz Collin [00:54:06] Yeah, he has, at this point, more than 15 years left on his sentence. Federal. They are concurrent sentences, so yes.

Tucker [00:54:15] How old is he?

Liz Collin [00:54:17] Um, at this point he would be, oh my gosh, that's it.

Tucker [00:54:22] You might have to edit this out. He's a middle-aged man. Yeah. So he'll be an elderly man by the time he gets out.

Liz Collin [00:54:27] Yeah, I think he would be in his 60s by the time of his release. Most of his life gone for sure.

Tucker [00:54:34] But, so back to George Floyd, who was, George Floyd spent most of his life in and out of prison. He was a drug addict. He appeared in a porn film. It's too perfect. He was at one point convicted of armed robbery where he stuck a gun in the belly of a pregnant woman. Am I misremembering this?

Liz Collin [00:54:52] That that's right. He committed a home invasion. It doesn't seem to be clear that she was pregnant, but yeah, pretty awful person, I think capable of doing doing that at all. But he came then to Minneapolis and I know he was fired from a couple of jobs. He was working and basically hooking up with with people. At one job that he had, people, addicts, and bringing them back to his home, something that's not allowed. And in fact, in the book I detail, he was the suspect in a couple of rapes in Minnesota, where that evidence has mysteriously disappeared.

Tucker [00:55:35] What does it mean to be a suspect in rapes, like the police?

Liz Collin [00:55:38] The police were investigating. Being accused of rape.

Tucker [00:55:48] And this was the hero after whom they named the ballpark?

Liz Collin [00:55:52] Still shocking to this day, but is this how far we've fallen as a society? What has happened to the moral compass?

Tucker [00:56:00] It's not even a fall, it's an attack, not by the population itself, but by its leaders trying to invert virtue and make you worship a rapist. And St. George Floyd, if they can make you a worship of someone like that, the lowest person in your society, truly the lowest, stupid, criminal, violent, selfish, addicts selfish by definition, if that's the hero. They can make you worship, then they just flip the society upside down and destroy it.

Liz Collin [00:56:33] Governor Walz at one point asked for all public schools kids to, you know, be silent for nine minutes and 29 seconds. You know, the, the timeframe, um, he did that in a declaration. Many people I heard from did not.

Tucker [00:56:50] But they literally the public schools are required to worship George Floyd. Um, a couple of threads I just want to get to. So you're, I think you're a rigorous, honest person. Do you see any way an honest jury or an honest process could result in the conviction of Chauvin and the other three?

Liz Collin [00:57:15] No, I mean, if our judicial system is what it says it is, when you're presented with all of the evidence and all of facts and you take out all of the manipulation, the fear mongering, again, you had even Chauvin's trial, armed guards are standing by, the Hennepin County Courthouse is being patrolled by this militia, and in a sense, all this fencing is put up around the building. The jury is not sequestered for the trial. You have these mobs of people out protesting every day. I don't think anybody in their right mind is going to say, yeah, this guy is innocent because then I'm going to probably be protested or killed or lose my job or whatever it is in the fallout. Again, I had nothing, really nothing to do with and I was, you know, demoted and canceled and...

Tucker [00:58:07] I just don't see how Ted Cruz and the rest can say that Iran is the biggest threat to a country in which things like this are happening. This is the threat, the attack on truth and fairness, decency, the love of people for each other, the cohesiveness of your society, citizenship, virtue, like all of it is dying because it's being overwhelmed by evil and yet you look, you know, your focus is outside the country on some theoretical threat. We wish somebody would come to Minnesota and save us, Tucker. No, but it's just like, look, I'm not saying Iran's not hardly for Iran or for them having a nuclear weapon, but compared to what, like this is our country and this happened and no one's ever apologized, no one has ever been held accountable. The guys who didn't do the crime are still in prison. It's like, it's crazy that this could happen because fairness really matters. If your society is not fair, it is not worth defending.

Liz Collin [00:59:02] You know, even speaking to Tutal's family, they are a family of refugees. They're both of sets of their parents came to America. And they talked about that with me. It's like they picked the wrong country. And they said that this is not what we thought America was.

Tucker [00:59:14] Yeah, okay. I didn't think that either and I was born here. No, I agree. Yeah Sorry, sorry for the editorial the constant or to realize you just what you're saying is so and the way you're seeing it Which is like flat just the facts ma'am It's driving me insane. I can't I'm how can you still live there?

Liz Collin [00:59:33] Job Security Tucker.

Tucker [00:59:35] Good point. If you're one of five reporters in the entire state, like you're, you'll work forever. Amazing. So who is Tim Walz exactly? Most of us, I just want to say, I think he's like, should be investigated by the sex crimes unit. I really feel that way. I'm not asking you to comment on that, but he's one of the creepiest people I've ever seen. The vibe I get off that guy, I would not let him in my house. That's just my feeling. Maybe I'm being totally unfair, in which case I apologize. But you have the facts, I don't. Who is this guy?

Liz Collin [01:00:09] Yeah, I think so much of this has happened on the watch of Governor Walz. Again, I'm talking about, I've lived in Minnesota for most of my life at this, this point as a reporter there for 20 years. Um, I have just never born there, born raised, um, spent a little time outside of the state and been back for 20 years now. I've just never seen, you know, this kind of, I don't even know if you can call it leadership. I'm not exactly sure, manipulation by a leader. Again, we've talked about this capital of chaos. This has all been under his watch. But we've done so much reporting over at Alpha News with the truth of this guy. It was interesting to see others finally report about him because the local media will not, when he was picked. As the VP candidate for Kamala Harris. But it started sort of with picking up on just these little lies he would tell. And these are things that we would report on. He never was a command sergeant major, despite the fact him saying that he was. He never attained this rank in the military. Instead, he abandoned his troops and they were deployed to Iraq without him and he ran for Congress. So I've always felt as a reporter, if someone lies about little things, they're lying about big things. I think that's just. That's it.

Tucker [01:01:35] And that's a principle that stands the test of time.

Liz Collin [01:01:38] And you kind of would just see this with little things that he would say that was just not reality. But Minnesota has become, you know, the home of this defund the police movement. It was on the ballot. Minneapolis did not vote to defund police, but I would say in every way, shape or form, they defunded the police. You have the Minneapolis Police Department that's lost about 40% of their cops since George Floyd. But instead of being a-

Tucker [01:02:05] Wait, Minneapolis lost 40% of its cops in five years?

Liz Collin [01:02:09] Nearly, nearly half. And I actually think we're just now getting to the point of you thought there were problems with the police five years ago. Just wait until you see some of these people that are coming up on the job.

Tucker [01:02:20] Yeah, who's going to be a cop now?

Liz Collin [01:02:23] It's pretty horrifying. And I don't blame any of these people for leaving.

Tucker [01:02:27] But there's me hiring criminals. It'll just be a criminal gang. Yeah. That's happened before.

Liz Collin [01:02:31] So under walls, we have the riots. We have these lies just about things with his background that I think really deserve more attention, more investigating these ties to China, which I think are troubling.

Tucker [01:02:47] What ties does he have to China?

Liz Collin [01:02:49] Well, he, um, we know, uh, himself, he said that he's made more than 30 trips to China. Um, he went there upon graduating trips to China went there, upon graduating.

Tucker [01:03:02] And he's, I mean, he spent his life as like a school teacher.

Liz Collin [01:03:05] From Nebraska.

Tucker [01:03:07] Originally what is he what is the school teacher from Nebraska doing making 30 trips to China?

Liz Collin [01:03:12] And in the National Guard at the time as well making these trips to China.

Tucker [01:03:18] We also know he started a travel agency. What's that? First of all, it's really expensive. It's time-consuming. It's not something that happens. You don't go to China 30 times unless you have a real reason to do that. What would that reason be?

Liz Collin [01:03:30] He was taking kids over there, um, at one point as a travel agency. Um, but what's interesting is I've spoken to

Tucker [01:03:37] Who let their kids travel with Tim Walsh?

Liz Collin [01:03:39] I've spoken to a few of them that, they're obviously older now, they were in their 20s when they would make these trips in college. One student in particular is very interesting. He said that he'd been trying to get the attention of the media about this guy for years. He said he would go there on these trips and collect the little red Mao book. He would buy as many as he could on these trip saying that they were souvenirs, Tim Walls would. And he said it was very apparent he just had this, he adored communism and would Talk about it! In conversation. These students could pick up on that.

Tucker [01:04:15] Are you serious?

Liz Collin [01:04:16] And this student tried, even when he was running for Congress, to say, there's more to this guy that you guys need to meet.

Tucker [01:04:22] Mao killed so many more people than hitler that it's not even close. Yes. Not a defensive hitler who was evil Yeah, but Mao is the greatest mass murderer in history

Liz Collin [01:04:29] He's also married his wedding anniversary. They were married five years after Tiananmen Square and he picked that date because it was a date that they would remember, he and his wife. What? Who does that?

Tucker [01:04:42] Tiananmen Square? Correct. The tank crushing the lone protester?

Liz Collin [01:04:47] Their wedding anniversary. And they went to China for their honeymoon.

Tucker [01:04:51] Come on, I mean, I was in this country during that campaign, it was less than a year ago, I never heard anybody say that.

Liz Collin [01:04:59] But again, you have in Minnesota, what has happened, we have a new state flag. Wait, wait, do you think I'm sorry, I'm just mesmerized by this. There's a lot of questions. I agree. Yeah. But the problem is there's not anybody looking for answers, it seems like.

Tucker [01:05:13] Well, they want to kill themselves. So that's, they're doing a great job. Um, I get it. I mean, ultimately, I just have to say this as a white man, I do blame the liberal whites, they wanted to kill them. And their kids, that's that's what they're into. I don't know what it's, what you see it in Britain. So I'm not into suicide, so I'm opposed, but, um, they are the ones doing this and walls is a perfect example, Sue, but why would he, you you're sure he picked the anniversary? Of Tiananmen Square. Interviews, yeah, this is in newspapers. Tiananmin Square was a massacre of peaceful protesters. I know. Was, do you think they picked it to like in the memory of those brave souls who died opposing the machine?

Liz Collin [01:05:53] They haven't said that. And what's interesting is again, we're focusing over at Alpha News on these stories. There's supposed to be a congressional hearing about all of this and it's kind of just gone nowhere. Sadly, we also know I've spoken to a couple people that served with Tim Walls in Nebraska in that guard unit. And they suspect. Done stories and tried to reach out to walls for comment, but they suspect that perhaps he took their standard operating procedure, the SOP, for the Howitzer Army tank. He was assigned to this tank, it was nuclear capable, and this was all laid out in the SOP that goes missing while he's there. The manual goes missing? Right. And they had talked to the FBI about this as well. There's so many questions. What does that mean? What Um, they think that he was traveling back and forth from China at this time. And then we also know that this

Tucker [01:06:52] Howitzer. I know I sound crazy right now. No, you don't sound crazy at all. You're recounting the facts. Yeah. You are saying that men he worked with in the National Guard in Nebraska went to the FBI because they believed he had given classified military secrets to the Chinese

Liz Collin [01:07:11] They suspect that he did and

Tucker [01:07:14] Well, they suspect it's the point that they went to the FBI.

Liz Collin [01:07:16] Well, this was all when he when all these stories are coming out finally about his background and they're like, maybe we should talk about this. These are guys that back then didn't report this. This was in the early 90s. And they always talked about it amongst themselves. And I think that they weren't completely aware of, you know, the potential threats something like this could could pose. But they always thought this was very strange. And then China started producing almost a carbon copy of this military tank a couple years later. For real? According to all of our.

Tucker [01:07:52] Um, did the Minneapolis Star Tribune break this story?

Liz Collin [01:07:57] They haven't touched much of this. In fact, actually when they reported it's, Tim Walls goes to China with these kids and it's this great travel company he started. I think it was a very small story even addressing.

Tucker [01:08:10] This at all. And he chose to be married on the fifth anniversary of a massacre of peaceful protesters. Man, this is super dark.

Liz Collin [01:08:22] I realize, too, that some of it seems impossible to believe. But again, being trained as a reporter, I know how this works. You talk to people, you verify things, you source things. And I feel very confident always in all of our information. And that's what is always so frustrating to me that this should be. This should be the front page of the Star Tribune basically every day. But instead, the Star tribune is run by a former commissioner of Governor Walz. He's the CEO and publisher. And it's truly unbelievable, the stories they put out. It's just turned into pure propaganda.

Tucker [01:08:52] The Star Tribune is run by a former Walz commissioner.

Liz Collin [01:08:56] It is. Steve Groves was his commissioner for years, and I don't think this relationship actually exists anywhere in the country between a governor and a publisher of the largest newspaper, but somehow in Minnesota that's allowed.

Tucker [01:09:12] Who votes? So, Minnesota has not thrived under the leadership of Tim Walsh. It's gotten much worse. You were telling me today about people you know, and I know people too who've moved from Minnesota to Iowa. No offense to Iowa, it's like the nicest people in the world. It also has the worst weather of any state. It's totally flat. Minnesota is just beautiful. Again, I'm not beating up on Iowa. I really do love Iowa, spent a lot of time there, but you know Minneapolis is kind of the dream. Iowa's like sturdy farm people and all that. If you're if you're seeing a migration from Minnesota to Iowa, Minnesota is in serious trouble. Is this fair?

Liz Collin [01:09:55] Oh, thousands of people have, have left. Tens of thousands of people have left Minnesota. I know so many people even in my neighborhood that have, that have moved.

Tucker [01:10:05] So it's gotten so much worse under this guy who got married on the fifth anniversary of Tiananmen Square because he loves the idea of tanks mowing over. Protesters, who votes for him? How does he get elected in the state?

Liz Collin [01:10:21] Well, this is what's interesting. Um, the last time a Republican has held a statewide office in Minnesota was 2006. It's been a while.

Tucker [01:10:31] Plenty or who was that?

Liz Collin [01:10:32] Yeah, Tim Pawlenty, when he was elected as governor. We saw the House get a little closer in the legislature this time around, but the last time we had a DFL trifecta for the first time.

Tucker [01:10:46] People aren't familiar with what DFL is.

Liz Collin [01:10:47] So that's the Democratic Farm and Labor, DFL, the Democratic Party.

Tucker [01:10:53] It's the Democratic Party, but your state is different in lots of ways.

Liz Collin [01:10:56] Yes, yes it is. But I always have said that with Minnesota, you have a couple blue cities, but the state is very red, probably more red now than ever before. Even Minnesota was.

Tucker [01:11:09] But like in a German, Scandinavian, you know, sort of working class, but clean, upright. Not in a radical way. At all. Like very old fashioned labor Democrats of the kind that I kind of love. I don't think we disagree on much. And how did it become neoliberal, nihilistic?

Liz Collin [01:11:29] Well, that's even my husband talks about this. He grew up as a Democrat. His dad was an electrician, union working class. That's how it worked.

Liz Collin [01:11:44] You have like a city council though in Minneapolis that primarily is, they are socialists. They are self-proclaimed socialists that are running the city council of Minneapolis. Um, but we've just seen it go more and more to the left, uh, each and every year, but even, even walls, I will say that I don't think people were completely familiar with his background, um, when he was selected.

Tucker [01:12:07] So who backed him? You don't just get elected to state-wide office anywhere by yourself.

Liz Collin [01:12:11] Well, the DFL has all the money. I mean, it's like 10 to one, a hundred to one. It's unbelievable what they can, they can spend. But it is a lot of out of state.

Tucker [01:12:20] Out of state.

Liz Collin [01:12:23] Um, very little, actually.

Tucker [01:12:27] Um, and so Minnesota, like every other place in the country, so it's like totally dominated by out of state leftists, billionaires who hate America, want to destroy it.

Liz Collin [01:12:36] That's what I think is so telling. Keith Ellison, not from Minnesota, he's the law enforcement officer for the state. Tim Walz, Frey, a lot of these people and they've done so much damage in a pretty short amount of time.

Tucker [01:12:51] So they're all from out of state, they're all paid by donors from out-of-state. None of this has anything to do with Minnesota. And they completely take it over your state and changed it utterly, packed it with immigrants, by the way, changed the nature of who lives there, the demographics of it completely. And none of it was organic. Like it wasn't like the people of Minnesota asked for this. It wasn't democracy.

Liz Collin [01:13:17] Yeah, there's always this like Minnesota nice, I'm sure you've probably heard that.

Tucker [01:13:20] But it's nice people live there.

Liz Collin [01:13:21] But Minnesota naive. I'm like, are we really that naive? I mean, I can, I'm not that naive, which is why I'm trying to, you know, do something about it.

Tucker [01:13:28] They're very passive.

Liz Collin [01:13:31] And it's this land of 10,000 lakes that seems to have turned into the land of 10,000 lies, so many lies.

Tucker [01:13:42] Who's Keith Ellison?

Liz Collin [01:13:45] Well, quite a bit about him in my book as well, but when we talk about even just this war on the police that has been waged in Minneapolis, across the state of Minnesota, he was an attorney who came to Minnesota. Represented gang members decades ago, in fact, represented a gang member who was responsible for executing a Minneapolis police officer, Jerry Hoff. He was involved in that. It's hard to believe, I think, by any cops in the state, however, he was elected to be our attorney general. But he's very anti-law enforcement. That's clear. Besides the four- And what's his job now? He's the attorney general,

Tucker [01:14:35] So he's the Chief Law Enforcement Officer in the state, but he's very anti-law enforcement? Correct. Yes. It's like a vegetarian butcher. It just doesn't work? Actually makes no sense.

Liz Collin [01:14:44] But in addition to these four officers, there was another female officer criminally charged and another Minneapolis police officer criminally charges as well. So this is six police officers charged. They tried to charge another Minnesota state trooper criminally recently and the charges were dropped. We also lost in the line of duty five first responders. One wizard. Firefighter paramedic in a matter of 13 months in Minnesota.

Tucker [01:15:16] Lost hat, what do you mean?

Liz Collin [01:15:18] You have just this anti-law enforcement rhetoric, murdered on the job. Five? In a matter of a year, basically.

Tucker [01:15:28] Did anyone name a ballpark after any of them? Right, so this is nihilists from out of state who hate the United States, hate Christianity, who are trying to invert our society and destroy it. And I'm not saying it's the Chinese, but like, I don't know what this is, but it's not bubbling up from the people of Minnesota, is it?

Liz Collin [01:15:51] No, in fact, I've never, I struggle sometimes finding people that will say openly that they even support Walz. As a reporter, it's really shocking to me. I was actually trying to help some news crews that were in town saying, okay, well, maybe go to this festival or that. They were struggling to find people to go on camera that even, you know, would openly admit to supporting him. In fact, his home area in Mankato, where he lived for 20 years, they voted for Trump and Walls was on the ticket with Kamala. So what does that tell you?

Tucker [01:16:21] Who's going to be governor next?

Liz Collin [01:16:24] So great, that's a great question. He's likely running again. Tim Walz. Sounds that way, gearing up to.

Tucker [01:16:31] At this point. You think of all the money that we spend, we spend $1 trillion a year on the military, I'm not against the military I guess, but I mean maybe we could spend some of that money improving our cities or finding better leaders or something, right? It's just such a tragedy. So let's talk about Minneapolis, the city, all eyes were on it five years ago, almost exactly five years, the summer of 2020. And the idea was there are all these like systemic racism problems, Nikki Haley told us there. And this was gonna cleanse them through fire. Like, what's the city like now? You've been there, you said your whole life.

Liz Collin [01:17:13] It's unrecognizable in many areas, not better, um, yet to find anybody who thinks the city is, is better five years later. It's unreconnaizable. In what way? Um, businesses boarded up people gone. Uh, there was a very bustling, I worked downtown. That's where WCCO, uh, was. And, uh for, for 14 years, no problem walking around downtown. That was just part of life. Vibrant people out having lunch. It's a ghost town, downtown graffiti crime. I can't even, I can even begin to tell you, even just yesterday, an 11 year old boy shot in the middle of the day in a park killed. Something like that would never happen. And it's daily, weekly that these horrific things happen. They never even tracked carjackings in the city of Minneapolis before, because they just maybe won a year. In the wake of Floyd there was I think 700 the year after

Tucker [01:18:16] But it went from 1 to 700 in one year?

Liz Collin [01:18:18] In just a year they had to and they and again, they don't have no they have no cops So and you also have policies that have been so dramatically changed It's a use of force report basically that they have to fill out if you handcuff a person in arresting them You have to call a supervisor to get permission These are things that are now put in place You have these violence interrupter groups that have taken over for the cops that are basically just seen sitting on their phones every day. And that's where our tax dollars are going to pay for these groups. Many of them have connections to Keith Ellison.

That's documented. But when I say unrecognizable, it's almost even hard to explain how different life is in Minneapolis now. I go for work, but even I was shooting some interviews in Minneapolis just recently and it's not uncommon to see crime for yourself. On the way. There's a, you know, somebody down the street being held at gunpoint for their car. I mean, I know it sounds crazy, but it really is like the wild, wild west.

There's naked man that one of my friends captured on his cell phone having lunch in downtown Minneapolis, just a naked guy walking around on the street. Drug deals happening. You can see them from above. In some of the high-rise buildings when people even do go. But it's sad. It used to be a place where you'd go see a show and certainly people are still doing that, but not anywhere close to what it was before.

Tucker [01:20:07] Five years ago. This is not like in the 70s. This is five years ago, right? Is there, are there, so I'll just, I'll be totally blunt with you, Liz, I'm overwhelmed by what you've said. I'm really sad about it, even though I'm not from there. Are there any signs of hope that this slide can be arrested, that things can get

Liz Collin [01:20:26] So I'm always a hopeful person. And I think that's why I did jump ship and wanted to play a part in telling the truth and join independent media. And I've definitely seen more people open their eyes, at least we're willing to now have these conversations, but when you have a political assassination that takes place and you're just like, how is this, this isn't the state that I grew up in. Again seems to be unrecognizable. But I remain hopeful because it really is. It's a beautiful state, wonderful people, made me who I am. And I think there are more of us than we realize. Sometimes you can feel a little bit out there and alone, but...

Tucker [01:21:16] More of us than we realize. Do you think there's any chance that the normal people who are actually from, unlike Jacob Frey, from Minnesota, like, take their state back?

Liz Collin [01:21:27] Yeah, I think that there are many people who even five years ago, I mean, I'll just say doing the fall of Minneapolis, I couldn't even find a hairstylist or a makeup artist because this was crazy if you would be willing to tell the truth about this. You couldn't find someone to do your hair? People were so afraid to attach themselves to, and it is completely different now. I mean if you see people are willing to step up and speak out now, and that wasn't the case.

Tucker [01:21:56] What happened to Black Lives Matter? Do they still exist or do they run off of all the real estate?

Liz Collin [01:22:00] I think they came in, made a bunch of money, and left town.

Tucker [01:22:05] I don't... Are they working to improve the lives of black people?

Liz Collin [01:22:09] I haven't seen it in Minneapolis.

Tucker [01:22:11] Well, they were the most famous group in the world there for a while. Well, we had to like bow down before them and wash their feet and stuff. Did they, but they just, they're gone.

Liz Collin [01:22:21] Yeah, I've always said that that's the story, right? Black lives, sadly, in Minneapolis have never mattered less. I mean, this is, they've become, um, and many of them will have reached out. I've done many stories, um their lives, they want police back. They want protection, uh, and they just, they don't have it anymore.

Tucker [01:22:43] And also it's like, it's not even about black or white, or it's about America, and you don't have a right to shoot people. You can't do that. Whether you want, your neighborhood wants police presence or not, it's kind of not up to you. We don't put up with murder here because we're a civilized country, that's my view. Last question. If people are interested in following your reporting, where do they find it?

Liz Collin [01:23:03] So the Fall of Minneapolis is where you can go more information about the book and the documentary is free. You can see it right there. And also we've done many follow-up stories since on everything that's taken place in Minneapolis. You'll find it on that website. Liz Collin on X is where can find my reporting and alpha news.org. A team of independent reporters in Minnesota.

Tucker [01:23:25] Bless you for doing it. I'm sure it's thankless a lot of the time, but I think it's important to tell the truth, whether it's acknowledged as true at the time you are creating a documentary record that, at the very least, historians can assess to find out what really happened. And I just think objectively that matters, like you want the truth out there. It's a good thing, always. Thank you.

