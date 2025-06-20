Border Patrol agents just shut down a massive 3,000-foot long (over 1/2 mile) tunnel between Tijuana, Mexico and San Diego, California - equipped with lighting, ventilation systems and tracks to move narcotics and who knows what else. Meth was found in the tunnel.

The agents discovered the tunnel in early April while it was ACTIVELY under construction by the cartels. The tunnel had a projected exit point near or inside a commercial warehouse space in San Diego.

At a depth of about 50 feet, a roughly half-mile-long tunnel connecting a home inside the Nueva Tijuana neighborhood with a commercial warehouse across the border in San Diego County.

The tunnel measured 42 inches in height, 28 inches in width and was equipped with electrical wiring, lighting, ventilation systems and a track system. This could easily be used to traffic humans, weapons or mercenaries.

As agents attempted to discover the tunnel’s starting point, they encountered barricades placed by workers to inhibit Border Patrol agents from finding it.

As I suspected earlier, was this another reason that President Trump decided to call up the National Guard and 700 Marines in Southern California? That's what I would do if I found a tunnel like this! They found it right before the “invasion of California” riots and insurrection in early June.

The REAL insurrection Tierney's Real News · Jun 9 By now you’ve all seen the footage of the invasion of California - the riots, looting, arson and other criminal acts. This is a real insurrection. The question is - who is behind it? What I hope to do is cover some points that the fake news won’t tell you - in a 10 minute read. Read full story

Why didn't Team Biden find this tunnel? It only took Team Trump two months to find it.

Contractors are expected to pour thousands of gallons of concrete into the tunnel, preventing its future usage. Since 1993, more than 95 tunnels have been found and decommissioned in the San Diego area, according to the Border Patrol.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Zero Border crossings for the month for TRUMP, verses 60,000 for Sleepy, Crooked Joe Biden, a man who lost the 2020 Presidential Election by a “LANDSLIDE!” Biden was grossly incompetent, and the 2020 election was a total FRAUD! The evidence is MASSIVE and OVERWHELMING. A Special Prosecutor must be appointed. This cannot be allowed to happen again in the United States of America! Let the work begin! What this Crooked man, and his CORRUPT CRONIES, have done to our Country in 4 years, is grossly indescribable! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

BIG WIN in the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on the President’s core power to call in the National Guard! The Judges obviously realized that Gavin Newscum is incompetent and ill prepared, but this is much bigger than Gavin, because all over the United States, if our Cities, and our people, need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done. This is a Great Decision for our Country, and we will continue to protect and defend Law abiding Americans. Congratulations to the Ninth Circuit, America is proud of you tonight!”

REMEMBER THE BARBARIANS AT THE GATE IN ROME - HISTORY IS REPEATING ITSELF. OUR ENEMIES WILL FIND EVERY WAY THEY CAN TO INVADE - BY LAND, BY SEA, BY AIR AND UNDERGROUND.

THE INVASION OF AMERICA TODAY IS JUST LIKE THE INVASION OF ROME. WILL AMERICA FALL - LIKE ROME - OR WILL WE LEARN OUR LESSON AND SHORE UP OUR DEFENSES? WE SHALL SEE.

As the Roman Empire weakened, Germanic tribes began to systemically attack the Roman empire. From 376 to 476 AD, huge numbers of German barbarians poured into Roman territory. As a result, they overwhelmed and decimated Roman society. Look familiar?

The main reason for the Germanic invasions of the Roman Empire was the movement into Europe of the Huns - led by Attilla the Hun. The Huns were fierce Mongolian nomads from central Asia & they destroyed all in their path. Many Germans were running away from the Huns and sought refuge in Roman lands.

They burned buildings and took valuable things and many even held high government positions in Rome. They were the DEEP STATE of the age.

The city of Rome became so weak it was vulnerable to attack. When a Germanic tribe called the Visigoths asked Rome for protection from the big bad Huns, the Romans let them live just inside the empire's border. BAD MISTAKE. Later, 410 hordes of Visigoths turned on Rome and stormed Rome and plundered it for three days. IT WAS OVER. Do you think that can’t happen again?

Famine struck, and Rome's population was wiped out.

Historians link the beginning of Europe's Middle Ages - sometimes referred to as the "Dark Ages" - to the fall of Rome in 476. The Middle Ages lasted for almost one thousand years!

Trump keeps saying over and over that he doesn’t think Obama-Biden opened our borders for votes. The other option would be to allow our enemies to invade us and overthrow us. That’s what I think he is saying. Those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it.

