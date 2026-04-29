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This is a HUGE breaking news week. Because I’m exhausted and don’t want to re-invent the wheel, I’m leaning heavily on Childers’ sharp coverage of this week’s explosive news cycle for this newsletter. With so much breaking at once, it makes sense to build on his solid reporting rather than duplicate the effort.

That said, let’s expand on some of the key developments he highlighted, add some important context and implications, and fold in several major threads from the last 48 hours that didn’t make the initial cut—especially Dan Bongino’s revealing interview with Sean Hannity, new information on Cole Allen and the calling out of Jimmy Kimmel by Melania Trump and the FCC.

The Justice Department Means Business

Jeff nailed two big legal thunderclaps: the indictment of Dr. David Morens, a senior advisor to Anthony Fauci, and the re-indictment of former FBI Director James Comey.

Morens: The 78-year-old was hit with conspiracy, destruction and alteration of records, and concealment charges for allegedly using his personal Gmail to dodge FOIA requests and help suppress the fact that the COVID virus was leaked from the a lab in Wuhan, China (that Fauci & Gates helped build under Obama) while protecting controversial COVID research grants from the Obama administration.

The DOJ highlighted Morens’ efforts to conceal information and falsify records. Unindicted co-conspirators were described by the DOJ in ways that strongly point toward Peter Daszak of EcoHealth Alliance and Ralph Baric of UNC.

This isn’t just about sloppy email hygiene. It exposes how public health officials allegedly coordinated to shield funding for gain-of-function research for the COVID virus while demanding the public “trust the science.” Morens reportedly received modest kickbacks like wine deliveries—classic cheap D.C. corruption. With Fauci covered by a prior pardon, pressure is building for broader accountability on the origins story and related grants.

Will Morens and Daszak flip on Fauci and Gates for helping build the Wuhan lab? What about on Obama for promoting the virus in advance on Netflix in a documentary in December 2019? Time will tell.

Comey: Round two on the former FBI boss, this time for the infamous Instagram “86 47” seashell post, which the DOJ treats as a threat against the 47th President. Comey’s defense is that it was some abstract or literary reference (never mind that he was promoting a novel about stochastic terrorism and coded incitement at the exact same time—talk about terrible optics). The quick deletion after blowback doesn’t help. The grand jury was told he deleted it but they indicted anyway!

People are calling this indictment frivolous. I don’t buy it. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche made clear today that the DOJ and FBI have been working on the Comey case for a year—not two days. That timeline required going after Comey’s devices and those of his lawyers, setting up privilege walls, and moving carefully because the statute of limitations is five years. They brought it well inside that window.

I guarantee they have the goods on Comey—maybe texts to his lawyers laughing about the Instagram threat, or worse, something tying it to deeper misconduct. Witnesses may have seen him arranging those shells with clear intent.

Pam Bondi must have laid serious groundwork here; she had been working on Comey-related matters for a long time. This looks like a superseding indictment that builds on prior efforts (remember the indictment for lying under oath that was thrown out on “standing” just like they did to Trump’s election fraud cases?)

Bongino put it bluntly on Hannity: “That Comey indictment, if you think that was the end, you’re out of your mind.”

This case could tie into a larger RICO-style grand conspiracy view of the Russia, Russia era. The arrogance on display is breathtaking.

Kimmel, ABC, Comey, and the Pattern of Incitement

On Thursday, April 23—just two days before the third alleged attempt on President Trump’s life—Jimmy Kimmel delivered a fake White House Correspondents’ Dinner speech on ABC in which he said First Lady Melania Trump has “the glow of an expectant widow.”

President Trump and Melania rightly called it out as corrosive, hateful rhetoric that goes far beyond comedy. Melania stated plainly: “His monologue about my family isn’t comedy—his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t just calling for the death of President Trump - he’s calling for the genocide of the 75 million plus people - like you and me - who voted for him. Kimmel’s tactics against MAGA are no different than what the NAZIs and the fake news did 100 years ago to vilify the Jews before the Holocaust. Don’t be naive.

MELANIA TRUMP: Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy - his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.

People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate. A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him.

Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.

Kimmel’s ratings continue to slide—he’s third in late night, with Gutfeld! beating him by a massive margin. His contract runs through 2027, but at this point the only reason to keep him appears political, not financial.

The pattern is clear: late-night “comedy” that mocks threats against Trump, celebrates violence in coded ways, and normalizes stochastic terrorism. Comey gets indicted for seashells. Kimmel gets a monologue. The double standard is glaring.

Jimmy Kimmel, Melania & the FCC

Adding fuel to the fire: Cole Allen was featured on ABC TV in a 2018 special.

Thomas Crooks (from the first attempt) appeared in a BlackRock ad that aired on ABC and other broadcast networks.

What are the odds? Is this how they “pick” potential vulnerable assassin candidates and patsies to be groomed and activated? I have no doubt.

The FCC has now ordered a broadcast license review of ABC’s eight owned-and-operated stations. Since these are over-the-air licenses granted by the taxpayers, ABC has obligations that go beyond “entertainment.”

This follows Jimmy making jokes about Charlie Kirk’s death last year. The message from the new DOJ/FCC posture is unmistakable: coded threats and broadcast-level incitement won’t get the free pass they once did.

Deep State Cleanup: Bongino Lifts the Veil

In a must-watch interview with Sean Hannity, former FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino described what he encountered when he arrived at the Bureau. He bluntly called it “two FBIs.” One side consists of agents doing the hard, honorable work Americans expect. The other? A nest of internal saboteurs leaking to the press and undermining the mission from within.

Bongino explained the terrifying reality new leaders face: “You’re trying to figure this out, and you’re asking someone for advice, you’ve only been there a couple weeks, and you don’t know if that person is part of the good FBI or the bad FBI.”

To separate the good guys from the bad, he set traps. He began planting harmless, fake details—like an innocuous schedule item—and sharing them selectively with specific individuals. Then he watched. If that exact detail showed up in the press, he had his answer.

Even more chilling, Bongino gave additional detail about that old post where he said he saw something that “shocked him to his core.” They had just found a document in a hidden room—an explosive, roughly 100-page document (plus footnotes) that outlined the entire Russiagate plan, including players and details even he didn’t know at the time. “We were never meant to find it.”

Those people were so arrogant they wrote the whole conspiracy down in black and white. Bongino said what he read scared him—not just because of what happened, but because he knows that if those forces ever regain power, they will double down and finish the job this time.

This is the mess the Trump administration inherited. Imagine having to do this vetting process across every department, when 2.9 million people work for the federal government. The scale of the cleanup operation is staggering. No wonder the pace of accountability feels both urgent and methodical.

Update on the Cole Allen Story

Andy Ngo is reporting, via a confidential source, new background on Cole Tomas Allen—the 31-year-old charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25.

Allen’s pro-Obama sister, Avriana Allen (27), was apparently very liberal and started calling Trump “Hitler” back in 2016 at the Christian school they both attended. That’s likely where the radicalization began—when she was just 17.

Prior to that, Cole was active in his church and Christian school. Avriana later worked as a reporter for the progressive (Communist election outlet) CalMatters and joined the left-wing Pew Research Center as a junior engineer. She is reportedly cooperating with authorities and blaming her brother while taking zero responsibility for her alleged own role in the family dynamic.

Now add social media and the dark web and MKUltra coercion to a vulnerable autistic mind like Cole’s and you’ve got the makings of an assassin.

Fraud Crackdowns Accelerating

Federal agents raided over 20 locations in Minneapolis targeting businesses and individuals with ties to the Somali community, including autism centers, daycares, and other entities suspected of welfare and relief fund fraud. This builds on Minnesota’s prior “Feeding Our Future” scandal and shows how America’s welfare programs of every stripe (food stamps, daycare, hospice, home care, etc.) all became magnets for abuse by pirates from other countries who shouldn’t even be here in the first place.

On the SNAP front, Secretary Brooke Rollins exposed that in one state alone, roughly 14,000 food stamp recipients were registered to luxury vehicles most taxpayers could never afford. DOGE-style data matching made it obvious. Blue states are suing to block transparency of fraud over “privacy” concerns—ironic, to say the least.

Meanwhile, Ilhan Omar, the pirate queen of fraud, showed her lack of knowledge by calling World War II - World War Eleven on the floor of Congress. Seriously, this is the Minnesota Somali pirate who says “dumb people” voted for Trump. Ahem.

Consumer Confidence Up

Despite the ongoing conflict with Iran and higher gas prices, consumer confidence actually went up this month, the stock market has climbed back to record highs, and the U.S. dollar remains strong. Once again, the so-called experts who predicted economic disaster are scrambling to explain why their forecasts were wrong.

Lithium Find

The U.S. Geological Survey dropped some genuinely historic news: they’ve discovered a massive lithium deposit in the southern Appalachians. This single find contains enough recoverable lithium to cover 328 years of America’s recent lithium imports. This is a game-changer for American energy independence. Instead of relying on China and other foreign countries for this critical mineral, we can now produce it right here at home.

The discovery lines up perfectly with President Trump’s use of the Defense Production Act and the recent decision to lift the long-standing mining ban in Minnesota. After decades of economic hardship, this is a much-needed lifeline for Appalachia — good jobs, new investment, and real hope for a region that’s been struggling for generations.

UAE exits OPEC

Geopolitically, the UAE’s abrupt exit from OPEC (effective May 1, with very short notice) is a seismic shift. It weakens the OPEC cartel’s pricing power and signals the potential erosion of the petrodollar system. The timing aligns with U.S. diplomatic and currency-swap efforts—classic bilateral deal-making.

Here’s the bigger picture the media is downplaying: The UAE leaving OPEC and increasing production weakens the cartel’s ability to keep prices high once the Iran war ends. Non-OPEC producers like the U.S., Brazil, and Guyana are already adding supply. Add UAE’s extra barrels and analysts project a surplus of 2+ million barrels per day. That points to global oil prices dropping significantly, potentially toward $50 a barrel due to excess supply.

For American drivers, that could mean gas prices falling 20–30%—down to the $2.50–$2.80 range in many places. If Iran stubbornly resists peace and lets its own oil infrastructure suffer, the UAE can help fill the gap. China would pay more, Iran would face bankruptcy pressure, the UAE would thrive, and the U.S. would benefit from lower energy costs. As Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put it: “We expect gas back under $3 this summer. We’ll be watching ALL gas stations closely. They raised prices VERY quickly.”

The American economy’s underlying resilience—fueled by deregulation and pro-growth signals—continues to defy the pessimists.

Political Realignment Accelerating

Google co-founder Sergey Brin has been openly shifting right: praising Trump, donating to Republicans, and slamming California’s proposed “billionaire tax” as a penalty on success. He’s part of a noticeable Silicon Valley migration away from the Communist wing of the Democrat party.

In Appalachia, the “VEXIT” movement is picking up serious steam. Thousands of voters are actively switching their registrations from Democrat to Republican. The recent lithium discovery and the Trump administration’s pro-energy policies are making the GOP’s message very real and tangible for a region that has been ignored and lectured for years by coastal Democrats.

Redistricting and Mid-Terms

Meanwhile, a redistricting battle in Virginia has been put on hold after a court ruling delayed the process for the egregious attempt by Virginia Democrats to disenfranchise ALL Republicans in Virginia and basically shift the entire state to Democrat control in the US House.

Recent Harvard CAPS/Harris polling shows the congressional races for the midterms essentially in a dead heat. However, these polls have historically undercounted Republican support by several points. When you factor in higher Republican enthusiasm and independents breaking toward the GOP, the ground reality suggests Republicans are in a much stronger position heading into the midterms than the raw numbers imply.

On April 29, 2026, the Supreme Court in Louisiana v. Callais (6-3) struck down Louisiana’s congressional map as unconstitutional racial gerrymandering, ruling that race cannot dominate redistricting over factors like compactness.

SCOTUS basically ruled that the Voting Rights Act of 1965 is unconstitutional and the Democrats’ long-standing scheme of dividing voters by race is WRONG.

The ruling could net Republicans 15-19 House seats by enabling redraws that eliminate ALL districts created by Democrats solely based on race.

Changes might start within weeks via special sessions with maps enacted in 1-3 months before mid-terms - although litigation could delay to 6-12 months or beyond 2026 midterms. BUT, the changes could definitely be in place before the 2028 Presidential election - which does NOT bode well for the Democrats.

One detailed analysis suggests that 5–8 House seats nationwide could plausibly shift to Republicans before the November 2026 Mid-Term elections if the states move quickly.

Mike Davis says 12 seats before Mid-terms: “If Republicans in the South move now, they can flip twelve seats in the next midterm. Twelve seats could decide everything. If Republicans keep the House, they will secure the border, restore affordability, and protect Americans.”

The SCOTUS ruling basically says the VRA is unconstitutional. The Voting Rights Act (VRA) has been in force since August 6, 1965, so it has governed federal and state elections for about 61 years as of 2026. There is no exact single number of “seats created by the VRA that went to Democrats,” but analysts estimate that roughly 100 Democrat seats in the US House may be unconstitutional. WOW.

The King is here and the hypocrisy is glorious

Yesterday, King Charles III addressed a joint session of Congress and received a hearty standing ovation from pretty much all the Democrats in the room. President Trump was NOT in the room for security reasons which I found interesting. He watched from the Oval Office.

At the exact same time Democrats were standing for a REAL KING, left-wing protesters are out in the streets with “No Kings” signs aimed at President Trump. The cognitive dissonance is something to behold. Democrats love a king—just not an American one who dares put America First.

And here’s the detail revealed yesterday that the fake news conveniently omits: genealogical research shows that President Trump and King Charles are 15th cousins, sharing a common ancestor in the Scottish nobility (the 3rd Earl of Lennox). Trump is “no king,” but he’s actually related to one. The silence from corporate media on this fun little fact is deafening.

Hypocrisy at its finest.

What we’re witnessing isn’t random chaos—it’s convergence.

Legal accountability is no longer theoretical. It’s here. The walls are closing in on figures and institutions that operated for years under the assumption they would never be questioned, never be challenged, and certainly never be prosecuted. That era is ending.

At the same time, the information monopoly is cracking. The same media ecosystem that normalized dangerous rhetoric, buried inconvenient truths, and protected its political allies is now being forced into the open—whether through FCC scrutiny, public backlash, or its own collapsing credibility.

Inside the federal government, the cleanup is deeper than most people can comprehend. Bongino’s “two FBIs” isn’t just a soundbite—it’s a warning. What’s being uncovered suggests coordination, intent, and a level of institutional rot that goes far beyond partisan politics. The implications of getting rid of the embedded Deep State in our government will reshape how Americans understand the last decade.

Meanwhile, the economic and geopolitical shifts underway—from domestic resource breakthroughs like lithium to fractures in global energy cartels—are quietly reinforcing something much bigger: the United States is repositioning itself for independence, leverage, and durability in a rapidly changing world.

And through it all, the political realignment continues. Voters are moving. Narratives are collapsing. Old coalitions are breaking apart. What once looked permanent now looks fragile.

This is the part of the story where things accelerate.

The next few months won’t just be about headlines—they’ll be about consequences. Who gets exposed. Who gets charged. Who flips. Who survives.

Stay sharp. Stay skeptical. And pay very close attention to what happens next—because this isn’t the end of the story.

It’s the beginning of the part they never thought we’d see.

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