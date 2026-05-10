All weekend long, the fake news has been mocking Trump and asking him “Has Iran responded to your peace proposal yet?!?”

This morning the media headlines were: "Islamic Republic has delivered response to U.S. proposal." That was it.



The details just reported moments ago by Iran International are as follows:





To which President Trump replied:



PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Iran has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years (DELAY, DELAY, DELAY!), and then finally hit “pay dirt” when Barack Hussein Obama became President.



Obama was not only good to Iran, he was great, actually going to their side, jettisoning Israel, and all other Allies, and giving Iran a major and very powerful new lease on life. Hundreds of Billions of Dollars, and 1.7 Billion Dollars in green cash, flown into Tehran, was handed to them on a silver platter.



Every Bank in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland was emptied out — It was so much money that when it arrived, the Iranian Thugs had no idea what to do with it.



They had never seen money like this, and never will again. It was taken off the plane in suitcases and satchels, and the Iranians couldn’t believe their luck. They finally found the greatest SUCKER of them all, in the form of a weak and stupid American President.



He was a disaster as our “Leader,” but not as bad as Sleepy Joe Biden! For 47 years the Iranians have been “tapping” us along, keeping us waiting, killing our people with their roadside bombs, destroying protests, and recently wiping out 42,000 innocent, unarmed protestors, and laughing at our now GREAT AGAIN Country. They will be laughing no longer!”



-President Donald Trump





After he sent out that post, President Trump shared a clip by Mark Levin suggesting the U.S. should arm and train Iranians opposed to the regime and Netanyahu was called back early to speak with Trump. President Trump is still planning on going to meet with Xi in China on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, Iran’s Oil Terminals Company have denied reports of an oil leak near Kharg Island on Sunday even though satellite imagery shows a large slick west of Iran’s main oil export hub in the Persian Gulf. They are either dumping oil, the tankers are leaking or the tanks are overflowing. They're lying about that too.

A trusted ME analyst says Iran is now using decades-old tankers that are causing oil to leak into the sea. The Iranians fear that not pumping would damage the pumps. Trump's blockade is working - the situation is so bad that oil industry workers are considering fleeing the country.



Iran's ambassador to China said today that China and Russia must be named as guarantors of any agreement with the US. That tells me Iran wants China & Russia to take the fall if Iran violates any agreement. NOT GOING TO HAPPEN.

An Iranian analyst that I found says it best:



IRANIAN ANALYST: "The delay in taking a stance on the negotiations will lead to an exacerbation of inflation in Iran, with difficulty in circumventing the siege. The IRGC is trying to wait it out - and evade responsibility for the war or by offering concessions in the future, just as the Ayatollah did."

I think the world is waking up to what the Shia Twelver terrorist doomsday cult running Iran are really like. God has a plan!



A few weeks ago I heard people say "Iran isn't really that bad" - they aren't saying that anymore!



As I said two weeks ago, the terrorists running Iran are masters at playing the waiting game. It looks like they are hell bent on waiting some more - even to their own death.



What to do? Trump has done everything he can. It’s time to arm the people. Listen to Levin's 10 minute argument here. It covers it all.





Trump is already doing this through Iraq. The new Government in Iraq will further weaken Iran's position by targeting one of its most important proxy networks - Kataib Hezbollah - which is tied to the IRGC and attacks US bases from Iraq.

Yesterday, JD Vance and Marco both met with the Qataris to try to secure a deal with Iran. What happened? A Qatari tanker filled with LNG went through the Strait of Hormuz just fine. So, it’s OPEN.

AXIOS: JD Vance met with Qatar yesterday in DC. Rubio & Witkoff met with Qatar today in Miami. Qatar called the Saudis from Miami.

Allegedly, Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, Turkey and Saudi Arabia are working in tandem on an agreement with Iran.

After those meetings, a Qatar LNG ship was the first to pass through the Strait unimpeded. Will the Qataris pave the way for others to follow close behind?

“A Qatari LNG carrier is outbound from the Strait. That would be the FIRST time a Qatari ship made it out since the start of the war. You gotta start somewhere!”

Meanwhile, the IRGC pirates out of Iran are now threatening to hold hostage the world’s undersea internet cables in international waters - AS PREDICTED. They not only want to control the world’s oil - they also want to control the internet!

The IRGC has even made posters showing them holding the world hostage in the Hormuz Strait. They think this is funny.

Who wants the Shia Twelver terrorists who run Iran to decide whether you can use the internet or not? They don’t even allow their own people to use the internet!

Iranians all over the world are organizing protests against the Iranian totalitarian regime. That will help. Iran is a "nation held hostage." One of Iran’s big victories in the past has been their ability to fool the world about Hamas, Hezbollah and their other proxies. Iran has conned the world with effective PR the last 47 years. No more. Now the world is awake to these pirate schemers. The world is not fooled any longer.

Putin held a press conference yesterday and said he thinks the Russia-Ukraine war is going to end soon.

Putin: “I think the conflict in Ukraine is heading toward a conclusion.”

My prediction (hope) a week ago was that both wars (Ukraine and Iran) would end on May 9th because it’s Russia’s Victory Day and has meaning for many. Victory Day (May 9) is a major holiday in Russia commemorating the 1945 Soviet victory over Nazi Germany, marking the end of WWII in Europe. It didn’t happen but this is the first time I’ve ever heard him say that out loud.

BTW, the need to secure enriched uranium from Iran is not the only danger to America and the world. The United States just safely removed and transported all remaining enriched uranium from Caracas, Venezuela. Did the fake news tell you about that?



The U.S. Department of Energy just reported that 13.5 kilograms of uranium enriched to over 20% were removed from an old research reactor in Venezuela in a joint operation with the IAEA.



The material was transported 100 miles overland to a Venezuelan port, then shipped to the United States on a specialized carrier provided by the U.K.



So, it's not just Iran. I guarantee the original plan was for the Islamo-Communists to threaten America with nuclear missiles out of Venezuela AND Iran. Trump is putting an end to that nonsense.



https://www.energy.gov/nnsa/articles/nnsa-removes-highly-enriched-uranium-venezuela-reducing-risk-south-america-and-us

AI REVIEW: “Your summary captures a lot of the weekend’s developments accurately based on available reporting. Iran did deliver a response to the latest US proposal via Pakistani mediators on May 10, 2026. State media (IRNA) and outlets like NYT, Al Jazeera, AP, and BBC reported it, but details are sparse.”

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