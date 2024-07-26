This is the 4th part in my series on the attempted assassination of President Trump called J13: The Shot.

First of all, before we begin to examine the trajectory of the shots fired, the alleged shooter or shooters and the aftermath, let’s confirm the ONLY fact we know to be true. The fact that President Trump is alive is a miracle. There is NO other explanation.

President Trump turned his head to look at the jumbotron and the bullet, that was intended for his brain, nicked his ear instead. The bullet was caught on camera. Trump was 1/4 inch and .3 seconds from death. God intervened. He obviously isn’t done with him yet.

You can see how that simple head turn to the right saved his life. For now.

DR. RONNY JACKSON: “The bullet passed, coming less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear. The bullet track produced a 2 cm wide wound that extended down to the cartilaginous surface of the ear. There was initially significant bleeding, followed by marked swelling of the entire upper ear.”

Now that Biden has dropped out of the race - and Obama has crowned Kamala as our Queen - the coverup begins.

The FBI is already trying to claim that Trump perhaps wasn’t shot at all. They’re giving the media talking points.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!) Wrong! No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard. There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a “bullet wound to the ear,” and that is what it was. No wonder the once storied FBI has lost the confidence of America!”

PAUL SPERRY: “FBI Director Christopher Wray went out of his way more than once in his House testimony to question whether Trump was actually struck by a bullet. Remember who Wray tapped as his chief of staff - Clintonista Jon Lenzner.”

Dr. Ronny Jackson wrote a letter confirming it was a bullet and basically called Wray a liar.

So did Tucker Carlson.

That didn’t stop Newsweek (another CIA mouthpiece) from spreading Wray’s lies. Their goal is to memory-hole the assassination attempt as if it never happened.

JOHN RICH: “That was an act of God that [Donald Trump] did not die. It was also an act of God that the situation was allowed to happen in the first place.”

There are hundreds of people analyzing audio and video of the shots fired to determine where they came from. There is also tons of mis-information floating around to overwhelm and confuse you.

The consensus is that there were multiple guns fired - including bad shooters and good shooters. The consensus is that this was NOT a lone shooter.

However, the narrative we are all being told is that a 20-year old kid named Crooks somehow got into the event undetected, used a drone and rangefinder to scope out the sight, climbed up on the closest roof, with police officers inside, to assassinate Trump and got off 8 bullets before the Secret Service was able to take him down - while people were pointing at him. Right.

It is about 400 feet from the roof of the AGR building, where the shooter allegedly was, to where Trump was speaking. The Secret Service were BEHIND Trump.

Crooks allegedly was able to shoot 8 bullets and take down three people before the snipers took him out with one bullet. Right.

This is a view of how close Crooks was to Trump. Nobody else is reporting this angle. Read what Sean Parnell says.

SEAN PARNELL: “Everyone needs to see this photo to appreciate the tactical negligence that occurred during the assassination attempt on DJT. This photo was taken just minutes before the first shots were fired. DJT is oriented towards the [alleged] shooter at this point.

Look in the upper left of this photo. That is the building. Look how f*cking close it was. Direct line of sight to DJT. You can see my wife & I to the right of the Secret Service agent in the front row. There is no excuse to not have someone on that roof. None. It’s simply incomprehensible to me how that happened.”

The building that Parnell is talking about is the line on the right. The water tower is the line on the left. Remember that for later.

The green circle is where the jumbotron was - that’s where Trump turned his head to look.

Bodycam footage proves that the Secret Service took pictures of Crooks on the roof BEFORE THE SHOOTING. So, it wasn’t just eyewitnesses who saw him there - the Secret Service and local law enforcement did also.

Prior to the shooting, several people called for Trump to be assassinated. This is undisputable. I said many times that they would do it if they got desperate enough - and people called me crazy.

Victoria Nuland (the swamp’s lead coup plotter) said, just two days before he was shot, that Trump wasn’t going to be President, the Huffington Post said it’s time to kill him, many in Congress said something was going to happen and Trump would be out BEFORE the RNC and Reid Hoffman, the p**vert owner of LinkedIn, who loves Epstein Island, and who is behind all the lawfare attacks against Trump, and has also invested in the election rigging companies that stole the 2020 election, said out loud he wanted to take him out. Biden called Trump an existential threat last week and said it's time to put Trump in the bullseye.

Last December, Matt Gaetz confirmed that the CIA gave the nod to take down Trump. Those are facts.

Democrat donor Reid Hoffman told Peter Thiel that he wished he had murdered Trump himself.

HOFFMAN: “Yeah, I wish I had made him an actual martyr.”

Immediately after the assassination attempt, Reid Hoffman’s top political advisor, Dmitri Mehlhorn, sent out an email telling people that Trump must have staged the assassination against himself. Democrats are being told Trump staged the assassination against himself. That’s where it came from. The same guy who helped rig 2020, persecute Trump and is a pal of Epstein.

Dmitri Mehlhorn says that newspapers need to consider that Trump may have staged the shooting - with PUTIN. He says, "this is a classic Putin play."

Mehlhorn says he is now going to work with Rick Wilson and The Lincoln Project. That tells you, without a doubt, that the Lincoln Project are DEMOCRATS.

Remember that they even did a Broadway play cheering on his assassination.

EYEWITNESS: "How on earth was there not Secret Service on that roof? That is insane. Everyone connected to security planning on this event needs to be investigated. This convinced me even more that the government was involved.

I live in a city where Marine One used to land George W. and Obama for fundraisers. It witnessed it first hand, 3 times. The Secret Service would search every newspaper stand, put tarps over fences, have snipers on the roofs of adjacent apartment buildings, have snipers looking at windows of adjacent apartment buildings - all for a Marine One landing, walk to the limo, and departure of motorcade that took less than 5 minutes. They would tow all cars from the adjacent lot, they would sweep the street for a mile for bombs the previous day. For there NOT to be a Secret Service agent on this roof is a massive tell. The rest of the story is even worse.”

There is now bodycam footage from J13 obtained from the Beaver County Emergency Services Unit. In the footage, the men are discussing how they had noticed Thomas Crooks earlier on the roof and that he rode in on a bicycle. Yet, there are photos of a car and an SUV as well that earlier were tied to him! Hmm.

Beaver County Police photographed him and allegedly sent the pictures to the Secret Service or FBI. They obviously did nothing.

CRABTREE: WHY did the Secret Service COMMAND CENTER not tell its agents to prevent Trump from going on stage? If local law enforcement sent the photos to the Secret Service Command Center, there's no way they should have let Trump out on that stage.

Earlier, Ron Johnson said the man in a suit climbed up the ladder and sent pictures of Crooks’ dead body to the ATF for facial recognition. I thought he was IDed by DNA. Who is the man in the suit? IMPORTANT.

PARTIAL TRANSCRIPT

Man in Suit: So we don’t know. (Pointing to the corpse of the alleged shooter) So this is the guy that our…

Beaver County Police Bodycam: Yes, yes. Beaver County Sniper Team sent the pictures out. This is him.

Man in Suit: OK. Got it.

Beaver County Police Officer #1: (Off-camera) So, the bike is there, obviously.

Man in Suit: So, the bike in the back, was he on that bike?

Beaver County Police Officer #1: (Off-camera) We don’t know. I don’t know.

Man in Suit: We don’t know. So, we’re just treating that as a suspicious device.

Beaver County Police Bodycam: Alright, so if you go to that window that’s open, and yell for Greg, that’s the sniper that sent the original pictures and seen (sic) him come from the bike and set the book bag down and then lost sight of him. He’s the one that sent the pictures.

Beaver County Police Officer #2: There are some people detained on this side.

Beaver County Police officer #1: (Off-camera) We just hauled ass and got over here and we hopped up on the roof.

Man in Suit: Someone came up looking to treat him and…

Beaver County Police Officer #2: Yes.

Beaver County Police Officer #2: It’s still up in the air right now, right?

Man in Suit: Right, so I got no problem detaining. Detain those guys, find out what they know, who they are, whatever. I’m trying to get clear information to relay back to DC.

Radio: We have control of the water tower.

Man in Suit: We have one shooter deceased. I think we have three victims in the crowd? Is that – you guys hearing that, too?

Beaver County Police Officer #1: (Now, on-camera) That, I’m not sure.

Man in Suit: So I heard one deceased, two life-fightings.

Beaver County Police Officer #1: I know two helicopters did take off. I don’t know how many victims.

Radio: We have access to a drone.

So, the man in a suit was a Federal agent, confirmed that Crooks rode in on a bike, they were trying to secure the water tower…he took charge of the scene - what else did he do up there?

One of the men who is analyzing audio and video evidence of bullets fired, John Cullen, says that he believes bullets came from three directions: from the direction of Crooks on the “sloped” AGR roof, from the water tower – and from a tree. Cullen did analysis of the Vegas massacre as well.

CULLEN: “Crooks can’t hit his right ear if he’s glancing at the Jumbotron. There’s something directly behind that Jumbotron. The real shooter is on the water tower. I think the guy in the water tower is the guy who clips his ear.”

“You’ve got that first shot down the back row of the bleachers. You’ve got a shot potentially from the water tower that clips Trump’s ear. And then you’ve got your 20 year old kid allegedly shooting at Trump and missing but he hits the guy with the black pants and the white shirt. And that’s what the ballistic evidence indicates to me.”

There are also “occupied” windows in the buildings below Crooks that nobody is conveniently talking about. If someone was shooting from there it would be from the same DIRECTION as Crooks. Plain clothes agents were on the ground clearing people away from these windows BEFORE the shooting - yet they still didn’t tell Trump to get OFF the stage. There is video of that from a rally goer whose phone was confiscated by the FBI for 6 days.

Many of the people who are debating the trajectory of the bullets are using Cullen’s work as a basis. They are arguing with each other over who deserves credit.

Tony Seruga - who tracks people for a living, and can prove that the rioters at these rallies are the same people who are paid and bussed all over, also believes there was a sharpshooter in the water tower who was picked up and driven off in the black SUV:

SERUGA: “Tracked the black SUV that had picked up our phantom water tower sniper that escaped using a zip line via the backside of the water tower into the trees and then on foot a short jaunt to Meridian Road. With confidence, based on cell phone data, that particular sniper was FBI and the SUV was registered to the Department of Agriculture.”

Seruga says the real shooter was FBI and working with Biden’s Department of Agriculture - run by Tom Vilsack. Hmm. Vilsack is a Democrat who was once the Governor of Iowa and is in bed with Barack & Michelle Obama. He was once considered to run with Hillary Clinton as VP. Follow that down the rabbit hole!

Ron Johnson said the Secret Service wasn’t originally going to send snipers at all to Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania but after the location changed they changed its mind at the last minute and sent two sniper teams.

SERUGA: “My partners and I have been lifetime data scientists. We own the digital ID of every mobile device & computer in the US and have indexed and archived every IP address in the world. Our extensive experience in big and deep data, including geo-tracking and geolocation makes our dozens of data companies the top authority for providing data to corporations, law enforcement and US government agencies like the CIA, NSA, DoD, DIA, NGA, NRO, FBI, as well as Interpol and foreign intelligence organizations.”

Then, curiously on Sunday morning, Trump posted to TRUTH Social:

BTW - not for nothing - but Trump says they wanted to take him away from the rally on a stretcher in an ambulance and Trump said no. Since they couldn't shoot him in the head on live TV, they wanted to carry him off in a stretcher? Why did they want to do that? Did they intend to give him a little something in the ambulance to finish him off? Like they did to George Floyd. Chew on that!

After the assassination attempt, the heat was on, and Obama forced Biden to withdraw.

Biden’s family obviously knows the gig was up.

The Secret Service told Trump to stop doing outdoor rallies and he said no - do your job AND protect us! COURAGE!

SUNDANCE: "Representative Eli Crane says he has received information that Thomas Crook’s house was scrubbed, cleaned and even silverware removed, prior to the investigative units arriving. Seems odd."

Hmm. So the patsy's house was scrubbed clean. No silverware, no garbage, no nothing.

The good news is that NOBODY buys the lie that Crooks was a lone gunman and pulled off this attempt himself.

Matthew Crooks was a devout Biden supporter according to his Gab account. Crooks made nine posts on Gab supporting President Biden, COVID lockdowns, and Biden's border policies, according to Gab Founder Andrew Torba. The fake news is telling you he’s a Republican. NOPE.

PAUL SPERRY: “FEC database shows a Thomas Crooks of 2506 Milford Dr., Pittsburgh, Pa., gave $15 to the Democrat fundraising platform ACTBLUE on Jan. 20, 2021. The donation was earmarked for Progressive Turnout Project, which endorsed Biden and claims "Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy."

CULLEN: “Is it standard operating procedure when a detonator is found to NOT call the bomb squad, and remove the battery yourself? "Crooks" had a van? And a Hyundai Sonata? And a bicycle? Who stashed the rifle? When? Where? In the corner by the Air Conditioner? Is everyone retarded? Is it standard Operating Procedure to NOT bring in the K9 team to find the explosives? Where was the van found? How did the K9s locate it?”

BENNY JOHNSON: “Tactical Snipers who were on-site at Trump rally tell me that Crooks tried to ENTER the rally but was turned away. Crooks was tagged as suspicious, behaving erratic and aggressive and “looked like Antifa member.” according to security. This engagement with Secret Service was hours before Crooks allegedly took the shots from the roof. How obvious was Crooks that day? Why would security just let him leave?”

Josh Hawley has a whistleblower who says Local Law Enforcement offered drones to the Secret Service before the rally but they declined. Crooks had one but the Secret Service did not? Hmm. Not buying it.

FBI Director Chris Wray refused to answer if there was any evidence that suggested there were other shooters or co-conspirators.

Crooks magically learned to make 3 explosive devices with remote detonation capability in just 7 days.

Crooks flew a drone over the site for 11 MINUTES and used encrypted messaging apps.

CULLEN: “Does "Grey Suit Man" show up with 8 spent brass casings in his pocket, a remote detonator and a cell phone, and he drops the evidence "they" want us to see?”

PAUL SPERRY: “Chris Wray says Thomas Crooks got onto the roof by climbing up piping on the side of the building, not with a ladder. The father of Trump gunman Crooks sold his AR-style rifle to his son in October 2023.”

PAUL SPERRY: “On July 13, 2024, at 1:30PM, Thomas Matthew Crooks buys 50 rounds of ammo. At 3:50PM, Crooks flies drone to surveil grounds of rally. At 6:11PM, Crooks shoots Trump. In days prior to the assassination attempt, Crooks had hazardous materials and +100s rounds ammo delivered to his family home, bought a 5-foot ladder, took father's AR-15 to the shooting range the day before and morning of shooting & holed up in room playing violent video games, yet his father raised no alarms?”

PAUL SPERRY: “Would-be Trump assassin fired eight (8) rounds based on casings recovered by the FBI on the building roof, half of which hit victims, and the shooter stored two (2) IEDs w/ remote detonators in his vehicle & one (1) IED at his home, where 14 additional firearms were found.”

PAUL SPERRY: “On the same day that the would-be Trump assassin registered for the Butler, Pa., rally -- on July 6 -- he conducted a Google search on his laptop in which he queried: "How far away was Oswald to Kennedy."

President Trump wants to know more about the local cop who climbed up on the roof, saw Crooks with a rifle, and dropped back down. Why didn't he radio or shout there's a guy on the roof with a gun? What did the cop do after he fell to the ground? Trump wants to know the cop's name.

BTW - there’s new video out of the cop’s hands but no Crooks. Where is he?

USSS chief Kim Cheatle testified that FBI Director Wray told her how many casings they found on the roof.

Crooks’ parents were looking for him on J13 and said they have no idea what’s going on.

"We're going to release a statement when our legal counsel advises us to do so – until then, we have no comment. We just want to try to take care of ourselves right now. Please, just give us our space."

DHS OFFICIAL: "It's weird. When my team was with the Obama Secret Service [at a Chicago event] years ago, there were counter snipers EVERYWHERE before Obama even showed up. The advance team was checking the layout. But not in this case? Why did the Secret Service decline LEO offers for drones for the Butler rally?”

PAUL SPERRY: “Secret Service agents were also miffed at director Kim Cheatle, FOJ (Friend of Jill), for not going to bat for them with the Bidens when their German Shepherds repeatedly attacked them at the White House. Both Joe and Jill kept the vicious dogs even after bites required sutures.”

JULIE KELLY: “Mayorkas is going to block the DHS inspector general from investigating J13.”

CNN: “It’s unclear how Crooks assembled the explosive devices found in his car.” Ya think?

GATEWAY PUNDIT: So, Crooks flew a drone over the Pennsylvania fairgrounds and got aerial footage of the rally layout on the day of the event – including 2 hours before Trump took the stage.

Got a range finder through security.

Evaded law enforcement officers from several different state, local and federal agencies.

Somehow ‘climbed’ up on a roof with his rifle 450 away from Trump, bear crawled to the perfect vantage point as bystanders alerted police and was still able to take 8 shots at Trump.

Parked a vehicle full of explosives near the Trump rally – even though there is no online search history of Crooks researching how to make at-home explosives.

Crooks was able to walk around the premises after snipers took a photo of him looking suspicious.

A sniper located in the second story window was only 40 feet away from Crooks and didn’t neutralize him.

Trump was still able to take the stage after Crooks was pegged as suspicious by Secret Service.

OVERSIGHT PROJECT: “Someone who regularly visited Crooks home and work also visited a building in Washington, DC located in Gallery Place. This is in the same vicinity of an FBI office on June 26, 2023.”

Whose device is this? Mobile ad data analysis reveals someone who regularly visited Crooks’ Pennsylvania home also visited a building in DC near an FBI office. The Oversight Project identified nine devices linked to AD-IDs that were located at Crooks’ home and work within the last year. So, why were they visiting Crooks? KEY QUESTION.

LAURA LOOMER: “INSIDE JOB! Looks like Secret Service and Mayorkas wanted President Trump to be assassinated!”



PAUL SPERRY: “Biden in 2021 personally stepped in and ordered the CIA to discontinue Presidential Daily Briefings (PDB) for former President Trump, which is customary for all former Presidents, raising the question: Did Biden also step in to limit Trump's Secret Service protection?

Sources say Kim Cheatle, Jill Biden's DEI hire to run Secret Service, was "a sociology major" who was turned down repeatedly in early 1990s when she applied for a job at the Secret Service. In fact, it took her almost three years to finally worm her way into the Secret Service.”

CULLEN: Footage showing the position of Crooks’ body on the roof confirms that he couldn’t have been shooting at Trump if he had a gun in his hand.

HEALTHRANGER: “After many days of analyzing audio, video and photographic evidence of the attempted assassination of President Trump, I cannot currently find any evidence whatsoever to support the notion that Crooks fired any shots at all.



There is overwhelming evidence, however, in support of the idea that he was a patsy.

The rifle was found 7+ feet away from his body. How did it get there if he was shot dead? Dead men don’t move rifles around. It’s clear the rifle was not in his hands when he was shot. No brass locations were apparently marked on the roof by the FBI or anyone else, and there are no brass casings present in the police body cam footage taken from the roof shortly after the shooting. Thus, we have zero evidence of any spent brass on the roof at all. The “crime scene” behavior and protocols by SS and LEOs is absolutely atrocious, as if they didn’t even consider it a real crime scene at all.



The sniper named “Greg” in the second floor office of an adjacent building had a clear, open view of Crooks on the roof, yet did nothing to stop him, even after photographing him. The TMZ video showing Crooks at the very moment the first 3 rounds are fired shows NO RECOIL, no muzzle flash, and no brass ejecting from the right side of the rifle. How did Crooks fire a rifle with no recoil?



The 1X optic or iron sights on the rifle also would have made it extremely difficult for Crooks to make a head shot with any sort of accuracy (without magnification).



Furthermore, how did Crooks manufacture explosive devices that we are told were found in his car? Where would he have acquired such technical expertise to work with explosives without blowing himself up?



Why was he allowed to fly a drone over the speaking location several hours before the event? Why was he allowed to use a range-finger to range the podium location without being detained and questioned about his intentions? Why was he filmed walking around the grounds with no concern at all, almost as if he believed he was there with permission? (Training mission narrative.)



How did he know this particular roof would not be covered by Secret Service? Who told him the roof was available to him?



What seems to be emerging, in my view, is that Crooks believed he was on a training mission, working WITH law enforcement to determine vulnerabilities, and he was playing along as they told him things like, Here, take this rifle and climb onto that roof and tell us what you see. He did as he was told, put himself in position and then potentially somebody else took all 8 shots, after which Crooks was killed to wrap up the cover story.



Although not yet provable – and perhaps never provable – this is emerging as a more likely explanation that fits the available data we have so far. It’s subject to change, of course, if new data points emerge, so I reserve the right to update or alter this analysis based on new data. Keep your thinking caps on. The FBLie is now engaged in an active cover-up.”

TIERNEY: I agree with all of this except like I said three days ago I think the kid thought he was making a movie. Like Wahlberg's the Shooter. He had already been in one BlackRock commercial. He wanted to be a movie star. They used him as a decoy and patsy and then murdered him.

ABLECHILD: The ballistics, DNA and fingerprint results ultimately are key to “proving” whether Crooks was the lone shooter.



Shell casings will show that a projectile (bullet) of that caliber was fired from a weapon, but only the recovered lead projectile will provide conclusive evidence that it came from the alleged weapon.



The casings are not positive proof. For example, anyone could earlier shoot bullets from this AR-15 type weapon, retrieve the ejected casings, and throw them on the roof. Only the lead projectiles recovered from the victim’s bodies and crime scene can be compared to the rifling of the barrel of the weapon.

