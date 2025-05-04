Kamala Harris was the keynote speaker in San Francisco at a gala for a progressive women’s leadership group. She made remarks at the 20th anniversary gala for Emerge America, which recruits and trains Democrat women to run for office.



"I’m not here tonight to offer all the answers. But I am here to say this: You are not alone and we are all in this together."

I won’t bore you with the rest of her speech but why should we care? As I wrote several weeks ago in a 5-part series, I believe that the Democrats plan to rally mostly single, college-educated, liberal women to try to recapture Congress & the White House in 2026 and 2028.

Why? Because there are 27 MILLION angry and fearful ones that can be used to flip America to a Communist nation. That’s a HUGE potential voting bloc that we would be foolish to ignore or discount.



It’s obvious the Democrats haven't figured out their strategy against women yet - so Kamala appeared to fire the first shot over the bow with her speech. Bernie, AOC & Jasmine Crockett are out on the stump testing different campaign themes as we speak. Kamala listed them as members of her “inspiration list.”

I know many people will roll their eyes about this issue and laugh it off. But, if you think this is a joke - look how the Democrats rallied women over the abortion issue in 2018 to gain the House and in 2022 to hang on to the Senate when they clearly should have lost. They play to win - never underestimate the power of women scorned. Never underestimate the power of evil.

Republicans need to understand the historic demographics behind what happened with women, and why, and develop a strategy to educate women and alleviate their fears with something similar to what Charlie Kirk is doing on campus with young people, which is very powerful.

There are 50 MILLION female voters over the age of 55 in America. 27 MILLION of them are unhappy. 15.5 MILLION of them are unmarried and unhappy liberal women. They live in fear and project that fear as anger. These women are the ones you are seeing at Trump protests today.

Most of these liberal women are fearful that their Government "safety net" will be taken away from them. That's why the Democrats keep pushing the lie that Republicans will take away social security, Medicare and disability and leave them helpless and alone.

President Trump only "beat" Kamala - a terrible candidate - by a few million votes. It was an electoral landslide but that never stopped the Democrats from cheating harder the next time. This is not nothing. This is a HUGE issue.

If you haven’t read my 5-part series yet on this topic, you can find it here. If you know any fearless, honest & extraordinary female leaders in the MAGA movement - please send it to them. We could use their help!

Madame President? - Part One Tierney's Real News · Mar 14 This one chart is the reason I am writing this series called Madame President? Trust me, this is going to be a BIG ISSUE in the next two elections and we better get ahead of it now. Read full story

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.



