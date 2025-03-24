This is Part 5 of my series on “Madame President?” You can find Parts 1-4 here.

Why am I writing this series? Because I believe the Democrats are planning to position several women to run for President in 2028 and we need to be prepared for their line of attack - and understand their reasoning behind it - so that we can counter their nonsense with truth.

The Democrats used abortion as a campaign theme, after the reversal of Roe, in 2022 - and it worked. So far it appears they are testing “Fight the Oligarchy” for 2026 and 2028. I doubt this will be the last campaign theme that they test.

At this point in time, it appears that the Democrats are positioning AOC, Jasmine Crockett and Elissa Slotkin as possible contenders for 2028. Slotkin has the CIA credentials but AOC is an actress.

Female propaganda and movies like EVITA will start to become more commonplace in culture as the Globalists try to position SOCIALIST women as our new saviors. Watch for it.

Eva Perón, often called "Evita," is one of Argentina’s most iconic and polarizing historical figures. Her claim to fame stems from her role as the First Lady of Argentina (1946–1952) during her husband Juan Perón’s presidency, where she became a powerful political and cultural force.

Rachel Zegler will star as Eva Perón in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's "Evita," which opens at The London Palladium on July 1, 2025. Coincidence? I think not.

Known as the "Spiritual Leader of the Nation" of Argentina, Eva Perón (called Evita) positioned herself as the voice of the "descamisados" (the shirtless ones), Argentina’s poor and working-class masses. She used impassioned speeches about her rags-to-riches story—from an illegitimate child born into poverty in 1919 to a glamorous First Lady - to make her a beloved figure among the poor.

Eva established homes for single mothers and the elderly and even founded the Peronist Women’s Party.

Peron was born in 1919 in the small town of Los Toldos. At the age of 15, she sought and found fame and fortune as an actress in the capital, Buenos Aires. There, she met rising politician Juan Domingo Peron at a fundraiser. They married in 1945, one year before he became president of Argentina. At the age of 27, Evita became the first lady.

Maria Eva Duarte de Peron, or Evita, as many Argentinians still affectionately call her, came from a humble background. [File: AFP]

Eva Perón died on July 26, 1952, at the age of 33, from cervical cancer. Eva’s death plunged Argentina into unprecedented grief. Over two million people lined the streets of Buenos Aires for her funeral procession.

Eva’s death eroded Juan Perón’s political strength and three years later, in 1955, a military coup ousted Juan Perón. In 1973, Juan Perón returned to Argentina after 18 years, greeted by millions. He won the presidency in a September 1973 election with 62% of the vote and died shortly thereafter.

While Juan’s memory faded, the POWER of Evita’s emotional story lives on in the hearts of minds of women all over the world. This is what I believe the Democrats hope to bring to life again in America.

It’s no different than the fake story that young people were told about Che Guevara, the Communist tyrant who was "reimagined" by the fake news as a saint and a romantic figure. The left is good at this.

Why are Democrats so hopeful that a female President can reignite enthusiasm for their party, re-capture the White House and solve all their problems? Because there are way more female voters and than male voters today AND women are much more UNHAPPY than men.

UNHAPPY people are easier to motivate. HAPPY people are generally more complacent.

Who are the UNHAPPY women that the Democrats hope to motivate into electing a female President in 2028? I see them everyday in Wisconsin right where I live.

Let’s look at a chart of how married vs unmarried women perceive their happiness. In the 18-34 age group, the most unhappy women are those who are unmarried and without children.

In the 55+ category, the most unhappy women are those who are unmarried and without children. There are MILLIONS of those and they are quite vocal. Those are the voices you see protesting at rallies against all things.

There are 27 MILLION unhappy women in America over 55. That’s a lot of anger. That can swing an election if these women are mobilized and motivated based on some leftist BS.

Translate that into voters. As I said earlier - women outnumber men in every voting category in America by a total of 8 MILLION.

Younger and older childless women are the most UNHAPPY of all at over 80%. As I’ve shown in previous segments of this report, a significant portion of these women have CHOSEN to be LGBTQ in later life due to the lack of suitable men or simply because they are lonely and afraid to be alone. Many of them have NO purpose other than to show the world how unhappy they are.

I understand all of this because I am a woman over 55 and divorced with no children. However, I am straight, sober, I have faith in God and a purpose that keeps me happy. Many of these women do not. Many of them are medicating away their unhappiness or seeking solace in the arms of another woman or who knows what.

Now let’s look at the percentage of each age group that takes anti-depressants or other forms of mind-altering psych meds. 40% of women over 55 are medicating themselves with pills. This tracks with the high unhappiness rate for both young and old unmarried women without children.

Does this fact make it more or less difficult to reach these female voters with logic and truth? Much, much more. Whatever message is used is one that must be emotional, understanding and repetitive and speak to their innermost fears.

In the next chapter, I’ll continue with more of my personal story and the life I chose for myself after my abortion. I hope this chapter helped explain why I am writing this series and why I think it’s important. God Bless!

