This is what a female Democrat, Batya Sargon, who now calls herself a populist Trump supporter, said about Trump’s agenda. She is 44 years old and writes for Newsweek. She said this to Bill Maher recently and has received critical acclaim - even from Democrats:

President Trump basically took an ax to the Republican party of the past and turned it into a populist party for both the left and the right. He appointed the highest-ranking openly gay person, Scott Bessent, as our Secretary of Treasury. He sidelined the pro-life wing of his party and returned the abortion issue to the states. By his actions, I believe that Trump thinks abortion should be legal for 12 weeks.

On foreign intervention, he’s anti-war. He’s trying to bring an end to all of these wars. He also does not believe in free trade - he believes in fair trade that benefits the American worker. He looked at our destroyed manufacturing base. He looked at the downwardly mobile working class. He looked at the fact that working-class Americans can no longer afford the American dream.

He looked at why both parties agreed to ship five million good manufacturing jobs overseas to build up China and Mexico and all that did was bring in millions and millions of illegal migrants to compete with the jobs that remained here. And what Donald Trump said was, “We have to stop selling out the working class.”

Batya was very compelling and even Maher didn’t know how to respond. That bodes well for Trump and MAGA.

What do her comments have to do with my series on my life story and on whether a conservative woman could get elected as President of the United States in today’s world? Because, whether you agree with her or not, I think she reflects the growing sentiment of female voters in America and she understands why President Trump won.

She is a product of 9/11, the MeToo wars, the abortion generation, transgenderism and the LGBTQ movement. IMHO, it’s important to understand how she was shaped if one wants to be ELECTED as a female leader in today’s America - and be able to honestly and openly, without shame or arrogance, address her questions and concerns.

Remember, if you want to lead others you need to MEET THEM WHERE THEY ARE - and lead them to where you want them to go.

In the next Chapter of my story, I’m going to tell you what both women and men, that I became close to in the workforce, told me about WHY they chose to identify as gay or lesbian. I believe this is important for female leaders to understand and address - just like the abortion issue. It was a surprise to me and I think it will be a surprise to many of you.

But, first, before we get into the why, let’s document what percentage of the female population now identifies as non-heterosexual. These are not small numbers.

In 1973, pre-Roe, homosexuality was still defined as a mental disorder. Kinsey’s report in 1948 suggested 1-2% of women had engaged in same-sex relationships. A 1970s National Opinion Research Center study found less than 1% of women openly identified as lesbian across all ages.

The 1980s saw growing visibility of gay rights amid the AIDS crisis, but public acceptance remained low. By 1987, homosexuality was no longer listed as a mental disorder in the DSM.

The 1990s brought more visibility to the PRIDE movement driven primarily by Ellen DeGeneres’ coming out in 1997 - but widespread acceptance was still developing.

The 2010s marked significant advances in women identifying as LGTBQ with surveys like Gallup beginning to track LGBTQ identity systematically.

Millennial women drove a notable rise in LGBTQ identity, with women in this age group more likely to identify as bisexual AND lesbian.

Same-sex marriage became legal nationwide in the United States in June 2015 under Obama.

By 2024, under Biden, acceptance of LGBTQ identities for women soared, especially among the younger generations.

What are the estimates today of girls and women who identify as LGBTQ?

12-18% of Millennial Women (who are currently 29–44 years of age) identify as lesbian, transgender or bisexual

28-31% of Gen Z Women (currently aged 13–28) identify as lesbian, transgender or bisexual

There is no information on Gen Alpha girls (0–12) but estimates are that, if trends continue, some 40% will identify as lesbian, transgender or bisexual when they reach voting age

Gen Z girls are THREE TIMES as likely as boys to identify as gay or bisexual. This is a WHOLESALE change from the world we all think we know.

Think about that. 30-40% of future female voters in the US say they will identify as lesbian, bisexual or transgender. While young males are clearly becoming more conservative and traditional, the same is not necessarily true for young women.

Even worse, I believe, many mothers of the abortion generation, who aborted their first born children, and who are ashamed and angry with themselves for doing so, have chosen to turn against men, or to try to turn their sons into girls or their girls into lesbians so that they feel better about themselves!

How in the world will a female leader navigate that nightmare (including the abortion realities we talked about earlier) - much less get elected - without an understanding of why girls and women have made the conscious choice to seek non-traditional partners - and a willingness to address it openly and honestly.

They can’t. Male candidates may be able to sidestep these questions - but female candidates will not.

