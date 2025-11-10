Communist China just threatened to “behead” the new female Prime Minister of Japan, Sanae Takaichi, because she basically said Japan stood with Taiwan.

Still think the Chinese Communist Party and their Shia Jihadi friends in Iran can be trusted? Still think the Islamo-Communists aren’t behind all the violence going on in America? What kind of country allows its top diplomat to publicly threaten to assassinate another leader (in writing) and then defend those comments as just? And don’t try to chalk this up to TDS.

Remember what happened to Abe Shinzo, the former Prime Minister of Japan and Trump’s friend? Who do you think was behind his assassination? Remember how Chinese media was positively giddy when Abe was assassinated? I do. Connect the dots.

That’s why I say most the false flag chaos around the world is executed by the RED-GREEN Islamo-Communist axis and then wrongly blamed on Israel and Trump. If you still don’t understand what the RED-GREEN axis means, here’s a reminder:

The Koch Libertarians (like Tucker, Massie, Candace) are masters at deflecting attention away from the Islamo-Communists (the real threat) and pointing fingers at Trump and Israel instead. Ask them why they do that? It’s obviously to divide and conquer MAGA:

Bibi told us that Iran (and by extension their Communist masters in Russia and the CCP) were behind the attempts on Trump’s life. I believe it.

I guarantee you the same holds true for the people who tried to murder Charlie. It wasn’t Israel - it wasn’t Trump (like Candace said) - it was the RED-GREEN axis - the same people who just threatened to murder the Prime Minister of Japan and likely tried to murder Trump - TWICE.

Japan’s new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi warned that a Chinese blockade or attack on Taiwan could create a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan, potentially requiring Tokyo to deploy its Self-Defense Forces in defense.

In response, Chinese consul general Xue Jian in Osaka made a highly inflammatory and threatening comment on social media, saying he would “cut off that dirty neck without a moment’s hesitation,” referring to Takaichi. He later deleted that post after pushback. Xue Jian of Communist China does not like Takaichi because she’s a strong conservative who is known for her strong stance on Taiwan and national security.

Xue Jian of Communist China (at the direction of Xi) endorsed the left-wing party in Japan - NOT the conservative Takaichi - and many believe that Communist China tried to rig the election in Japan AGAINST Takaichi and failed. They did the same thing in America against Trump. Takaichi has said that Japan will not take in Islamists or illegal aliens, and that fake refugees must be sent out if “Japan is to stay Japan” - she sounds like Trump!

Xue thinks it’s funny to threaten to behead the conservative leaders of countries he disagrees with. I’m guessing so does his master Xi. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara described Communist China’s threat against Japan as “extremely inappropriate.” However, Communist China defended the threat to behead the Prime Minister of Japan as justified because she made “wrongful and dangerous” comments.

WHEN PEOPLE SHOW ME WHO THEY ARE, I LISTEN. WHY DO SO MANY OTHERS AVERT THEIR EYES AND PRETEND OTHERWISE?

