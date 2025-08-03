Here’s something that nobody is reporting or they are spinning it the WRONG WAY.

After President Trump completed trade deals with most of our major trading partners, Trump gave Putin 10 days to make a deal and end the Ukraine war. Putin has been stalling for months.

Putin's spokesperson (Dmitry Medvedev) basically responded to Trump by announcing that Russia will do whatever it damn well pleases and that Russia will even help Iran drop a nuke on Ukraine or Israel if Trump doesn't shut up and give up.

Trump responded to Russia by putting nuclear submarines on alert next to Russia and sent Bessent to negotiate a trade deal with Team Putin.

Putin then gave a rare statement to the press - outside looking a little frazzled - that he wants to negotiate all deals with Trump in silence, calmly and in "private." Of course you do, Vlad. LOL.

Trump then slapped a 25%+ tariff on India and told Modi to leave China & Russia & BRICS, man up and choose sides. India said early on they were ready to make a deal with Trump on trade but lately have also been stalling - right along with Russia.

Stephen Miller just announced on the Sunday morning shows today that India is FUNDING the Russians in the Ukraine war and cheating the US on immigration. WOW. That's the first time I've heard Team Trump say that out loud. Not good, Modi.

"India portrays itself as being one of our closest friends in the world; but they don't accept our products, they impose massive tariffs on us, we also know they engage in a lot of cheating on immigration policy."

The light will now be shined on Modi. India is buying over 2 million barrels a day of Russian crude, refining it for Europe, and pocketing billions that fuel Putin's Ukraine invasion.

https://x.com/RT_com/status/1952044177111556278

China & Russia responded to the placement of US nuclear submarines with joint military drills in the Pacific and Taiwan says that their sources say Communist China (and Russia and India of course) are ready to invade Taiwan and seize all chip manufacturing for the BRICS nations.

It's obvious that China and Russia are using this Taiwan 'invasion' announcement as leverage in tariff and trade negotiations while Putin is speaking to Bessent and other trade negotiators.

This is how it works. Don't let the Koch Libertarians and fake MAGA influencer b****rds tell you that Trump is some warmonger for acting this way. THIS IS HOW YOU ACHIEVE PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH.

THE ONLY WAY AMERICA WINS IS TO BREAK UP THE BRICS BROMANCE (BRAZIL, RUSSIA, INDIA, COMMUNIST CHINA AND SOUTH AFRICA) - that's exactly what Trump is doing. The BRICS nations are trying to replace the US dollar as the global reserve currency - and if they prevail - America will fall. Trump knows that.

If you want to lose everything you own and watch America fall to 3rd world status - because you want the BRICS nations to unite and replace the US dollar as the global currency - and seize all computer chips in Taiwan for themselves - go ahead and keep spreading all the BS “Trump is a warmonger” and the BS “Trump and Blondi are covering for Epstein” propaganda NONSENSE that the RINOs and Koch Libertarian saboteurs are spreading around to try to get you to hate him, vote 3rd party and put the Democrats back in office.

SMARTER PEOPLE KNOW WHAT TRUMP IS DOING AND WHY HE IS DOING IT: TO BREAK THIS CHAIN OF NATIONS WHO SMILE FOR THE CAMERAS WHILE BEHIND THE SCENES THEY ARE PLOTTING TO STRANGLE US.

https://x.com/LeBarkNews/status/1952060160353911026

