Somebody asked me today how I think the swamp gets patsies to take the fall for professional hit jobs - like the one that just happened again in Minnesota. Here's how I replied:

They either use people who are drugged up loners (MK ULTRA) or mentally compromised and can't defend themselves - or they use people that they can blackmail, bribe or threaten and hold something over them so they agree to be patsies and not contest the charges.

If they can't get one or the other - they kill the patsy or railroad the patsy with compromised defense lawyers, rogue prosecutors and corrupt judges who agree to manipulate evidence or withhold exculpatory evidence.

This is actually much easier for them to do than you think. With a willing and complicit fake news - they can pretty much convince the public of anything. It's particularly easy today because they can manipulate digital internet content to create a fake history or bio or “manifesto” on the fly while removing the truth from public view.

They can twist the narrative with creative language designed to mislead and misdirect since they know most people will never read about the details beyond the headlines.

All of these men were patsies - IMHO. Lee Harvey Oswald, Sirhan Sirhan, Thomas Crooks, Timothy McVeigh, Stephen Paddock, Nikolas Cruz, Derek Chauvin, Luigi Mangione, Vance Boelter and more.

The good news is - citizen journalists and internet sleuths (like me and you) have gotten very good at exposing the lies in real time. We are no longer easy to fool.

