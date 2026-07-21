For the past decade, the fake news and liberals in America have been proclaiming that President Trump is trying to be a dictator for life, a King that can never be removed. That is a lie. That is BS propaganda from our enemies. The truth is that the REAL dictators are on the left and part of the Islamo-Communist Red-Green axis and this newsletter will PROVE that.

On Sunday night, in Nicaragua, Communist President Daniel Ortega stood in front of thousands of Sandinista loyalists at the 47th anniversary of the 1979 revolution and said what everyone already knew was true: there will be no more elections in Nicaragua. He finally admitted out loud that Nicaragua is a Communist dictatorship!

“There won’t be any more elections here for them to try to seize the government and seize power. The days when parties backed by the Yankees and the Somocistas would return to power are over — never again.”

Nineteen years into his current run, and nearly a half-century after he first came to power with a rifle in his hand, Ortega has stopped pretending Nicaragua is a democracy at all

Democrat Jimmy Carter enabled the Communists in Nicaragua just as he enabled the Mullahs in Iran!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio responded within 48 hours. “Daniel Ortega’s declaration that under his family’s dictatorship Nicaragua will never again hold elections lays bare their true authoritarian nature.”

At the same time, Marco Rubio just issued a new report that Communist agitators in America are literally TRAINED by the Castro regime in Cuba and have been for decades. So, if you still think the Castro regime is benign - you'd be wrong.



You can read the full report here:



https://www.state.gov/cuba-the-capital-of-21st-century-communism/



"This report exposes the full history of Cuban espionage and subversion in the U.S. The Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in America."

Cuba has even called for "AGITATED RESISTANCE" and published the location of ICE FACILITIES.



"Cuba: The Capital of 21st Century Communism" is a 100-page State Department report released July 20, 2026, championed by Secretary Rubio.

Rubio has a personal reason for wanting to free Cuba of Communism.

Rubio was born in Miami in 1971, the son of Mario Rubio Reina and Oriales (née Garcia) Rubio, Cubans who immigrated to the United States in 1956, prior to the rise of Fidel Castro’s Communist regime in January 1959. His father worked as a bartender and his mother as a hotel maid. Rubio describes his family as Cuban exiles who fled Castro's Communist takeover.

“Anyone who can’t return to their natural country is an exile, if you can’t return for political reasons.” Marco’s Cuban parents came to the U.S., tried to build a life, then were shut out of ever returning home once Castro turned Cuba into a Communist nation.



Rubio documented that Cuba has run a nearly 70-year campaign of espionage, ideological subversion, and support for armed Communist movements against the US going back to the Weather Underground era and continuing into present-day.



Marco’s report leans on evidence procured from three convicted spies who together penetrated the National Security Council, the Pentagon, and the State Department.



Cuba has been the top state backer of American radical-left and "Third Worldism" activity and Cuba has backed “an unprecedented wave of left-wing terrorism” on U.S. soil.

"For more than six decades, the Cuban regime has been the leading sponsor of radical leftism and Third Worldism in the United States."



The report points to 18 intelligence facilities on the island still run by Communist China and Russia — meaning our Communist enemies have a live foothold 90 miles from Florida.



Rubio contends that Cuba's conflict with the US was never really about economic policy or sovereignty — it's characterized as "a revolution against Western civilization itself," partly waged by turning young Americans against their own country's traditions.



At the same time, the Trump administration has issued heavy new sanctions on Communist Cuban front organizations and started investigations of 145 U.S. entities and individuals like DSA and Code Pink.





AI: A coalition called the National Rapid Response Plan, shared in June by the National Network on Cuba — a coalition of 60+ groups including DSA, the National Lawyers Guild, CodePink, and the Communist Party USA — lays out a plan to mobilize protests within 24 hours of any U.S. military action against Cuba, targeting federal buildings, military bases/recruitment centers, and ICE facilities and detention centers, with sports stadiums as an optional fourth target. It directs activists to a Black Alliance for Peace database mapping 1,335 U.S. military and law-enforcement locations, describing it as a tool activists can use to "strategize how and where to organize and agitate."



BTW - one of my liberal friends, who owns a travel agency, said that Trump was being too mean to Castro and America should just let him send whoever he wants to live here. She said Trump stopping the Communists from coming here was ruining her business!



Do you agree? Should we just open the borders wide and let Castro send his trained agitators and criminals run wild in our country?

I’ve seen Nicaragua with my own eyes

I’ve been to Nicaragua. It’s the poster child for Communist ruin. It is one of the most physically beautiful places in this hemisphere — but it has been strip-mined by the people running it. The elites live behind guarded walls and on private islands. Everyone else lives under armed checkpoints, filthy water, and grinding poverty. Small children are sent out by adult handlers to sell things, beg, and use drugs in plain view in public squares. This isn’t propaganda. I watched it happen.

That contrast — the postcard and the poverty — is Ortega’s Communist Nicaragua in one image.

What actually happened this week

Ortega, 80, has ruled pretty much continuously since 1985 after the Sandinistas toppled the US-backed Somoza dictatorship in 1979. Nicaraguans voted him out in 1990, and he spent 16 years rebuilding his political machine before retaking the presidency. Since then he has not let go of it:

Court rulings loyal to Ortega erased presidential term limits.

His wife, Rosario Murillo, became his running mate and — after a 2025 constitutional overhaul — his formal co-president.

A 2018 crackdown on anti-government protesters killed more than 300 people, according to human rights groups and the UN.

The 2021 election that handed Ortega a fourth consecutive term was run only after every viable opposition candidate had been jailed. The U.S. does not recognize the legitimacy of that vote, and international observers, including the State Department, condemned it at the time.

The 2025 reform extended the presidential term from five to six years and restructured the state to further concentrate power in the Ortega-Murillo household.

Since 2018, the atheist Ortega government has shuttered more than 5,000 churches — and this month stripped licenses from masses of lawyers in what UN experts called a “purge of the legal profession.”

Sunday’s speech was Ortega formally closing the last door: no election, ever again, that could remove the Communists from power.

The State Department has now placed visa restrictions on more than 2,350 Nicaraguan officials and their family members. Rubio has personally sanctioned individual officials by name for torture and human rights abuses tied to the regime.

The pattern: 1979 was a hinge year for the hemisphere

It’s worth remembering that 1979 wasn’t just Nicaragua’s Communist revolution — it was also the year the Shah fell in Iran. Two Soviet-aligned, anti-American revolutions, on opposite sides of the globe, in the same twelve months. Coincidence? I think not.

Iran’s mullahs and Nicaragua’s Sandinistas have both now been in power, one way or another, for 47 years. Nicaragua now sits alongside Cuba and Venezuela as the third Communist government within reach of the U.S. southern border.

Cuba went Communist in 1959. Nicaragua and Iran followed in 1979. Venezuela went Communist in 1998 under Hugo Chávez. Over the two decades that followed, the Communists took power across much of Central and South America — Argentina and Brazil in 2003, Bolivia in 2006, Ecuador in 2007, and later Mexico in 2018, Peru in 2021, Colombia and Chile in 2022.

Since Trump has been in office - and he is dismantling Communist influence in our own backyard - Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras, Paraguay all now under conservative governments.

He is also trying to destroy the cartels in Mexico which are funded and work in partnership with Communist China, Russia and Iran.

The remaining Communist holdouts off our Southern border are essentially Cuba, Nicaragua, Brazil, Mexico and Guatemala/Uruguay. And don’t forget “socialist Canada” to the north - where 10,000 IRGC members want to relocate and retire!

Communist China, Russia and Iran have all funded these Communist nations, most in our own backyard, to turn against America. The region’s overall drift to Communism over time is what the Trump administration has been working to reverse. Sadly, most Americans are oblivious to this threat!

Beijing, Moscow, and Tehran have all provided financing, security cooperation, or political cover to these Communist governments over the years. Trump knows that and he is attempting to cut the head off that Communist snake - not only in our own backyard but around the world!

Where this leaves things — and why Ortega is scared

Look at the map as it actually stands today. Argentina, Bolivia, Ecuador, Colombia, Chile, Peru, El Salvador, Honduras, Paraguay — one after another, the region has been turning back toward elected, conservative, market-friendly, U.S.-aligned government.

Venezuela’s Maduro isn’t in Caracas anymore giving speeches; he’s in U.S. custody after a January operation that would have been unthinkable four years ago. The Senior Castro was indicted and Cuba is under sanctions pressure it hasn’t faced in a generation.

The Trump State Department, under Rubio, has gone from issuing statements to issuing consequences: sanctions on named regime officials, visa restrictions on thousands of enablers, and a demonstrated willingness to act rather than just condemn.

That is the actual context for Sunday night. Ortega didn’t announce “no more elections” from a position of strength — he announced it from a bunker. He is 80 years old, reportedly struggling to walk, hadn’t been seen in public in two months, and just watched the man next door in Caracas get physically hauled out of his own country by the United States. Ortega is a man who knows he’s now the last piece standing and is trying to bolt the door shut before someone comes to move him too.

For 47 years, Communism has had a foothold 90 miles from Florida. Trump is the first president in that entire span who has treated Latin America’s dictatorships as an actual national security problem to be solved rather than a regional annoyance to be managed. Cuba and Nicaragua are what’s left of a project that used to run from Buenos Aires to Havana. That’s not an accident, and it’s not over — Ortega just told the world he knows it too.

And, in closing, it's worth saying plainly who actually deserves the label "dictator for life" that gets thrown around so loosely in American politics. Trump left office after his first term in 2020 — an election we all know was stolen from him and the American people voted him back into office after seeing 4 years of ruin from the Obama-Biden administration and their Communist backers!

Compare that to the men actually running the table: Xi Jinping, ruling China indefinitely after abolishing his own term limits; Vladimir Putin, in power in one form or another since 1999; the Ayatollah Khamenei, Iran's unelected supreme leader since 1989; the Castro family's one-party grip on Cuba since 1959; and Daniel Ortega, who just told his own country on television that elections are over, permanently.

That is what a dictator for life actually looks like. Xi, Putin, the Ayatollah, Castro family, Ortega are ALL Communist dictators for life - NOT Trump. They project their own evil on to him!

In America, Trump wants to make our elections free and fair so that our leaders are actually CHOSEN by We the People. Islamo-Communist dictators always want to make sure the people never get that chance!

I’ve written many articles over the years about the Islamo-Communist threat in our own backyard and the enormous task that President Trump and his team have undertaken to reverse that. If you’d like more information, these are two articles that are worth your time - “Surrounded” and “Clean up our own backyard.”

It should be obvious by now that the Trump administration’s military and tariff action against Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Russia, Mexico, the CCP and Canada are all connected. The goal is to get our enemies out of our backyard!

Surrounded Tierney's Real News · December 2, 2025 I hear from so-called “conservatives” every day who call themselves “Libertarians” and they want me to hate Trump, hate his Cabinet and hate Israel. Their latest narrative is to tell me how stupid it is that Trump is focusing on Venezuela. They say he’s clueless and needs to put America First. Read full story

Clean up our own backyard Tierney's Real News · October 25, 2025 President Trump has launched America’s most extensive military campaign in the Caribbean in decades, which is being officially described as an anti-drug trafficking operation - but I view it as a confrontation with Communist China and Russia, who have literally invaded our backyard. Here’s why I believe that to be true: Read full story

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