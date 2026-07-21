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Lonesome Dave's avatar
Lonesome Dave
3h

Thank you for this. One thing all these regimes have in common is that they are failed states that are a menace to their people and this country. It amazes me that there are Americans who defend them and want to protect them. I'm not sure what that is, but it is beyond stupid.

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Andrea Plamondon's avatar
Andrea Plamondon
4h

Thank you! Everyone should read this informative and unbiased article.

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