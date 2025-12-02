I hear from so-called “conservatives” every day who call themselves “Libertarians” and they want me to hate Trump and hate Israel. Their latest narrative is to tell me how stupid it is that Trump is focusing on Venezuela. They say he’s clueless and needs to put America First.

Let me tell you why focusing on Venezuela right now IS putting America First.

Where do conservative voters get these constant Never Trump narratives from? Primarily from Koch Libertarian RINO “influencers” who have large followings on X.

Many Soros-Koch Libertarian RINO influencers, like Jesse Kelly, MTG, Tucker, Emerald Robinson, Rand Paul, Thomas Massie, Michael Tracy, Candace Owens, etc., keep telling their followers on a daily basis that President Trump is letting America down.

They say he must focus on America First because Venezuela isn’t an important issue and voters don’t care. WRONG. Smart and informed voters DO care.

Here’s just a few examples of the garbage that Koch Libertarians spew on a daily basis - I could give you lots more but you can research their feeds yourself. Their constant Trump hate is documented if you just look.

Even Tucker is defending Maduro and bashing Trump!

Glenn Beck, however, gets it. Venezuela isn’t just a NARCO state. It’s an Islamo-Communist TERROR HUB off our southern coast and it’s controlled by the RED-GREEN axis of IRAN, RUSSIA and CHINA.

Marco Rubio gets it too:

“Nicolás Maduro is not the President of Venezuela and his regime is not the legitimate government. Maduro is the head of the Cartel de Los Soles, a narco-terror organization which has taken possession of a country. And he is under indictment for pushing drugs into the United States and he’s a fugitive of American justice. Maduro’s regime is a terrorist organization masquerading as a government. Maduro is not a legitimate head of state. I don’t care what the UN says. The UN doesn’t know what they’re talking about.”

The United Nations was basically created by Joseph Stalin for the Communists and their first meeting was in Iran. Most people don’t realize that the ATHEIST Communists of the Soviet Union, led by Joseph Stalin, basically CREATED the UN after World War II and was its original member. The UN charter was ratified by the Soviet Union, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Communist China.

“This is Stalin’s show.”

THE FIRST MEETING OF THE UN WAS HELD IN IRAN. President Franklin D. Roosevelt met with Soviet Premier Joseph Stalin in Tehran, Iran, in November 1943, and they formed the UN. That’s why the Islamo-Communists STILL control the UN today - it was set up that way!

OK, if that’s not enough, let’s review why else the argument that President Trump should just leave Maduro of Venezuela alone is foolish and SUICIDAL.

Right now, the Islamo-Communists (backed by Communist China, Russia, Iran and the cartels) control Mexico, Canada, Panama plus most of Central America including Cuba, Nicaragua, Colombia, and Venezuela. LOOK AT THE MAP.

Also, Brazil is also now controlled by the Communists. Obama’s pal Lula, a Communist, is in charge of Brazil.

Bolsonaro, a conservative, ran in 2018 and won even after they tried to murder him - then they stole the election from him in 2022 and put him in prison for 27 years.

This is what the Communists plan to do to President Trump.

Even worse, the Communists just tried to steal Guyana and are trying to steal Honduras right now.

See the problem America? They are literally surrounding us. They tried to murder Trump, they murdered Charlie and then ambushed two National Guardsmen and executed one near Capitol Hill. When will people wake up!

And, the invasion is NOT just from the south. The states of Minnesota and Michigan are now heavily infiltrated by Jihadis (think Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib) - and they border on the Great Lakes which makes them easier for invasion by water from Canada.

Everything that you are seeing now in Canada is what happened in Venezuela 20 years ago, step by step — because it’s the Communist playbook. Eventually that comes here to America!

Look at the map. New York City was just taken over by a Jihadi (Mamdani) and the Communists already control Illinois (Chicago) and they’re working on Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s right in front of our faces! Ask the Koch Libertarians why they pretend our enemies aren’t invading our own backyard!

Who wants the US to be the next Communist United Soviet States of America with Jihadis and the cartels acting as the Gestapo? Because, seriously folks, that’s their plan and it has been for a long while. They play the long game and it’s time we wake up and smell the invasion.

Trump knows this. So do JD and Marco and Pete and Kristi. Listen to what they are telling us by their actions. They are PROTECTING us where we live!

Never Trumper Libertarians like Emerald make a living pretending to be conservatives while bashing MAGA and Trump all day long. She says Trump doesn’t know what he’s doing. She said this two days ago. Huh, I didn’t vote for Emerald for President, did you?

She even went further and admitted that all the “in-fighting” in MAGA is due to the fact that many can’t wait to remove Trump and replace him with their own candidate - like Flynn, Pence, Tucker or Massie. She should know because she’s part of the problem!

Emerald has made it quite clear that SHE is for Flynn and Massie and MTG, NOT Trump or Vance or Rubio. Emerald even called the Trump administration a “hot mess” and her posts show repeated bias toward MTG and Massie - two Koch Libertarians that Trump has recently called out as traitors to MAGA!

TRUMP/HEGSETH: “This is called the fog of war. This is what you in the press don’t understand. You sit in your air conditioned offices or up on Capitol hill, and you nit-pick and you divide and you plant fake stories. We’re taking those son of a bitches out in Venezuela. I want those boats taken out, and if we have to, we’ll attack on land also we’re saving hundreds of thousands of lives with those pinpoint attacks.”

RUBIO: “For the first time in probably 4 decades, the American foreign policy is driven by what is good for America and Americans, and that sort of clarity is transformational.”

President Trump has called both Massie & MTG traitors - but Emerald likes them best of all! Emerald is NOT MAGA, she hates Trump and I don’t understand why she works for Mike Lindell!

If that’s not enough to understand why Venezuela is important - yesterday President Trump quietly shared these three posts on Truth Social. Let’s see what happens.

The week before he posted this interview by Lara Logan:

LARA LOGAN: “There are at least a dozen people in Venezuela that have more money and power than the Central Intelligence Agency and money to spend on operations. The 2020 election was stolen. It was stolen. We knew it was stolen. We watched in real time as they stole it.

It’s a system that that that originated in Venezuela in the early 2000s. It was a a computer system that was originally designed to help Hugo Chavez win the referendum in 2004. He was in trouble. Chavez was the president of Venezuela and he was told that he had to hold a referendum according to the constitution and he knew he was going to lose. The Cubans were very close to Hugo Chavez. Castro to be his father. He was an illegitimate son. Castro took advantage of this. He saw that Hugo Chavis was needy psychologically and developed this very close relationship with him.

Of course, he had ulterior motives because Venezuela is the most one of the richest countries in the world. It has the highest oil reserves in the world and tremendous wealth and natural resources. And Castro saw this as an opportunity to be able to fund a lot of the activities that he that that he wanted to spread his ideology throughout Latin America in the world. And he wanted to dominate Latin America.

In 2004, Castro tells Chavez, he says, “You’re going to lose. You’re going to lose the referendum unless you do something.”

And Chavez is like, you know, “Well, what do I do?” And they came up with this idea.

“Well, there’s a new technology. It’s called electronic voting. And if you can develop software that can be used to manipulate the the the results of electronic voting, you know, maybe we have something.”

So they go out and they find three Venezuelan computer engineers, graduates of Simon Bolivar University, which is their equivalent of MIT, and they put them to work and they come up with this software and they install it in Olivetti touch machines. What machines? Lottery machines.

They went to Italy. They flew to Italy and got thousands of those machines and inserted the source code and the software inside those machines.

Hugo Chavis wins the election, the referendum by a slim margin. And Castro is thrilled.

So they give these engineers $200 million and they say, “Okay, perfect this system.” Yeah. And let’s try to apply it to some elections in Latin America….” You can listen to the rest of that interview here:

They discuss this book - which I ordered.

WE ALL KNOW THE ELECTION WAS STOLEN IN 2020 AND THAT THEY TRIED AGAIN AND FAILED IN 2024. BUT WE ALSO KNOW UNLESS THE GOP SENATE TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER AND GETS RID OF ELECTION FRAUD THEY WILL TRY AGAIN IN 2026 AND 2028!

To that end, Trump went on to post again that the GOP SENATE MUST TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, PASS THE SAVE ACT AND FIX ELECTION FRAUD, CODIFY THE MAGA AGENDA AND SAVE AMERICA!





If the Republicans in the Senate do NOT terminate the filibuster by January 30, 2026 - you will know for SURE that the RINOs in the Senate are planning to PURPOSELY give the House and Senate back to the Democrats in mid-terms (just like Koch Libertarian Paul Ryan did.) We’ve seen this play before!

The Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) Act (H.R. 22) passed the House on April 10, 2025, and was received by the Senate, where it is currently awaiting further action. The US Senate has had the SAVE Act for months and refuses to act on it!

This is NOT controversial. 87%+ of Americans agree that ONLY US citizens should vote in our elections!

The bill needs 60 votes to overcome the filibuster in the Senate. There are only 53 Republican Senators.

THIS IS ANOTHER KEY REASON THAT REPUBLICANS NEED TO TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER TO SAVE OUR ELECTIONS FROM FRAUD.

The bill would require voters to provide a birth certificate, passport, or other documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote, which would make it more difficult to register online, by mail, or through voter registration drives.

TELL THE SENATE GOP TO TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER AND PASS THE SAVE ACT TO SAVE OUR ELECTIONS!



If the GOP Senate does NOT terminate the filibuster and fix election fraud, the Democrats will win mid-terms, own Congress in 2027 and President Trump will be impeached and removed in 2027. Our nation will be forever lost to the Communists who have proven they know how to cheat and steal elections all over the world. No joke.



I know that many young people and stupid old people think they want America to become a Communist country, ruled by the CCP and guarded by cartel members and Jihadis. NO thank you.





Terminate it! Tierney's Real News · Nov 6 Many people still do not understand the filibuster or why it matters. It matters very very much. In fact, the future of MAGA and our country depends on TERMINATING THE FILIBUSTER right now. Read full story

IN OTHER WORDS, THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION KNOWS WHAT THEY ARE DOING.

THEY ARE TRYING TO PROTECT US IN OUR OWN BACKYARD.

Tell the Never Trump Koch Libertarians to SHUT UP and let Trump cook. They are spending their days trying to divide MAGA and I’m simply showing evidence of exactly that! I’m so tired of their BS.

If you enjoy my articles, please consider making a donation. This is what one of my readers had to say about my work. Thank you!

My work is free for all but supported by donations from many generous readers like Sparky. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate you!

Donate

How can you donate? In many ways: You can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit or debit card here or by Cash App at $TierneyRealNews, send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.

If you use the Substack app to read my newsletters - please make sure you check your settings so that you receive it BOTH by email and in the app. I don’t want you to miss a newsletter!

You can always email me at peggy@TierneyRealNewsNetwork.com. Please follow me on Telegram at t.me/TierneyRealNews. Follow me on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100079025148615. Or you can find me on Truth Social @MaggiePeggy123.