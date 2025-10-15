Many of you know that I’m a big fan of Chanel Rion of One America News (OAN.) Why? Because Rudy Giuliani (my hero) trusted her when it mattered most, she has courage and she has often been proven right in the end. I believe she is a very under-rated journalist.

Chanel has strong opinions about some of those conservative pundits who are rage posting about Israel of late and theories about why that is. If you want to hear the OTHER side of the story - read on. If you’ve made up your mind, skip this newsletter and have a great day!

I started following Chanel back in 2019 when she traveled to Ukraine with Rudy Giuliani to investigate corruption and money laundering and election rigging. I wrote about that corruption extensively in 2019.

Remember, Rudy Giuliani was the guy who took down the New York mafia with RICO, was James Comey’s boss, was the first to seriously investigate election fraud and the first to out the Hunter Biden laptop. I think Rudy is probably one of the best lawyers of his time.

Remember, Rudy Giuliani received a copy of Hunter Biden’s laptop from John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of a computer repair shop where Hunter left it. Why? Because he trusted Rudy to do the right thing. Back then, Rudy was Trump’s personal attorney and Chanel Rion was one of the few conservative journalists who had the guts to report the truth.

I trust Rudy and I trust Chanel and they both paid the price for standing up for what’s right - when nobody else would. AND, they have never wavered or flip flopped around.

In December 2019, Rion presented “Revealed: Ukrainian witnesses destroy Schiff’s case - exclusive with Rudy Giuliani” to defend President Trump against Adam Schiff. Adam Schiff led the first impeachment case against President Donald Trump in 2019.

In January 2020, OAN named Rion its chief White House correspondent.

Rudy shared the contents of Hunter’s laptop with the New York Post before the 2020 election - BUT Chanel Rion was actually the first journalist to see it and she also covered it extensively.

On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published a major story about Hunter’s laptop. The Post confirmed that it had received a copy of the hard drive from Rudy Giuliani.

The laptop was left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, where it was copied before being turned over to Rudy - who turned it over to the FBI.

The laptop revealed that Hunter Biden had arranged for a meeting between a Ukrainian businessman and his father, who was Vice President at the time.

The rest of the fake news censored and questioned the story and Team Obama-Biden claimed it was not real and it had the “classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

We all know now that it was very real - and the first two people who verified that for us were Rudy Giuliani and Chanel Rion.

In November 2020, Rion was one of the few journalists who supported President Trump‘s claims of voter fraud, specifically mail-in voting and machine fraud. Trump even cited a report by Rion stating that an election software maker “rigged” the election vote.

In December 2020, OAN and Rion were included as defendants in a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems.

In August 2021, Rion was named in a $1.6 BILLION defamation lawsuit by Dominion against OAN for promoting claims that it had engaged in election fraud.

In December 2021, Rion was named in a defamation lawsuit by former Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea’ ArShaye Moss against OAN for broadcasting their engagement in voter fraud.

All cases were settled.

In July 2023, Rion was promoted to OAN’s chief national investigator and in July 2024 she started her primetime show on OAN.

CHANEL: “I stood up to THEM. YOU stood unfailingly by me, and OAN. Now, I’m back on PRIMETIME! Where NO media hoax is safe - NO narrative is sacred. We take them DOWN, and expose them ALL. Here’s to the good fight - EVERY NIGHT, and on demand. I look forward to this next chapter with you.”

So, that’s the background on Chanel and a few reasons that I trust her reporting. Could she prove me wrong? Sure. But I think she’s right about this. Her reporting basically solidifies my view that the Islamo-Communists, the RED-GREEN axis, are the real enemies of America, Israel and the free world.

One of Chanel’s latest broadcasts deals with how the Islamo-Communists were likely behind Hamas and their attack on Israel - and by extension, I conclude they were probably the funders behind the assassination attempt against Trump and Charlie’s murder. I’ve written extensively about the ties between the CCP and Hamas (the RED-GREEN AXIS and the Islamo-Communists) but Chanel connects the dots even further:

Red-Green Axis Tierney's Real News · Oct 5 If you haven’t figured it out yet - Communist China & Iran-Qatar (backed by the NWO and the UN) want Islamo-Communism to rule America and for our country to be divided, sick and weak. Their foot soldiers are the enemy within. Read full story

CHANEL RION: “Why would Communist China back Hamas and poison MAGA against Israel? Natural gas deposits in the Mediterranean seem to answer this question. It was a brilliant plan. The Islamo-Communists infiltrated MAGA and tried to ruin it. Trump stopped it. What now?

Let’s explore Communist China’s role behind the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 and the subsequent psyop that China orchestrated to divide MAGA and turn the world against Israel. Why would they do that?

You see, China is very invested in Palestine [and Hamas] - and against Israel.

So much so that after President Xi met with the Palestine delegation in June 2023, according to our whistleblower, Xi’s office and Hamas established a direct line of communication - just 4 months before the Hamas attacks on October 7, 2023. After this meeting, Xi set out to REFORM Hamas. Hamas’ governing structure today mirrors almost exactly China’s Communist Party structure - it has political bureaus, propaganda bureaus and similar departments.

Here’s where it gets interesting. It turns out that one of the masterminds behind October 7 was trained by China, had a Chinese wife, and had direct ties to Xi Jinping’s office.

Meet Mohammad Dief. He was a top military leader for Hamas and one of the masterminds behind the October 7 massacre. He was killed in 2024.

Dief was trained at the People Liberation Army’s Ordnance Engineering College in Communist China and married a Chinese woman from Dongcheng (one of multiple wives) and our whistleblower says that this wife was in direct communication with Xi Jinping’s office. There are numerous ties in foreign policy between the Hamas and the CCP.

Was China behind the attacks on Israel - to start a war that they would help Hamas and Palestine win? Well, China gets two birds with one stone. They can divide the MAGA movement in America, and turn Israel into a pariah, and they can capitalize on Steve Bannon’s personal hatred for Jared Kushner, Trump’s Jewish son-in-law.*

[*I know this is hard to hear but I know it’s true because I’ve read the Trump-endorsed book called BREAKING HISTORY. If you doubt Chanel - buy the book and read it.]

China can capitalize on Steve’s hatred of Jared - and then bring in other NAZI and anti-Semitic threads on the right - and voila - use them to divide MAGA and the America First agenda.

You can weaken Trump’s movement and one, two, three - you’ll have China’s favorite Governor - Gavin Newsom - sprawled out on the oval office floor posing for pictures again.

SEEMS LIKE CHINA HAD A BRILLIANT PLAN. And, it was working!

You had popular conservatives suddenly calling out the evils of Israel for daring to attack Hamas. They even claimed Israel was starving Hamas’ children.

Standing arm in arm with Palestinians, Hamas protests broke out on campuses worldwide. [And then Charlie Kirk was murdered on one of those campuses, trying to expose the RED-GREEN axis. Interesting timing, no?]

What was going on?

Well, it turns out it’s been going on for years. Here’s a Chinese teacher educating students in Gaza.

Hamas schools have signed broad cooperative agreements with the Communist Chinese government to teach Gazans a CCP-approved curriculum! Now, why would the CCP be so enamored with the Muslims in Gaza? It’s not like China has a particular love for Islam. Follow the money. The oil money.

China’s MO is to go into dictatorships and regimes that have been rejected by America and the West and they pay off the leadership to get next to free oil. Look at Venezuela. China saw a Venezuela opportunity in Gaza. You see there’s a natural gas deposit right off the coast of Gaza. It’s known as the Gaza Marine field and is estimated to hold about 1.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas. It was discovered in 2000, but it was contested until June 2023. That was when Israel gave Egypt the preliminary agreement to tap into the natural gas deposits off the coast of Gaza.

Remember what I said earlier about June 2023? That’s when Hamas was visiting Xi Jinping and revising their leadership structure - and four months later Hamas invaded Israel - which is considered Israel’s 9/11.

Is it a coincidence?

WHISTLEBLOWER DR LI-MENG YAN: “Our sources within the CCP show that Communist China funds Hamas, Iran, the PLO, Antifa and the Mexican cartels.

That is how they deliver fentanyl. That is how they pushed Russia to invade Ukraine. We know that Hamas took direction from the CCP on October 7 and was trained by the CCP. I have given all this information to the Trump administration.

The CCP wants America weakened and confused and distracted in battles all over the world. Then the CCP can take Taiwan. They spread disinformation to divide MAGA and even to try to turn them against Trump. The CCP influences and manipulates both sides. That’s how it works. They use controlled opposition - just like the Soviet Union did. The CCP tries to create distrust in America and within MAGA and they are very desperate now so it’s been really aggressive lately.

To stop the CCP, President Trump approved the strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Israel has proven to be a trustworthy ally of America and the CCP can’t have that. President Trump knows that Communist China uses these terrorists as proxies to hide their true intent. Dismantling Iran’s nuclear threat and the peace deal between Israel-Hamas in Gaza has now made the CCP even more desperate.

Communist China wants the Palestinians to have their own state and wants America to turn against Israel. They’ve said that over and over again. That sounds a lot like MAGA influencers [Bannon, Tucker, Candace, Massie] and their anti-Israel statements, right? They went out of their way to slam Israel and bash Trump for going after Iran’s nukes. WEIRD, RIGHT? Why would conservative influencers have the SAME FOREIGN POLICY position as the CCP? Why would any conservative support Iran and Hamas and oppose Israel?

One word. Taiwan. Taiwan and Israel have signed agreements to strengthen their relationship in technology and China did NOT like this at all. China has a 4-year plan to take over the Middle East and they do NOT like it when Israel partners with ANY Middle Eastern nation - particularly Saudi Arabia - which is Trump’s goal behind the Abraham Accords. In fact, Trump’s pre-condition for America’s security agreement with Saudi Arabia REQUIRES that the Saudis partner with Israel. CHINA DOES NOT LIKE THAT AT ALL.

President Trump wants Israel at our side for many reasons - but Israel is fighting the same enemies we are - RADICAL ISLAM and COMMUNIST CHINA.”

Chanel believes that anyone who tells you that America should abandon Israel in favor of Hamas and the CCP is NOT our friend - and is likely being paid by the RED-GREEN axis to do just that.

Believe it. Don’t believe it - but it’s the ONLY theory that makes sense to me. If you have an alternate theory - please reply to this email with receipts and let me know. Thanks!

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.