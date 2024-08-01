This is the 5th part in my series on the attempted assassination of President Trump called J13: The Coverup.

If you haven’t read the first four parts yet - you can find them on my website on Substack or click on the links below. If you’ve read them once, you might want to read them again since I am adding new information to each part as it comes available or is disputed. Each chapter builds on the previous one.

J13: Who ordered the hit?

J13: The Protection Team

J13: The Site

J13: The Shot

J13: The Coverup

Since my last report, several things have happened. Two new videos have emerged - one from a bystander and another from a victim - revealing conflicting information from what we’ve been previously told. Text messages from law enforcement were leaked. The New York Times has created their own version of events and narrative.

The Acting Director of the Secret Service and the Deputy Director of the FBI both testified before the Senate.

Social media, Google and AI have all started to censor, manipulate and remove critical information about the shooting. And a Congressional committee has been formed to investigate the attempted assassination of President Trump - which looks like it might be another compromised operation like the Warren Commission. At the same time, it’s obvious that steps are being taken by Congress, the Secret Service, the FBI and the fake news to create a cover-up and official narrative for the history books about what happened on July 13, 2024.

A rally goer named Dave Stewart of Butler, Pennsylvania released a video from his phone that he took before and during the assassination attempt on J13. He was working across the street from the event all day so he was in close proximity at all times. The map below shows his approximate location.

That’s Dave, running by the tree line:

DAVE: “I was there. I was arrested for filming. I have about an hours worth of footage total. My camera was seized 10 minutes after the shots were fired.”

Dave’s video has been shared by Chris Martensen, John Cullen, Toria Brooks, Sundance & Benny Johnson (and countless others) so I believe it is legitimate.

Local law enforcement and the FBI confiscated Dave’s phone and gave it back to him several days later. He was arrested and handcuffed and held along with some 20 others. The video reveals that law enforcement surrounded the AGR building (with Crooks and possibly another allegedly on top) with weapons drawn. They were clearing people from the area but strangely kept President Trump on the stage. It looks like there was at least 2 minutes that went by where police knew about the security threat and the shots were fired.

Here’s a stabilized version of the bumpy 9 minute video.

There were also plain clothes agents present around the AGR building before the shooting and it appears that they also did nothing to stop the shooting. Twitter tried to censor Dave’s account for a while.

DAVE: “The FBI had my phone for 6 days. I was interrogated for 40 minutes - a week later - by the State Police. Another eyewitness from the 20 of us that were detained showed me a video on his iPhone of shots he thought were coming from the trees. They're still looking for the 2nd shooter I believe.”

Dave also said that he heard local law enforcement talking about shots coming from the trees, a second shooter in the building on the loose and that they found blood in the bathroom in the AGR building. There is audio and video from an RSBN reporter who, immediately after shots were fired, also clearly says that there were shots coming from the trees.

Yet, local law enforcement said their snipers were NOT in contact with the Feds and the Secret Service at all. There was no radio communication. And if they did send information to the Feds it appears it was not acted on or it was buried. Hmm.

It’s obvious from Dave’s video that law enforcement surrounded the AGR building, with weapons drawn, while the alleged shooter or shooters were inside or on top, WHILE TRUMP WAS TALKING ON THE STAGE, so why wasn’t President Trump pulled off the stage in an abundance of caution - which is standard operating procedure? Trump said that the Secret Service routinely asks him to delay going on stage for suspicious persons or even weather anomalies but not this time…

That alone is a game changer - showing intent - not negligence or incompetence.

The cops and the Feds were also looking in the windows of the AGR building in the video - which would have been a few feet BELOW where Crooks was allegedly shooting from. Remember that for later…

There is, however, evidence that there wasn’t really as much of a communication problem between all local law enforcement and the Secret Service as they said there was.

From Dave’s video, we see a group of local officers standing directly below the Secret Service counter-sniper team just 5 minutes before Trump was shot. All they had to do was look up and speak directly to the Secret Service to tell them what they were hearing on their radios. Dave’s video was released right after some of the local swat officers were interviewed.

I think it’s likely that not only were the Feds and the Secret Service involved in the assassination attempt - but there were likely some corrupt local officers working under Governor Shapiro of Pennsylvania as well - who is under consideration for Kamala’s VP. That would make the most sense. The “siloed” story can only go so far.

SUNDANCE: “A strong argument is now gaining momentum that USSS intentionally set President Trump up to be assassinated.

Trump isn't in charge of whether he goes to or stays on the stage. The Secret Service does not have any obligations or instructions or duties beyond "protect the asset." They have full decision authority about whether Trump goes on the stage or comes off.”

CHARLIE KIRK: “Local officials told Fox News that the Secret Service told a local counter-sniper team to set up on the "ground level looking into the crowd" as opposed to on the warehouse roof where the assassin would allegedly ultimately fire at President Trump. They also said that had USSS told them to position on the roof, they would have. It wasn't the slope, it wasn't the heat, they were expressly told to set up on the ground.”

Hmm. So, the Secret Service told the snipers NOT to set up on the roof - they were told to cover the ground. That directly contradicts everything we’ve been told so far. That also shows intent to NOT cover President Trump from that roof and leave it open.

As I reported earlier, the Secret Service admitted that they had NO communication with local law enforcement. According to experts, that’s NOT standard protocol. In fact, after 9/11, making sure that the Feds are in constant contact with local law enforcement was deemed imperative:

“Following 9/11, the Feds spent BILLION$ on interoperable communications, and have mandated training, standards and equipment for incidents like Trump's rally.”

There’s also proof now, from a group chat, and text messages, that the counter-snipers and Secret Service were aware of a “suspicious person or persons” on-site some 90 minutes before Trump was shot - and the Secret Service ordered local swat team members to leave their posts right before Trump was shot. Cullen believes this is the critical point that everybody is missing.

CULLEN: “Two Butler ESU swat team members were ordered to leave their posts right before Trump was shot. They opened a path to the president. It was an inside job.”

BARIS: “I think people should probably come to grips sooner rather than later with the likelihood the conditions that led to the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, were intentional.”

As I reported earlier, local SWAT officers confirmed on camera that they were told to SKIP a planned face-to-face briefing with the Secret Service at 9AM on July 13th and that they had “no communication with the Secret Service” until President Trump was already shot.

SUNDANCE: “The local Butler County SWAT team has confirmed that Secret Service officials never met with them, nor provided secure communications channels between the SWAT members and the Secret Service. The SWAT team had no way to tell the Secret Service of the threat they saw moving toward President Trump.”

Or, more likely, they did it that way on purpose. Plausible deniability.

As more video and audio evidence comes out - to pretty much prove this wasn’t incompetence or negligence - but rather an intentional hit against President Trump, the New York Times decided to publish a detailed timeline. It’s obvious they want you to believe their narrative is the OFFICIAL narrative and you should not question it.

The New York Times concluded that the Secret Service decided that they wouldn’t cover the AGR building because it was not in their purview, that there was confusion about who should cover the AGR roof, that they were understaffed, that Director Kimberly Cheatle (friend of Jill) was fired for her incompetence (so problem solved?) and that the 20-year old “assassin” was a mastermind who outsmarted the Feds to get up there. RIGHT. Then Biden decided not to run. How convenient!

You remember how close that AGR roof was to Trump, right? There is no way that the Secret Service would legitimately decide NOT to cover that roof to protect the President. So, basically, the New York Times is pushing the lone gunman theory and blaming incompetence - just like they did for JFK. NO WAY.

MIKE BENZ: “We need the name of the specific agent who gave the stand-down order for the local swat team to not be on the roof. Who gave the stand-down order? What communications did that agent have beforehand?”

Sadly, many Republican Senators are also spreading the New York Times’ BS narrative. They are painting Crooks as a diabolical mastermind - a lone shooter - a 20-year old “punk” - who somehow was able to outsmart the entire US Government! They are all spewing the same garbage now. It’s all part of the cover-up.

Nobody in Congress even asked about eyewitness testimony about a second shooter or even questioned if Crooks fired his gun at all. Why?

As I reported earlier, Chris Wray of the FBI tried to say that President Trump wasn’t shot at all. When he was called out on that - he backtracked - but it wasn’t until the fake news reported it to millions of people around the world.

Leaked text messages from the group chat confirmed that local law enforcement left their posts after allegedly seeing a suspicious person on-site. At 4:26PM - 90 minutes before Trump was shot, they saw a suspicious person - who parked by their police cars - sitting by the picnic tables. They said he snuck in. Then they left.

At 5:38PM, 30 minutes before Trump was shot, they took pictures of the suspicious person - who had a rangefinder, bike and backpack.

MARTENSON: “A video shot by David Stewart completely blows the official narrative out of the water. It is the Zapruder film of our time. This film and its audio conclusively show that Crooks would have been exposed to the Secret Service long before the shots rang out. This now tilts the hypothesis set away from Crooks being the lone shooter and puts the onus on those who would seek to prove that.

Even more damning are questions about how and why Trump's closest protection left him on the stage exposed even as police were swarming around AGR Building 6 with guns drawn and ordinary citizens were alarmed, yelling about a guy having a gun on the roof, and taking cover.”

KELLY LEAK: “Why did the FBI allow the stands and stage to be taken down so fast? Along with them washing off the evidence on the roof the very next day, would a crime scene for the attempted assassination of a US President be dismantled that quickly had it been anyone but Trump? They keep regular murder scenes open far longer.”

MARTENSON: “There’s so much to the story about Trump’s shooting that simply doesn’t make sense. Why haven’t there been any FBI briefings since July 14th? Where are close-up pics of the gun and the exact brand of ammo used? How was it possible that there were snipers on at least three other roofs that day, but the infamous building 6 was either too slopey or too hot that day? We are supposed to believe that the Secret Service "outsourced" control and responsibility for the most obvious shooting spot in all of history and then forgot/neglected to speak with the local team at all.”

At Senate hearings, this is what came out in testimony. Nearly an hour before the attack, a local SWAT operator photographed Crooks. The photo was shared with local SWAT operators in a text message group more than 30 minutes before the attack. In between, local SWAT personnel saw Crooks near the building of the attack carrying a range finder and browsing news sites on his phone.

They said they could have stopped them but cell reception problems hurt them. Right. So Crooks could operate a drone but the Secret Service couldn’t?

The Secret Service command post said they were notified of a suspicious person at 5:46PM - but say they lost sight of Crooks from 6:02PM to 6:08PM.

About 30 seconds before Trump was shot, a police officer who had been lifted by a fellow officer to peer onto the roof, radioed that Crooks was armed with "a long gun."

Yet, many private citizens saw Crooks bear crawling up the roof and others say they saw someone also running across the roofs. The Secret Service and local law enforcement said they saw nothing until 30 seconds before Trump was shot? Hmm. NOT BUYING IT.

Nor should you. A new video from James Copenhaver, who was shot in the stomach and the arm at the Trump rally, shows a person running on top of the roof right before Trump was shot. The video was obtained by Fox News and filmed by James Copenhaver. The video was taken at 6:08pm, just three minutes before Trump was shot. Copenhaver was filming the roof. He stopped filming when Trump turned his head to look at the projection screen. It's unclear how the snipers did not pick this up.

LOOMER: “The snipers did pick it up. Why is everyone pushing this lie that Secret Service missed the shooter? Secret Service didn’t miss. They wanted Trump to be assassinated, which is why they let him take the stage while knowing about the shooter. Mayorkas controls Secret Service and he wanted Trump’s head to explode on live television. It’s time for people to come to terms with the fact that the Biden regime used Alejandro Mayorkas as a tool to assassinate President Trump 5 days before he was set to receive intel briefings again. Mayorkas needs to be arrested and charged with being an accessory to murder and attempted murder. Mayorkas is responsible and he will try to murder Trump again if he’s not arrested before November. INSIDE JOB!

I don’t believe for a SECOND that Secret Service didn’t notice this guy. Total bullshit. No wonder they deleted all their communications from that day.”

Catherine Herridge says that they used the same excuse for 9/11. That’s how you know it’s fake.

HERRIDGE: “Unexplainable: Acting Secret Service Director testifies critical 30 second window with counter sniper team... ...warning about a "man on a roof with a gun" got "stuck" or "siloed" in state and local law enforcement channel. "Stove piping" or "siloed" intel was also blamed for 9/11. 23 years later, billions spent to establish Homeland Security and address "interoperability." Secret Service is a component of DHS.”

Cullen says the Copenhaver film shows Crooks going down BEFORE Trump got shot. So Crooks didn’t kill anybody. He popped up his head and was killed. Perfect patsy.

CULLEN: “Apparently, James Copenhaver filmed the rooftop shooter. Then Crooks was shot. Weird part? Trump is still speaking. So, who shot Trump's ear?”

Cullen and an expert sniper did an analysis of the trajectories and they believe that there were silenced gunshots coming out from the windows of the AGR building. That would explain how there were wounded people in the top rows of the bleachers - from bullets shot on an upward trajectory. If the bullets came from Crooks on top of the roof - they would have been going downward.

Wow! Someone can be seen running into position just 3 minutes before shots rang out and is super easy to see above the roof line. But we know that Crooks 'bear crawled' into position. What's the truth here??!?

So, at this point, Cullen believes there were bad guy shooters in the AGR building, on the water tower and in the trees. They used silenced shots out of the AGR building and were using fire to distract the counter-snipers, take down any rally goers who were filming in their direction, take down Crooks and take down Trump. This is in keeping with the CIA’s usual strategy of multiple shooters using multiple guns in multiple locations. Cullen’s expert sniper agrees with his assessment. It also falls in line with what Erik Prince said earlier. Bottom line: CROOKS DIDN’T FIRE A BULLET.

CULLEN: “Crooks did his part by being seen everywhere and getting into the final patsy position.”

The alleged parents of Crooks are still not talking to the press. Loomer is questioning who they really are.

LOOMER: “The father of Thomas Matthew Crooks was confronted by some members of the media about why his son had such a limited social circle and why he shot Trump. Was the entire Crooks family utilized by the Deep State and possible FBI handlers for the sake of killing Trump. Why won’t the FBI talk about the 2nd phone they recovered from Crooks’ home? What’s on that burner phone they don’t want us knowing about? Why isn’t anyone asking the family why their son had 3 overseas encrypted bank accounts? This family is being protected by the Feds.”

TIERNEY: “Do we even know if those are his real parents? Or is it all a creation of the FBI/CIA. Those clips of his friends saying he flunked shooting class are allegedly fake. I would like proof of life prior to J13. I wonder if they didn’t create his total file - just like they did with Nikolas Cruz in Parkland.”

A Secret Service counter-sniper, with 20+ years experience, turned into a whistleblower & sent an agency-wide email calling out the corrupt leaders in charge of the Secret Service and said they would try to assassinate Trump again.

Then, Biden’s White House issued a statement that they are worried that Iran might try to murder President Trump AFTER Israel took down the leader of Hamas. In other words, are they setting that up as an excuse so that if they are successful the next time they can blame Iran and then start WW3? That’s my guess.

Then Rowe, the Acting Head of the Secret Service, goes on to say it was a “failure of imagination” - that the US intelligence agencies had no idea some crazy kid might try to take down the President. BTW, Ronald Rowe was really in charge of the Secret Service - not Cheatle. He’d been in charge for months. That explains that!

The real problem is that the coup plotters can’t imagine how their plot failed. They hoped to blow out Trump’s brains on TV for all the world to see, confiscate our guns, like they did in Europe, and usher America under NWO rule. It didn’t work out that way. God had other plans.

Censorship is rampant on Facebook, Google and AI - they are all trying to memory-hole the assassination attempt to hurt Trump.

Facebook decided to remove this heroic photo of President Trump - under the guise that it had been altered. This was after Mark Zuckerberg had earlier declared that President Trump was so courageous on that day he was a “bad ass.”

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Facebook has just admitted that it wrongly censored the Trump “attempted assassination photo,” and got caught. Same thing for Google. They made it virtually impossible to find pictures or anything about this heinous act. Both are facing BIG BACKLASH OVER CENSORSHIP CLAIMS.

Here we go again, another attempt at RIGGING THE ELECTION!!! GO AFTER META AND GOOGLE. LET THEM KNOW WE ARE ALL WISE TO THEM, WILL BE MUCH TOUGHER THIS TIME. MAGA2024!”

Zuckerberg called the Trump fist image "one of the most badass things I've ever seen" 10 days ago. An iconic photo of Trump standing up after being shot and shouting "fight! fight! fight!" is now being labeled as "altered" by Facebook.

In addition, Artificial Intelligence is telling users that they don’t know anything about a Trump assassination attempt but they’d be happy to help you vote for Kamala! Garbage in - garbage out! This is why AI is so dangerous to our futures!

Google has altered its autofill procedure to eliminate any mention of the Trump assassination attempt. They are happy to tell you that someone attempted to assassinate Truman but not Trump!

There’s one other big piece of the puzzle that I haven’t had time to investigate. But you should know that Roger Stone, a respected source, said right after Trump was shot that the actual shooter was a guy named Maxwell Yearick. Then, it was never mentioned again after the FBI IDed Thomas Matthew Crooks as the shooter.

So far, this is the only head shot of the so-called shooter I’ve seen on the roof. Not very clear.

Yearick is Antifa and was sentenced to prison in 2016 for attacking police at Trump rallies. Yearick, who voted for Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden, had a history of violent protests and clashes with law enforcement. The fake news was quick to say there’s no way he was the shooter and then the FBI offered up Crooks.

I don’t want to go down the rabbit hole on the Yearick question - but it’s worth investigating further…particularly since we have confirmation from Dave & other eyewitnesses that there was a second man on the roof. Many truly believe the dead body is that of Yearick, not Crooks.

CROWDSOURCE THE TRUTH: “I stitched together this image of the dead man on the roof of American Glass Research from multiple unredacted frames of the bodycam footage.”



The CEO of Gab has confirmed that the FBI lied about Crooks’ social media profile. So, if they lied about that - what else are they lying about.

TORBA: “The FBI is now claiming that Thomas Matthew Crooks had an unspecified "social media account" in 2019/2020 (when he was 14/15 years old) that posted "anti-immigrant and anti-semitic" content. The account for which data was requested was, UNEQUIVOCALLY, pro-Biden and in particular pro-Biden's immigration policy. To the best of Gab's knowledge, as of 2021, Crooks was a pro-lockdown, pro-immigration, left-wing Joe Biden supporter.”

Devin Nunes even implied that the swamp was purposely trying to get Trump killed:

“We know now there’s nothing that they won’t do. Look, I mean we watched the attempted assassination attempt. I knew from just my time with the President and speaking with the Secret Service. I was just astonished by the lack of numbers that were protecting President Trump.”

DCD: “The FBI now says they’re going to interview Trump as part of their assassination investigation. This smells like a setup for the Deep State’s favorite weapon - an “obstruction of justice” charge. This is what they did with Mueller - they knew Trump was innocent of “Russia collusion,” but they try to snag you on an obstruction charge during their investigation process.”

SUNDANCE: “(1) Not a single, not one – ever, joint press conference by investigative authorities of the Secret Service, DHS, FBI, Local SWAT and State Police. Not a single press conference, to update and reassure the American public. WHY NOT?

(2) Not a single interview with the family of Thomas Matthew Crooks (20). No media satellite trucks camped outside the residence. No man-on-street efforts, nothing. WHY NOT?”

FINALLY, the CIA is freaking out America is finally awake & aware of their MKUltra mind control program and is now actually coming out to declare they didn't use it to brainwash Crooks or anybody else they've framed for mass shootings.



Now you know for sure that's exactly what they did!

BTW - Kamala Harris met with Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania on the day they tried to murder Trump there - and gave a press conference. Shapiro also met with Biden the week before they tried to assassinate Trump in Pennsylvania. Shapiro & Soros are also close pals. Interesting timing, huh?

SHAPIRO: “I’m grateful that the Vice President is here today. I had coffee with [Biden] in Pennsylvania last week. A little pad thai with [Harris] in Pennsylvania this week. We’ve been friends for 20 years.”

