The fake news is finally admitting that the assassination attempts against Trump were inside jobs. Duh. They've ALL been inside jobs since the CIA was created in 1947.

Now you know why Biden left all our weapons in Afghanistan for the Taliban to sell - and why President Trump stopped flying for a while during the campaign.

I guarantee you that the murder of the UHC CEO was an inside job as well.

So was the Parkland massacre, George Floyd & J6.

The US House has just voted to pass the SAVE Act, which requires proof of citizenship to vote.

Democrats (like Hillary Clinton & Eric Swalwell) have been spreading LIES about the SAVE Act because they don't want to secure our elections.

Here are the FACTS:

Myth #1: The SAVE Act would make it difficult - or even impossible - for married women who have changed their last name to register to vote. The SAVE Act makes no mention of being able to show a marriage certificate or change-of-name documentation.

Reality: This is the same argument the Left pulled out twenty years ago when states began implementing voter ID laws, and that didn’t happen. There are multiple types of documents that can be used to prove citizenship. But, most notably, what critics won’t admit is that there is a provision addressing a process in case of certain discrepancies in documentation:

“...each State shall establish a process under which an applicant can provide such additional documentation to the appropriate election official of the State as may be necessary to establish that the applicant is a citizen of the United States in the event of a discrepancy with respect to the applicant’s documentary proof of United States citizenship.”

This means every state will have to have a process, and if there is a change of name - but the applicant is the same person - the state has to accept the application.

Myth #2: Many lawful Americans would not have the correct documentation to register under the SAVE Act, and that most voters could not use their driver's license – even REAL IDs — for registration.

Reality: The irony is that the Left is also attacking proposed state legislation that would require whether or not a person is a citizen to be listed on a driver's license. For states that do this, it will make IDs easily prove citizenship. However, even in cases where someone has a driver's license that doesn’t comply with REAL ID, there are multiple types of documents they can use to register to vote.

Myth #3: The SAVE Act would put a significant administrative and financial burden on states to implement, and overwhelm election offices by eliminating automatic voter registration at state agencies like the DMV.

Reality: Election officials already have a duty to determine a voter’s eligibility when they register them to vote. They have a responsibility to determine whether an applicant is an eligible resident of the state, as well as a citizen. If someone provides proof of citizenship, it actually makes it easier for them to do their job.

Myth #4 Election officials could go to jail for helping a citizen register to vote simply just for having incorrect documentation.

Reality: Every state has laws, in addition to the federal Voting Rights Act of 1965 (VRA), that places a burden on election officials to register eligible voters. All this bill says is that if an election official doesn’t require proof of citizenship, and allows someone to register, they have violated federal law. This is no different than current law under the NVRA and VRA that says if an election official knows that someone is dead, doesn’t live where they claim, or is somehow eligible and helps them register – they have committed a criminal violation of the law. This is a common-sense requirement to ensure the law is followed.

Myth #5: Arizona and Kansas have already tried a “version” of the SAVE Act that was struck down in court. In Kansas, the law was struck down altogether, and in Arizona, the state was barred from applying its law to federal ballots.

Reality: Kansas and Arizona illustrate why this bill is needed. The federal courts threw out these state laws because they said the NVRA did not permit states to verify citizenship. The SAVE amends the NVRA to say explicitly that states must require proof of citizenship.

Myth #6: This would remove legitimate voters from the rolls based on faulty data, and disenfranchise voters.

Reality: Every state when it receives information that someone may no longer be eligible to vote – they died, moved out of state, are not a citizen – begins by investigating and contacting the voter. They do not remove the voter from the rolls unless they get confirmation that the person is ineligible to vote. In addition, in 2002, Congress passed the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), which enacted a requirement ensuring that individuals mistakenly removed from the rolls have an opportunity to vote. If someone shows up at their precinct, and they are not on the rolls (but say they are eligible and registered), election officials must provide them with a provisional ballot. That person votes, and election officials have to investigate. If they made a mistake and the individual IS eligible to vote, they have to count your ballot. So even in rare cases where a mistake is made, your vote will still count.

In case I haven't made this clear - the interest on US debt was DOUBLED under Obama-Biden. They were literally trying to break our country to help the CCP, the NWO banksters and the hedge funds. Trump is trying to fix this mess.

This would be like your mortgage payment, insurance and your credit card costs DOUBLING all at once, along with your food and gas costs, while your wages remained flat and your ability to get a new job was non-existent. YOU WOULD LOSE EVERYTHING. That was their plan.



So far, DOGE has found $150 BILLION in fraud and waste - which is over $900 per taxpaying household. They are 15% to their goal of $1 TRILLION.

I'm still waiting for Powell at the Fed to do his job and lower interest rates so we can REFINANCE the US debt at lower rates and save BILLIONS in interest expense each year.

The fact that Trump has already lowered inflation makes it a no-brainer. Yet, Powell is playing politics and refusing to lower rates. Rumors are that Trump may be able to neuter Powell at the Fed so he can’t do any more harm.



Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence and a former Democrat, announced today at the Cabinet Meeting that she is investigating election fraud by voting machines:

“I’ve got a long list of things that we’re investigating. We have the best going after this, election integrity being one of them.

We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time and vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast, which further drives forward your mandate to bring about paper ballots across the country so that voters can have faith in the integrity of our elections.”

This is the day after President Trump removed the security clearances for the Federal cyber-guys at CISA behind the 2020 election.

I've been waiting 7 years to hear those words.

Bobby Kennedy Jr, the Secretary of Health & Human Services and a former Democrat, has launched a massive testing & research effort with hundreds of scientists around the world to analyze what caused the autism epidemic.



They plan to issue their report in a global news conference by September 2025.



I can't wait for this one. They are looking at everything: food, psych meds, hormones, pollution, geo-engineering, water, vaccines, you name it - as well as how ways to categorize, diagnose and treat autism have changed over the past 50 years.



PS: A reputable child neurologist says he has evidence that folate deficiency during pregnancy can cause autism in the baby. Folate deficiency can be caused by many drugs including aspirin, ibuprofen, allergy meds, statins, psych meds, antibiotics, vaccines and more. I hope RFK Jr. is looking into that as well.

As the market goes up and down, President Trump is asking everyone to stay calm and don’t panic. Don’t be a PANICAN.

There is a multi-pronged plan to Save America and it is proceeding step-by-step. I guarantee this has been war-gamed out by the best minds in America and patience is the key word of the day. There are lots of things going on behind the scenes that you won’t hear on the TV news and frankly most of us, including me, would even have a hard time understanding.

For example, I am studying why Treasury yields are going up after a good auction that drove them down - because, on paper, that makes no sense. It turns out that it’s something called the “basis trade” where the big hedge funds are unwinding $1.5 TRILLION in positions in a death spiral.

The biggest hedge fund offenders are Citadel (Ken Griffin) and Millennium. These guys were anti-Trump for a reason, they didn’t want their gravy train to end.

I don’t pretend to understand this but basically they are using Treasuries in a risky way (100X exposure) and when the market falls they could lose everything. Since basis trades hinge on borrowed money, a lender can ask for more collateral when risks in markets increase. Traders can then be forced to sell what they can in an illiquid market to raise cash, causing prices to fall and creating a potentially dangerous feedback loop, until the unwind clears. They will expect a Fed bailout like the taxpayers did in 2008 and 2020.

THE REAL REASON THAT TREASURY YIELDS ARE RISING WHILE THE STOCK MARKET IS ALSO RISING IS BECAUSE BIG HEDGE FUNDS OWNED BY TRUMP HATERS RAY DALIO AND KEN GRIFFIN ARE UNWINDING THEIR "BETS" IN THE TREASURY MARKET - THAT'S $800 BILLION THEY ARE USING TO MANIPULATE THE MARKET AND TO TRY TO SAVE THEMSELVES. WHEN IT'S DONE - THEY WILL FALL.

THIS IS NO DIFFERENT THAN PREVIOUS SPECULATION IN MORTGAGE BACKED SECURITIES, CREDIT DEFAULT SWAPS OR THE DOT-COM BUBBLE.

I’m guessing Trump intends to let them fall and take over their position for pennies on the dollar. We shall see. This is just one example of the machinations behind the scenes that I believe Treasury Secretary Bessent is both causing and managing.

It's darkest before dawn Tierney's Real News · Apr 4 As I predicted, President Trump quietly announced on Truth Social that he is purposefully crashing the stock market, as part of his Save America plan, in order to force the Federal Reserve into lowering interest rates. Why? So that the economy can thrive with lower borrowing costs and we can reduce the US TRILLION DOLLAR Read full story

Kevin O'Leary doesn't want Trump to stop with 125% tariffs on the CCP. He wants 400%.



"I do business in China. They don't play by the rules. They've been in the WTO for decades. They have never abided by any of the rules they agreed to when they came in for decades. They cheat, they steal, they steal IP, I can't litigate in their courts."

GASPARINO: Trump Administration is moving toward a possible delisting of Chinese public co shares on US exchanges. Incoming SEC chair Paul Atkins likely to take up delisting issue when he officially takes office. Delisting possibility comes amid trade war with China but also growing GOP Congressional appetite to delist Chinese companies.

US law allows delisting if Chinese companies don’t allow inspection of books and ties to the Chinese government. Lawmakers are particularly concerned about so-called “golden shares” that grant the Chinese government control over listed companies.

The CCP has brought in a team to flood the Chinese stock market to make the losses seem less than they are.

Why is patience necessary? This has been going on for a long time.

The New World Order brought Communist China into the WTO thinking that they could be converted into a democracy.

They sent US industry to China and used China's slave labor to make cheap products for the world.

It backfired. China became even more Godless and more ruthless.

China used the money to grow their own military and poison the world with pollution, crime, opioids, fentanyl and COVID.

They stole intellectual property from everybody, re-engineered the products (including digital) in China & sold them back to the world.

They refused to follow the rules that everyone else abided by.

They paid off politicians around the world to play along and expand their power. They did so willingly because they had bet their retirements, and their lives, on China to win.

Eventually, even the big hedge funds like BlackRock bet on China to win - and invested EVERYTHING on that premise.

The New World Order decided that to succeed they needed to be even MORE totalitarian than China - with their plan called the GREAT RESET.

They were ALL WRONG.

The people of the world do NOT want to be manipulated and controlled and locked down - by the Satanists at the NWO or the Atheists in the CCP - for a false sense of security and safety.

In the end, the Bolsheviks behind the NWO created the CCP and the CCP turned on their masters and tried to devour them.

Trump came along and showed the world the evil grift. He showed us there was a way out if only we were courageous. I believe that God saved his life to show us these things.

What you are witnessing is another GREAT AWAKENING. It's a sight to see. What a time to be alive.

Some people say they "don't do" politics. Well, this isn't "just" politics. IT'S EVERYTHING.

