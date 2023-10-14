PART 3 - A HISTORY LESSON

During the past week, I found that even most well-informed Americans know very little about the history of Israel & “Palestine.” Actually, neither did I. Here is a compilation of various reports to inform us all.

The FAKE NEWS and the left paints the so-called “Palestinians” as oppressed victims and Israel as the evil Jewish white supremacist "occupiers" in the Middle East. It’s a total lie.

Even intelligent, conservative children that I know have emerged from liberal colleges brainwashed into believing that Islamic “Palestinians” own the TEMPLE MOUNT - the same way that they believe all whites are EVIL, even their own parents, and must be exterminated.

For the past 100 years, the fake news, American schools and Hollywood have used Islamo-Communist propaganda to turn children into their brainwashed followers and agitators - like Mao's Red Guard and Hitler's Youth. They always go after the children first since they are the easiest to manipulate and control. History is repeating itself. WE MUST TEACH THEM THE TRUTH.

The first Jewish Temple was built on the Temple Mount (or Mount Moriah) in Jerusalem in 1000 BC, 1,600 years before Muhammed was even born! All other religions preceded Islam by 600-2,600 years.

The Temple Mount is a hill in the Old City of Jerusalem and is the holiest site in Judaism. David chose Mount Moriah, or the Temple Mount, where it was believed Abraham had built the altar on which to sacrifice his son Isaac. The Book of Genesis mentions the specific mountain called "Mount Moriah" - and the Book of Chronicles mentions it as the place where Solomon built the first Jewish Temple.

God commanded Abraham:

Genesis 22:2 “Take now your son, your only son, whom you love, Isaac, and go to the land of Moriah, and offer him there as a burnt offering on one of the mountains which I will tell you.”

2 Chronicles 3:1 “Then Solomon began to build the temple of the LORD in Jerusalem on Mount Moriah, where the LORD had appeared to his father David.”

The Bible's description of Solomon's Temple (also called The First Temple) suggests that the inside ceiling was was 180 feet long, 90 feet wide, and 50 feet high. Solomon spared no expense for the building's creation. He ordered vast quantities of cedar wood from King Hiram of Tyre, had huge blocks of the choicest stone quarried, and commanded that the building's foundation be laid with hewn stone.

Sitting atop Mount Moriah today is the Temple Mount, a 37-acre tract of land where the very first Jewish Temple once stood.

For over a thousand years a Jewish Temple to God stood atop the Temple Mount on Mount Moriah.

Solomon’s Temple stood from approximately 966-586 BC and was rebuilt. The Second Temple stood from approximately 516 BC until it was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD. King Herod upgraded the Temple and expanded the Temple Mount grounds.

1600 years LATER, Muhammed stole stories from other religions to make his own religion in 600 AD, then eventually instructed his followers to go forth and kill all non-Muslims. He literally invented the political “warrior” cult of Islam to terrorize the world, invade nations and steal land. They are still doing it today. It’s one of the biggest cons ever perpetrated on mankind. How stupid are we for believing their lies?

Muhammed didn't even invent his “warrior religion” called Islam and start spreading Islam through bloody military conquest until 613 AD, some 1,600 years after the first Jewish Temple to God was first built.

The Temple Mount is the holiest site for the Jewish people and was the location for numerous pivotal moments in the Bible. It is believed to be the location where God created Adam from the dust, where Abraham brought Isaac in order to sacrifice him and where kings Solomon and Hezekiah built the first and second Jewish Temples, respectively.

Today the Muslims claim the Temple Mount is theirs and that there was never even a Jewish temple there. Even the anti-Semites in the United Nations deny the Temple Mount’s Jewish heritage and side with the Arabs. This is the garbage they teach your children!

But any claim the Temple Mount is not Jewish is simply propaganda that ignores the fact that the ancient Greeks, Romans, Christians, and even the ancient Muslims reported that Jerusalem and the Temple Mount were the property of the Jewish people.

The claim that the Temple Mount belongs to Muslims is the ultimate in FAKE NEWS. Why don't they teach this stuff in school? Mind boggling.

When visiting the Temple Mount today, Jews are told to hide their Star of David and refrain from singing, carrying Israeli flags, bowing, touching or praying. Many people don’t know, but it’s illegal for Jews to pray at the Temple Mount, their holiest site, due the agreement made between Arabs and Jews.

Why? It’s a long story…and one that most of the Western world doesn’t know.

Until 1964, the word “Palestinian” rarely described Arabs who once lived in Israel. That was when KGB Agents of Communist Russia created and funded a terrorist group called the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). Its leader, Yasser Arafat, was born and raised in Egypt.

The PLO was as artificial as other effective and deadly groups that Communists used during the Cold War to take over Algeria, South Africa, Kenya, Vietnam, and Cuba. During this time, the KGB even gave money, weapons, and training to the IRA in Ireland.

“Palestine” was never an Arab nation. The land was originally known as Israel, Judah, or Judea.

King David ruled the region around 1000 B.C. His son, who became King Solomon, is credited with building the first holy temple in ancient Jerusalem. In about 931 B.C., the area was divided into two kingdoms: Israel in the north and Judah in the south.

Around 722 B.C., the Assyrians invaded and destroyed the northern kingdom of Israel. In 568 B.C., the Babylonians conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the first temple, which was replaced by a second temple in about 516 B.C.

For the next several centuries, the land of modern-day Israel was conquered and ruled by various groups, including the Persians, Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Fatimids, Seljuk Turks, Crusaders, Egyptians, Mamelukes, Islamists and others.

The Romans renamed the area "Syria Palaestina” after the crucifixation of Jesus to punish the Jews. The word "Palestinian" derives from the Philistines, a people who were not indigenous to Canaan.

Are the ancient Philistines and modern-day Palestinians related? To answer that question, one must focus on the collapse of the Bronze Age.

The collapse of the Bronze Age was caused by an invasion of Egypt in 1178 BC (known as the "Battle of the Delta") by mysterious Greek-speaking "sea peoples." The so-called "sea peoples" are believed to be the Philistines mentioned in the Bible. The "sea peoples" were a coalition of various warrior tribes.

One of the “sea peoples” tribes, called the Peleset, eventually settled in the Levant. The Peleset, better known as the Philistines, became the arch-enemy of the Israelites and launched several invasions and wars against the Israelites - sound familiar?

In the late 7th century BC, the King of Judah, Hezekiah, defeated the Philistines as far as Gaza and its territory. Several theories are given about the origins of the Philistines. The Hebrew Bible mentions in two places that they originate from a geographical region known as Caphtorim or Crete. Most scholars agree that the Philistines were of Greek origin and that they came from Crete.

Genesis 10:13-14: "Mizraim begot the Ludim, the Anamim, the Lehabim, the Naphtuhim, the Pathrusim, the Casluhim, and the Caphtorim, whence the Philistines came forth."

From 1517 to 1917, in what is today Israel, along with much of the Middle East, was ruled by the Ottoman Empire. The goats and camels of Arab nomads or Bedouins stripped Israel’s land of trees, vegetation, and topsoil. Once rich farmland became malaria-infested swamp or dry wilderness. Less than 10% of the previous population remained. Many were Jews.

Starting in the mid-1800s, Jews from Europe and elsewhere in the Middle East began moving back to Israel. They bought land from Arab and Turkish absentee owners who had prospered from previous invasions - but had no interest in living there. For the next 90 years, the Jews rebuilt cities, roads, and irrigation canals. They drained swamps, watered deserts, and planted trees and crops. As Jews made the land prosperous again, thousands of Arabs from Egypt, Syria, and other nearby countries moved there.

World War I dramatically altered the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. In 1917, at the height of the war, British Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour submitted a letter of intent supporting the establishment of a Jewish homeland in what was now called Palestine. The British government hoped that the formal declaration—known thereafter as the Balfour Declaration—would encourage support for the Allies in World War I.

When World War I ended in 1918 with an Allied victory, the 400-year Ottoman Empire rule ended, and Great Britain took control over what became known as Palestine (modern-day Israel, Palestine and Jordan).

Globalist Communists worked closely with militant Muslims for many years against Israel. At first, this seems odd. Militant Islam seems opposed to the political and economic theories of Karl Marx.

However, most Communists gave up those theories soon after Vladimir Lenin took control of Russia in 1918. Lenin and his followers quickly saw that Marxism was unpopular and didn’t work. They replaced it with Marxist-Leninism. This was faith only in an elite “revolutionary vanguard” that had to keep and expand its power “by any means necessary.” This included propaganda, bribes, bullying, political manipulation, and arresting and murdering opponents.

In 1919, Lenin formed the Communist International to expand his power worldwide. In 1920, he invited and recruited radical Islamists to a congress in Baku. That was featured in the 1981 Hollywood movie Reds, starring Warren Beatty.

The Balfour Declaration and the British “Mandate for Palestine” were approved by the League of Nations in 1922. Arabs vehemently opposed the Balfour Declaration and the creation of a Jewish homeland.

Hitler & the National SOCIALIST worker’s party also courted radical Islam during the Holocaust.

The British controlled Palestine until Israel, in the years following the end of World War II, became an independent state in 1947.

After World War One, the British and French carved new nations out of the defeated Ottoman Empire.

In 1920, they created Lebanon for persecuted Christians. In 1921, they divided the Turkish province of “Palestine.” Eastern or “Transjordan” Palestine became an Arab kingdom. Palestine west of the Jordan River was set aside for settlement by Jews.

More Jews bought empty land and moved there. Their prosperity encouraged more Arabs to move there. By 1948, there were roughly one million Arabs, 600,000 Jews, and 160,000 Christians and Druze living in that part of Palestine.

In 1947, the British granted independence to India. British India was mostly Hindu but had a large Muslim minority. To avoid conflict, the British allowed regions with Muslim majorities to form the new Muslim-majority nation of Pakistan, which included what is now Bangladesh.

Millions of Hindus and Buddhists in Muslim Pakistan and Bangladesh moved to India. Millions of Muslims in Hindu India moved to Pakistan and Bangladesh. Everybody who moved permanently settled in his new country. There were no refugees or refugee camps. Nobody claimed a “right of return.”

In 1948, the United Nations equally divided the “Jewish National Home” part of Palestine between Jews and Arabs. The Jews accepted what they were given as their State of Israel.

The Arabs in Palestine rejected statehood. They instead invaded Israel with the help of armies from five neighboring Arab countries. After a year of bitter fighting, Jews had control of roughly three fourths of western Palestine. In 1949, all parties agreed to a ceasefire. The lines where the fighting stopped became the “Green Line” borders of Israel.

The original 1948 “partition” boundaries between Jews and Arabs could work only if there were peace and cooperation between the two. When the Arabs chose war, Jews needed a nation with “defensible borders.”

Before Israel, there was a British mandate, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the British Mandate, there was the Ottoman Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Ottoman Empire, there was the state of the Mamluks of Egypt, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the state of the Mamluks of Egypt, there was the Ayubid Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Ayubid Empire, there was the Frankish and Christian Kingdom of Jerusalem, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Kingdom of Jerusalem, there was the Umayyad and Fatimid empires, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Umayyad and Fatimid empires, there was the Byzantine empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Byzantine Empire, there were the Sassanids, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Sassanid Empire, there was the Byzantine Empire, not a Palestinian state. -Before the Byzantine Empire, there was the Roman Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Roman Empire, there was the Hasmonean state, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Hasmonean state, there was the Seleucid, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Seleucid empire, there was the empire of Alexander the Great, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the empire of Alexander the Great, there was the Persian empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Persian Empire, there was the Babylonian Empire, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Babylonian Empire, there were the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the Kingdoms of Israel and Judah, there was the Kingdom of Israel, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the kingdom of Israel, there was the theocracy of the twelve tribes of Israel, not a Palestinian state.

-Before the theocracy of the twelve tribes of Israel, there was an agglomeration of independent Canaanite city-kingdoms, not a Palestinian statehood.

Actually, in this piece of land there has been everything,

EXCEPT A PALESTINIAN STATE!

