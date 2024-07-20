Hopefully, by now, you’ve had a chance to review my introductory newsletter on the attempted assassination of President Trump. I’ve decided that the best way to present the ever-changing and overwhelming amount of evidence coming out (some contradictory) regarding what really happened that day is to focus on one segment per newsletter.

First, who was the Protection Team assigned to guard President Trump on July 13, 2024?

J13: The Protection Team

HAWLEY: “Whistleblowers have come forward to say that the Biden Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assigned “unprepared and inexperienced personnel” to Trump who weren’t even Secret Service.

“Whistleblowers who have direct knowledge of the event have approached my office. The July 13 rally was considered to be a ‘loose' security event. Detection canines were not used to monitor entry and detect threats in the usual manner. Individuals without proper designations were able to gain access to backstage areas. Department personnel did not appropriately police the security buffer around the podium and were also not stationed at regular intervals around the event's security perimeter. The majority of DHS officials were not in fact USSS agents but instead drawn from the department's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI). This is especially concerning given that HSI agents were unfamiliar with standard protocols typically used at these types of events, according to the allegations.”

MELUGIN: “The event was staffed by 22 Secret Service agents, including advance, assault, and sniper teams, 16 HSI agents, and it is believed there was no Secret Service drone in the air. Secret Service did not request tactical support from HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) beforehand, including the HSI elite Special Response team. HSI agents were assigned to “post standing” security duties at the street entrance and the media area, and were not responsible for the close proximity around Trump, or the buildings on the exterior of the area where the shooter was.”

CATES: “HSI are criminal investigators, NOT security specialists. If they were HSI, why would Mayorkas and DHS have kept that under wraps? Why would it take whistleblowers coming forward to reveal this?”

AMUSE: “The majority of undercover agents at the Capitol on January 6th (J6) were members of HSI. The Secret Service Director now has them 'protecting' President Trump? HSI is basically a 'bodyshop' for the FBI and USSS.”

JULIE KELLY: “DHS Secretary Mayorkas is stonewalling the release of a report which would include security failures and the involvement by the Secret Service on January 6.”

MIKE JOHNSON: “DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is actively trying to block the public testimony of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.”



DINESH: “Watch the three Secret Service women in this video. They look like they are all playing a game of “What the hell are we supposed to do?”

LIBS OF TIKTOK: “The female agent couldn’t holster her gun and frantically shouted “What are we doing? Where are we going?”

Not to mention the fact that she is a foot shorter than President Trump and in no way could shield him from harm.

In May 2024, many members of the Secret Service allegedly demanded that Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, a friend of Jill Biden and Nancy Pelosi, be fired because she is obsessed with DEI. Also, the Trump administration sent a letter to her in May 2024 demanding that she increase security for the RNC convention.

Kim Cheatle secured her role as head of the Secret Service with strong support from Jill Biden. Cheatle, appointed in August 2022, served on Jill Biden’s security detail and was well-liked by the Biden family.

For two years, she denied Team Trump’s requests for additional protection.

Later, she was forced to resign. Trump said she visited him in the hospital and told him that she did NOT have the resources to protect him. Sounds like she was told to stand down.

Let’s look at the structure of the department that Cheatle and the Secret Service report to.



The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is the U.S. federal executive department responsible for public security, roughly comparable to the interior or home ministries of other countries. It began operations on March 1, 2003, after being formed as a result of the Homeland Security Act of 2002, enacted in response to the September 11 attacks.

The creation of DHS constituted the most significant government reorganization since the Cold War and the most substantial reorganization of federal agencies since the National Security Act of 1947 (which had placed the different military departments under a secretary of defense and created the National Security Council and Central Intelligence Agency.)

The CIA was created in 1947.

Whereas the Department of Defense is charged with military actions abroad, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) works in the civilian sphere to protect the United States within, at, and outside its borders.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) is a federal law enforcement agency that reports to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). HSI is the largest investigative arm of DHS, with 26 field offices in the United States and 67 foreign offices in 47 countries.

They put HSI agents together with FBI agents in positions of parity authority on task forces. So, IHMO, HSI is like another CIA with a different name.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) started operations in 2005 after an “investigation” proposed a sweeping change in the Intelligence Community (IC) - including the creation of a Director of National Intelligence (DNI). The DNI serves as the head of the IC, overseeing and directing the implementation of the National Intelligence Program (NIP) budget and acting as the principal advisor to the president, National Security Council, and the Homeland Security Council for intelligence matters related to national security.

So, what does all that tell us about the Protection Team assigned to President Trump? Well, the head of the Secret Service, Kim Cheatle, is a friend of Jill Biden’s and she loves DEI. She reports to Mayorkas - the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) - the same guy who is leaving our border wide open.

Cheatle mostly used HSI personnel to “guard” President Trump - instead of trained security agents and denied requests for additional protection.

I can’t prove this - but it appears obvious to me that HSI is a cutout for the CIA. In other words, the CIA can’t legally operate on US soil - so what they do is put CIA agents in HSI - under DHS (to work with the Secret Service) so that the FBI and CIA can work together to target US citizens and carry out nefarious tasks that they are otherwise unable to do.

Also, there just happened to be a sharpshooter event in Butler, PA at the same time. Hmm. This is called plausible deniability.

Now - with that backdrop - my next newsletter will look at the specific site where the rally was held - why it was chosen - and what else was going on at that time.

