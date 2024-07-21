Hopefully, by now, you’ve had a chance to review the first two segments of my report on the assassination attempt against President Trump: Who Ordered the Hit? and J13: The Protection Team.

Did you know that the Secret Service was told to cover Jill Biden's tiny event in Pittsburgh, being held at the same time as President Trump’s rally, which she announced at the last minute, and abandon Trump's rally? Who made that call?

Figure that out, and I think we have our answer as to who set the whole thing up. The swamp obviously wanted to take care of President Trump before the Republican convention.

CRABTREE: Secret Service resources were diverted to Jill Biden's event in Pittsburgh and away from Trump's.

Hmm. Jill Biden didn’t announce HER event in Pittsburgh until Wednesday, July 10th.

CBS: “Trump will be campaigning in Butler County on July 13th - holding a rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds. That will be at 5 p.m.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will also be in Pittsburgh with the White House. She announced on Wednesday she will speak at an Italian Sons and Daughters dinner. That will also be at 5 p.m. She's expected to arrive at Pittsburgh International Airport an hour before the event. Meanwhile, away from Pittsburgh, Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Philadelphia, as well.”

Hmm. HOW CONVENIENT.

In October of 2020, President Trump held a rally at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport - which can be easily secured. Who made the decision to move this year's rally 7 miles up the road to the Butler Farm Show Grounds, where a perfect kill zone on the typical stage & podium location could be had?

This is the place where President Trump held his rally. This is a map of the Butler sight. Notice all the buildings surrounding the podium along with the water tower. ANY ONE of these structures COULD have housed a shooter. Including within the buildings through an open window! Ask yourself why they sent a young kid up to the most obvious spot on the AGR building for all the world to see. LOOK HERE. NOT THERE.

Jill Biden only spoke for 5 minutes at her event at 5pm. I don't know when it was planned, but it wasn’t announced until July 10th and it was obviously timed to coincide with Trump's speech so she could take all the Secret Service people away and he would be left defenseless. It's obvious now what they did.

There was absolutely NO coordination between the Secret Service, Federal law enforcement and local law enforcement. That appears to be on purpose.

RON JOHNSON: The Secret Service did not attend the 9am meeting on July 13th with local law enforcement (swat and snipers) to secure the site. They weren’t even on the same security channel. They could only communicate through 3rd parties.

Local law enforcement were just tasked with securing the perimeter. They were told to cover that AGR building and not really told where to set up so they set up on the 2nd floor at 10:30AM in the morning. They noticed Crooks at 5:10PM - took a picture of him at 5:14PM - an hour before Trump was shot - they weren’t in communication with local patrol officers or the Secret Service. They took photos of Crooks at 5:14PM - Trump was shot at 6:11PM. THERE WAS NO PROTECTION OF THE PRESIDENT.

We’re going to issue a preliminary report to get more eyewitness testimony. We are building a detailed timeline. My experts question what the FBI (and Fox News) is telling us about a single shooter. People saw things to dispute that conclusion and they are often pressured to change their truth over time.

Within minutes of the deadly shots, an ambassador told Katie Pavlich there were two shooters shooting at President Trump. The same thing happened in Parkland and they buried it.

The media were told to deny it was an assassination attempt, and, if forced to, push the lone gunman story.

RON JOHNSON: “The local sniper team was in the AGR building and they went up on the roof and took pictures of the dead body of Crooks.”

The alleged shooter had a drone, a cell phone and transmitter. The FBI confirmed that. He was communicating with someone.

JULIE KELLY: “Wray says drone recovered in Crooks' vehicle--don't know which one--and he flew it around the area btw 3:50-4pm to "live stream" vicinity. Wray says investigators recovered 3 explosive devices--two in vehicle and one at home. "Relatively crude" but could be detonated remotely. Crooks had a transmitter with him.”

PAUL SPERRY: “On the same day that the would-be Trump assassin registered for the Butler, Pa., rally -- on July 6 -- he conducted a Google search on his laptop in which he queried: "How far away was Oswald to Kennedy."

My gut tells me that this kid thought he was making a movie and probably couldn’t shoot his way out of a paper bag. MK ULTRA.

The Secret Service said that they didn’t have protection on the AGR roof because it was too sloped. But they allowed that kid to go up there? They took pictures of him and then washed it off?

That alone should tell you it was a setup.

RON JOHNSON: “Some guy in a suit, believed to be Secret Service, walked up the ladder and told them to send pictures of Crooks to an ATF agent - which I think is very strange. He’s gone dark. The Secret Service agents on the ground are giving us the run-around.

Local law enforcement is helping us. Federal law enforcement is not. I wish I had faith in the FBI & Secret Service to do their job but that’s not been my experience.

I saw video and audio online of the first 3 shots, followed by 5 rapid shots, then the final shot that took out Crooks. The audio is very convincing - it appears there were three different weapons shot that day.”

JOSH HAWLEY: “Why wasn’t the AGR building where the shooter fired from included in the security perimeter? It’s incredibly close, with a clear line of sight. The FBI kicked me out of the Pennsylvania rally site when I visited to see it for himself.

Whistleblowers also say the feds severely compressed the preparation time for this event. What should take days of planning according to protocol, they did in a matter of hours. Secret Service is trying to pass the blame to local law enforcement.”



GIMENEZ: “I stood on that roof. No problem standing on that roof. And yes, I’m 70 years old.”

HAWLEY: “I’m appalled at just how close Crooks was able to get to Trump. Whistleblowers tell me that most of the security detail assigned to Trump that day was *not* Secret Service, but rather DHS - run byAlejandro Mayorkas.”

LOOMER: It appears that the AGR building is owned by BlackRock. SEC filings reveal BlackRock lent MILLIONS to Indicor. In March 2024, Indicor bought American Glass Research (AGR), the original owner of the building. Doug Wright, Indicor’s CEO, was previously president of Raytheon, which received $1.15 BILLION from Biden in 2023 for Ukraine missiles.

There was also a major short on Trump’s stock. Had Trump been assassinated, it appears that BlackRock & pals Bush and Cheney stood to gain $696 BILLION up to one TRILLION dollars in profit.

New video is out showing the alleged shooter wandering around for hours…and left alone.

To cement my view that the kid was MK ULTRA and a patsy - he appeared in a BlackRock TV ad last year. That’s why I think he probably thought he was making a movie. Instead, they planned to turn him into Lee Harvey Oswald.

BlackRock has deep ties to Biden, with many former executives and employees being hired to fill his administration.

The BlackRock ad was filmed at Bethel Park High School, which Crooks attended.

The alleged shooter also allegedly parked his van, filled with explosives, about a mile from the AGR building, carried his gun and a ladder, his rangefinder and his backpack to the spot - used a drone to scope out the premises - and then positioned himself in the perfect spot to take out President Trump. He also took off his hat and let down his hair before he took the shot. Right. They turned this dork into Jason Bourne and want you to believe he outsmarted the entire US Government. This is the plot from the movie the Shooter.

LOOMER: Here’s an image of where the shooter at the Trump rally parked his van with the building from where he opened fire in the background, and here’s a photo of the van he drove to the Trump rally. Look at the distance he had to walk with a rifle. As the FBI confirmed yesterday, explosive devices were found inside the shooter’s van that was parked next to the Trump rally. How did the shooter carry a rifle and a ladder this far without anyone noticing? Did someone leave the ladder by the building for him?

SUNDANCE: The "receivers" for the explosives were in the "off" position. Meaning they were not turned on. Even if Crooks tried to detonate them, they would not have activated....

LOOMER: The CEO of the company that owns the AGR building confirmed that law enforcement had been on site at the building BEFORE the shooting took place. Surely if that was the case, law enforcement wouldn’t have allowed a ladder to be propped up giving someone roof access. Several rally goers said they told police about the shooter who climbed a ladder on to the roof with a rifle. And they said police did nothing to stop the shooter before he opened fire on President Donald Trump.

Another eye witness says that he told law officers there was a man on the roof climbing between multiple rooftops and they did absolutely nothing to stop him until it was too late!

"I saw a guy on top of one of the buildings, go in between one building to the next, and went and told the officer that he was up there.”

LOOMER: Snipers saw Crooks pull out a rangefinder to calculate the distance to the target and still didn't stop him. Local law enforcement says Crooks kept "disappearing" before he climbed on the roof. "Crooks disappeared again and then came back a third time with a backpack. The sn*pers called in with information that he had a backpack and said he was walking towards the back of the building."

There were two ladders at the site - a 5 foot ladder that Crooks allegedly bought and a taller one. The FBI has the short ladder - the FBI doesn’t know where the other ladder came from. There are many early pictures of two ladders.

The FBI says they don't know how Crooks got onto the roof. Hmm. They had the roof in sight all the day long! Bongino said he used the AC unit - not a ladder - to get on the roof.

SUNDANCE: “Crooks bought a ladder, but didn't need it because another ladder was "serendipitously" in place.”

Now, the FBI is saying that Crooks’ ladder was not at the crime scene and found 5 minutes away with his backpack and drone. Hmm.



They keep changing the story.

CBS: "One of the snipers inside the AGR building saw Thomas Matthew Crooks outside through an open window and looking up at the roof, observing the building. Crooks came back, sat down and looked at his phone. At that point, one of the snipers took a picture of him. Crooks took out a rangefinder and the sniper radioed to the command post."

From start to finish, the entire attempted assassination of President Trump lasted 7 minutes and 21 seconds. The two snipers who took down Crooks had shots lined up but didn’t take it before the shooter allegedly successfully fired 8 SHOTS. Who were they in communication with?

This is the kid who was on the roof of the AGR building being used as a patsy. Many think he was shot from behind.

They IDed him quickly through DNA. Right. Why would they have his DNA?

Also, it appears that local law enforcement encountered the alleged shooter on the AGR roof right before he shot Trump. Hmm. How cool and collected is that?

One week before the shooting, Sidney Blumenthal wrote a “make believe” speech from Joe Biden announcing President Trump had been “eliminated.”

I believe that they staged this entire event so that all the world would be forced to watch President Trump’s head explode on TV. All the media were there - even though the Secret Service were not. The fake news had all their best cameras there! NO COINCIDENCES.

It takes a fantastic camera to capture this kind of shot. The fake news never covers Trump’s rallies but they were all there with their best equipment. Connect the dots.

I also think they intended to replace Trump with Haley at the RNC. So does Loomer.

LOOMER: “News that Nikki Haley was invited to speak at the RNC broke on July 13th at 5:42 pm. President Trump was shot at 6:11 pm on July 13th. Hmm. Connect the dots.”

Multiple eyewitnesses claim to not only have seen someone up in the water tower, they claim the person up in the water tower was shot. The water tower is the perfect sniper shot. There are many people analyzing what happened. Here is information from one. I am reviewing them all.

Former Navy Seal Sniper Eli Crane (R-AZ): "[So you’re telling me] a 20-year old got within 150 yards of the President of the U.S. with an AR-15, flew a drone to conduct site surveillance, spotted with range targets… had advanced explosive devices on him with no military training? No one was placed in the most obvious spots to conduct counter sniper operations… [I was a sniper] and as soon as I saw that water tower I thought, "That’s where I’d be."

Analysis of the gun fire shows 3 different weapons: two shooters and a counter-sniper who allegedly took out Crooks.

CULLEN: The radio chatter saying “stay in the [AGR] building, we are evacuating the crowd” is very odd to me.

The 1953 CIA handbook reveals that the CIA prefers to use multiple weapons in multiple positions for assassinations. They also use patsies or fall guys who have limited information about what’s really going on and create false narratives around them to implicate them. IT’S THEIR PLAYBOOK. THEY SAID SO THEMSELVES.

CIA: “The preferred method, and that given the most extensive consideration, is the use of different firearms at various ranges. Crucially, the document states that “public figures or guarded officials may be killed with great reliability and some safety if a firing point can be established prior to an official occasion” and advises “the subversion of a unit of an official guard at a ceremony.”

The CIA’s mind-control MK Ultra program is the only thing that makes sense for what we’re observing about the alleged shooter. Shooters seem to manifest themselves at the most convenient times. If you don’t know what MK ULTRA is - you can read my 3-part series here.

CIA, Mind Control & MKUltra: Part One Tierney's Real News · October 27, 2023 On October 25, 2023 a mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine killed 18 people and injured 13. The alleged shooter, Robert Card, 40, was pictured with a “long gun.” The suspect was caught on camera (although the pictures look different from shot to shot) - went on the run - and the motive remains unclear. Details about his “ Read full story

IMHO, the CIA has used the same lone shooter playbook for JFK, RFK, MLK, Vegas, Parkland, and almost every orchestrated mass shooting, and now TRUMP. But this time, we need to prove what they did before they steamroll the world with their lies. No more pretending.

Since they couldn't shoot him in the head on live TV, they wanted to carry him off in a stretcher? Would they have administered a little something to finish the job on the way to the hospital? Like they did to George Floyd?

"Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes."

Ephesians 6:11

Just to be clear. IMHO, there is ZERO chance that the man who attempted to assassinate President Trump acted alone. None. There is also ZERO evidence that the bullets targeted at President Trump came from HIS gun. ZERO. He may just be a decoy - a patsy - who thought he was making a movie and told to position himself in the right spot at the right time while the real sharp-shooters did their dirty work.

The next part of my report will focus on eyewitness testimony, whistleblower testimony and analysis of WHERE the bullets actually came from.

You can find all my current newsletters at my website at TierneyRealNewsNetwork.substack.com and subscribe there to get it in your email.

