Right after Elon Musk bashed Trump's OBBB bill and praised the Koch Libertarians - like Rand Paul and Thomas Massie - Elon's Twitter pal, Jack Dorsey, endorsed Paul/Massie for 2028.

If you are clueless enough to believe that this wasn't coordinated by the Koch Libertarian snakes to hurt Trump & hurt MAGA - I've got some swamp land to sell you in Florida.

This is the same "coordinated" attack plan that the Koch Libertarian snakes used when they launched Gary Johnson in 2016, Justin Amash for 2020 and Ron DeSantis for 2024, that failed.

Musk doesn't like Trump's bill because he is a globalist at heart, it takes power away from him, cuts out subsidies for his companies (Tesla, Neuralink & Starlink) and he will lose billions.

Musk doesn't like the OBBB because it ends illegal immigration, funds mass deportation, permanently fixes legal immigration and FUNDS the wall with tariff income. Same with the Koch Libertarian bros - they hate tariffs because they like open borders and illegal immigration for cheap labor. They do NOT want illegals deported.

THE KOCH LIBERTARIANS LOVE OPEN BORDERS AND HATE TARIFFS BECAUSE THEY ARE NOT AMERICA FIRST. If you don’t understand just who they are and where they came from, read this.

Before you start jumping up and down on a Paul/Massie 2028 ticket to run against Vance/Rubio - what most people don't get is that Rand Paul and Thomas Massie would run on the Libertarian (OR independent) ticket and they would split the GOP vote against Vance and Rubio to help the Democrats win. This is their playbook. They are Democrats all the way - they are social liberals who love open borders and globalism.

They wouldn't be at the head of the GOP ticket. They would run 3rd party and FRACTURE the conservative vote - because that's what they do.

Look at it this way. Let’s say the country is divided 51% conservative and 49% liberal. All the Koch Libertarians need to do it take 3% of the vote away from the right and the Democrats win. It’s simple math. So you may think you are “voting your conscience” when you vote Libertarian - but you are actually voting Democrat. Add in voter fraud and Democrats will always win when the Libertarians run strong 3rd party ringers.

Republican 48%

Libertarian/Independent 3%

Democrat 49%

That's why there's a Democrat that's the Governor of Kentucky. Because Rand Paul and Mitch McConnell funded third party Libertarians there so the Democrats could win. THEY SAID SO THEMSELVES.

The Koch Libertarians are masters at pretending they are “fiscal hawks” and care about the deficit and debt limit - when they are really globalists who want open borders and cheap labor.

The Koch Libertarians work with Musk, Murdoch and Soros! THEY ARE ALL GLOBALISTS. They cite the CBO which is a left-wing organization!

When you examine their economic arguments against MAGA - they hold no water.

BESSENT TO MUSK: “You’re a fraud. You promised $2 trillion in cuts. Then $1 trillion. Then $500 billion. Now it’s $150 billion."

Yesterday, somebody called me stupid for suggesting that the Libertarians would ever split the vote - and said that they were with Rand Paul & the Libertarians all the way. Then she blocked me. Well, if we are that stupid and are willing to destroy MAGA and let the Libertarians give Congress and the White House back to the Democrats - then we deserve what we get. Voting against this bill is voting against President Trump. IT’S HIS BILL AND HIS LEGACY.

You can either choose to trust President Trump, Stephen Miller, Russ Vought, Peter Navarro and Scott Bessent or you can side with Elon Musk, Murdoch, Soros and the Koch Libertarian snakes who will return the White House and Congress back to the Democrats. Choose wisely because our future depends on it.

If Trump’s OBBB fails, we'll see a 65% tax increase, a great depression, the House will go back to Democrats & Trump will be impeached again. That’s what Elon & the Koch Libertarian snakes really want. They will spend the last two years of Trump’s 2nd term undoing every America First program. Is that what you want? I do NOT.

