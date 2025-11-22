President Trump has called for Ilhan Omar to return to Somalia many times - and just removed Temporary Protected Status (TPS) from Somalis in Minnesota for the FIRST time in 34 years. Most people think they have some idea about what is really going on in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, even if they live in Minneapolis, but NOPE, you do not!

No news outlet or influencer reports everything on this sensitive subject - except me. Seriously. All you get is bits and pieces from the fake news. At the end of this newsletter, please read my complete report on Ilhan Omar and Somalia in Minnesota. It's the most comprehensive and accurate summary you'll find - and it took years to put together based on my own experience. Frankly, most people in Minnesota are so afraid of this topic, because they fear being called racists or bigots, that they won't even share the truth.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Somalia has been in effect nationwide - including Minnesota - since 1991. Temporary Protected Status (TPS) was first granted to Somalia by President George H.W. Bush in 1991. This designation was made after the ousting of Somalia’s Communist dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. Ilhan Omar’s family literally worked for the Communist dictator Barre and had to flee when he fell! Has anyone ever told you that truth?

TPS status has been consistently extended and renewed on 18-month cycles in the US ever since then. President Trump just announced an immediate termination of TPS specifically for Somalis in Minnesota for the first time in 34 years. The next nationwide legal expiration date was slated for March 17, 2026. Therefore, TPS for Somalis in Minnesota lasted from 1991 until November 2025 - about 34 years, without interruption - until President Trump STOPPED IT.

Temporary Protected Status (TPS) is “legal immigration status” granted by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to individuals from designated countries, such as Somalia, who allegedly cannot safely return home.

TPS allows eligible Somali nationals to live and work in Minnesota - and elsewhere in the U.S. - without fear of deportation for a specified period. It does not provide a path to permanent residency, but it grants protection from removal and eligibility for a work permit while the designation is active.

People on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) cannot vote in U.S. federal, state, or most local elections because they are not U.S. citizens, but I believe many do in Minnesota.

However, children born in the United States to non-citizen parents on Temporary Protected Status (TPS) are automatically U.S. citizens by birthright. After 34 years of breeding, due to TPS protections and birthright citizenship, Minnesota now has the largest Somali population in the United States, with over 86,000 Somali residents. Chew on that! They started with 700!

Should all anchor babies, or babies born in America to illegal aliens and those on TPS status, automatically become American citizens due to the U.S. Constitution? NO. We’ve been conned for decades by FAKE NEWS on the meaning of the 14th Amendment.

President Trump has said that the line “subject to their jurisdiction” in the 14th Amendment means that babies born to non-citizens in the United States are NOT automatically citizens of the United States.

The 14th Amendment was written in 1868 to grant citizenship to former slaves who had just been freed after the Civil War, not to naturalize all foreign-born people who come to America just to give birth so, through chain migration, they could bring entire families here. Children born to non-citizens often give birth for FREE in our very expensive emergency rooms - thanks to ObamaCare!

Trump is right. The quote is from an 1866 proposal that would become the 14th Amendment, passed in response to the Dred Scott v. Sandford ruling:

“This will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers accredited to the Government of the United States, but will include every other class of persons. It settles the great question of citizenship and removes all doubt as to what persons are or are not citizens of the United States.”

It’s obvious that the phrase “subject to the jurisdiction thereof” was intended to exclude American-born persons from automatic citizenship whose allegiance to the United States was NOT complete. With illegal aliens who are unlawfully in the US or those of “temporary status” - their native country therefore has a claim of allegiance on the child. Thus, the completeness of their allegiance to the United States is impaired, which therefore precludes automatic citizenship. That’s why so many Somalis in Minnesota, including Ilhan Omar, pledge allegiance to Somalia instead of America!

Has the media has sold us a bill of goods on “anchor babies” for decades since LBJ killed JFK’s merit-based immigration plan and replaced it with chain migration to ensure new Democrat voters? Yes. Time to change that.

Democrats want to give illegal aliens and TPS non-citizens free everything (on the taxpayer dime) and then allow them to create new Democrat voters through breeding - literally paid for by the US taxpayer. That’s the biggest money laundering and election fraud scheme ever!

That’s why President Trump issued an executive order on birthright citizenship on January 20, 2025 titled “Protecting the Meaning and Value of American Citizenship,” aimed to limit automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. after February 19, 2025, to parents who are neither U.S. citizens nor lawful permanent residents.

It was challenged and appealed and is now pending before the Supreme Court. We are waiting to see if they will hear the case and if so, experts believe it should be decided by mid-2026. The justices met in private on November 21, 2025, to discuss the appeal, and a decision on whether they will grant a full review could be announced in the coming days.

One of the major reasons that President Trump ended TPS for Somalis in Minnesota is not only due to “anchor baby” abuses but also due to the fact that the Somali pirates in Minnesota are committing massive fraud (election, welfare, criminal) and stealing BILLIONS in taxpayer money to support Jihadi terrorism.

Much of the money from the massive welfare, daycare, healthcare and housing fraud in Minnesota committed by the Somali community goes back to Somalia to fund Jihadi terrorism in Somalia.

So, Somalis come to the US under the guise of fleeing persecution from Jihadis back home and then send taxpayer money back to Somalia to SUPPORT the very Jihadis they claim to be fleeing!

TPS is not the same as refugee status. Refugees follow a different legal process and may apply for permanent residency after one year.​ TPS does not automatically mean a person will get permanent legal status in the U.S; it is strictly temporary.​ Individuals with certain criminal convictions or legal issues are not eligible for TPS.​

Over the past 34 years, TPS for Somali nationals in Minnesota (TPS) has provided protection from deportation and access to work authorization, and has allowed them to give birth to tens of thousands of “US citizens” that can vote Democrat. But now, thanks to President Trump, that has now been revoked for Minnesota residents as of November 2025.​

As I mentioned earlier, here's my in-depth newsletter on Ilhan Omar and Somalis in Minnesota for you to read and share. I reported it ALL. I lived it and I know the threat. If it can happen in Minnesota, it can happen in YOUR state.



