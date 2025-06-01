I received this note and article from a wise and learned friend. I thought it was powerful and wanted to share it with you. I’ve included links in red to previous articles I’ve written if you’d like more information. It’s short - so please read to the end to my conclusion.

Peg,

Between the DEMONRATs, the JINOs, the U.N. and the RINOs the Jews raised with no real historical reference to, or care for, Israel and the facts, and then the huge attention paid to allegations of “islamophobia” which was heavily pushed by EU countries that have a huge Islam problem, and the billions poured into colleges here by Qatar, UAE, and Saudi Arabia, the JDL, AJC, Federation, and ADL were impotently playing the game of appeasement and adoption of progressivism instead of actively combating this onslaught of Jew hatred.

Worse, “presidents” like Obama and Biden were actively and passively supporting the anti-Israel factions, and the dumb progressive Jews voted for them:

NEW YORK POST: Is America's Jewish leadership failing American Jews? Antisemitism has never been higher.

The murder of a young Israeli couple outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, DC, last month traumatized Jews nationwide — leaving many asking tough questions about the state of Jewish leadership in America. Their concern is understandable.

While the Hamas attack on Israel two Octobers ago thrust Israel, the Jewish nation, into its longest war ever, it also ushered in unprecedented levels of antisemitism in the US. There were nearly 10,000 anti-semitic incidents nationwide last year, a 5% increase over the record-breaking numbers in 2023, sparked by the war in Gaza.

The killing of Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim in Washington, DC in May has prompted many American Jews to question the effectiveness of their institutional leadership.

Those figures, while startling, fail to capture the endless examples of Jews being blacklisted, ostracized or targeted in sectors ranging from medicine to the arts.

Amid this surge of hate, American Jews have begun questioning whether major Jewish groups like the ADL are doing enough — and have done enough — to keep Jews safe. The answer for many — once unspoken and now increasingly reaching fever pitch — is a resounding no.

Former Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz says the climate of inaction around Jewish leadership in the US reminds him of the period before World War II.

“I see the same problem that we had in the 1930s with the rise of Nazis.”

“Jewish leaders have been misallocating their resources, focusing on the wrong people, and are now a part of the problem.”

In the wake of the October 7 attacks and subsequent antisemitism surge, American Jews were expecting accountability — and change. Instead, it’s been business as usual for major groups like the ADL, the Jewish Federations of North America and many Jewish Community Relations Council chapters: Glitzy galas, pricey celebrity appearances and slick conferences, according to critics.

For at least three decades, the Jewish establishment underwent a mission drift, transforming from defenders of Jewish-first issues into foot soldiers for progressive politics and social justice causes. They refused to seriously address the toxic brew of leftist and Islamist ideologies seeping into universities. Stuck in their woke echo chambers, they sidelined voices who rejected progressive agendas.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars went to the ADL and all these organizations to fight antisemitism, but antisemitism has only increased. What have they been doing for the last 20 years?”

Jewish groups even aligned themselves with liberal causes that hate Jews! Take Black Lives Matter, an organization that literally enshrined anti-Zionism within its foundational mission statement. That, however, didn’t stop more than 600 Jewish organizations from signing a full-page New York Times ad in 2020 endorsing BLM’s efforts!

BLM’s Chicago chapter even posted a paraglider with a Palestinian flag just days after paragliding Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel.

Amid mounting criticism, Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the ADL, says his organization has embraced new tactics and strategies to combat Jew-hatred in the US. Right!

The ADL says it’s listening to community critique. [I’m not buying it] CEO Jonathan Greenblatt announced the implementation of “new strategies and new approaches to fight antisemitism” with updated report cards.

ADL’s “report cards” aren’t very accurate.

Earlier this year, ADL’s New England chapter hosted a panel in Boston to discuss the rise of antisemitism but instead they focused on “racism and white supremacy.”

The ADL did not provide response to repeated requests for direct comment about this story.

Those who do speak up risk swift denunciation. In 2020, the president of the Zionist Organization of America, Morton Klein, was the target of a letter signed by 200 “student leaders” urging the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations to censure him, citing “a pattern of racist and Islamophobic behavior.”

Klein’s crime was suggesting it was inappropriate that a historically Jewish-focused immigration society was almost entirely aiding Muslim immigrants. In fact, most left-wing faith based organizations in America have VOLAGS that are funding mass migration.

Two months later, Klein was reviled by Jewish leaders after tweeting that Black Lives Matter was “Jew hating” and “promoting of violence.”

Many Jewish organizations say they want unity. What they really want is conformity. They talk a good game - but take little action:

“I think there needs to be an inquiry as to how these [anti-semitic] nonprofits raise so many millions annually. When students needed them the most, so many were MIA. Do something! We’re in a fight for our lives. When are we going to get Jewish leadership that is prepared to act as though it’s not business as usual? For the last 30 years, no serious counter-offensive to the anti-Israel politics and accompanying antisemitism in the US has been mounted. When are we going to get Jewish leadership that is prepared to act as though it’s not business as usual.”

DERSHOWITZ: “Too many have thought the status quo is OK: Don’t rock the boat. But they don’t realize the boat is sinking.”

I thought that was an excellent article about how the faithful Jewish community in America has been infiltrated by non-believers who hate Israel and the organizations who pretend to protect them have literally become the enemy within.

The same goes for the faithful Christian community - almost every single NGO and left-wing organization in America that says they are operating to spread the gospel of Jesus is responsible for fomenting violence against Christians, heterosexuals, families and white people - while at the same time bringing people to America who hate America, God and all people of faith.

In other words, these faith-based organizations have been taught to hate themselves and people of faith are buying it! They are going along to get along. This is classic self-sabotage and genocide.

How can we explain that? The New World Order, that funds all these operations, and has penetrated and taken over many of them, is satanic, demonic and against ALL people of faith. It truly is a spiritual battle between good and evil - between believers and atheists.

It’s important that we understand who the puppet masters really are and how most organizations that we once relied on to “protect us” have now been infiltrated by Satan’s demons to work against us. NOTHING IS AS IT SEEMS.