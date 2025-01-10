This is Part 1 of my report on California Burning. You can find Part 2 here and Part 3 here. It’s the most comprehensive and HONEST coverage you’ll find anywhere.

By now you all know that California is burning. The big question is WHY and HOW and why NOW?

For what purpose would the 5th largest economy in the world ALLOW ITSELF to be burned down? If California were a sovereign nation, it would be the 5th-largest economy in the world—ahead of the UK and France.

I’m watching pundits come out and blame climate change or old power lines or lack of water or horrible leadership or whatever. I’m here to prove to you that the cause behind it all is ARSON (either intentional or purposeful) and those other things have simply made it worse and are simply fuel for the fire.

PRAGER U: California has always had wildfires. Long before they renamed “global warming” into “climate change” because the planet was cooling - Californians have had to deal with fires. The hot, bone-dry summer and fall winds, thick forests, and dense brush that cover good portions of the state made sure of that.

As the state’s population grew, the citizens took steps to mitigate that risk. First, there were large-scale logging operations. These helped thin the forest. Then there were “controlled burns” — fires purposely set to clear areas of brush in fire zones which were then quickly extinguished.

The environmental movement forced new regulations to stop logging operations. Cutting down trees for lumber or clearing dead lumber was depicted as an act of cruelty. That’s where the term tree-hugger comes from. Controlled burns were viewed the same way. The environmentalists said we should just let nature do its thing and let it burn. As housing became more expensive in the big cities, developers started to build homes further from metropolitan areas and closer to the wilderness.

Parallel to this was the state’s green energy mandate and diversity mandates. Governor Jerry Brown (with the blessing of his Democrat pals - Pelosi, Clyburn & Schumer) declared that California must be powered entirely by renewable energy—mostly wind and solar—by 2045. Tremendous pressure was put on Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) - the state’s largest energy company - to get started tilting at windmills.

President Trump fought Jerry Brown & Gavin Newsom at every turn and rightly predicted disaster. Why did they let it happen anyway?

The GREEN ENERGY MANDATE turned the power company’s resources away from the power grid and forced them to focus on wind and solar.

How did that work? They ran out of energy. In 2019, California became the first state ever to intentionally deny electricity to its own citizens. No power for your home, your Tesla, your cell phone or, maybe, your oxygen tank. How are you going to drive your electric car and run your smart home if there is no electricity?

How did the green energy mandate further help fuel deadlier fires?

Wildfires can be started in all sorts of ways: lightning strikes, campfires not properly put out, a cigarette carelessly tossed away, old power lines or straight-up arson.

One out of every six wildfires in California are started by arson, but the fake news and the Democrats who run California don’t want to tell you that.

Also, California legalized marijuana for recreational use in 2016 and sales began in January 2018. Most people don’t realize that the cartels don’t like legal weed in California (or anywhere else for that matter) - they want to control it in America - so they BURN DOWN LEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS to stop it.

The deadliest fire in California history—the 2018 Camp Fire that burned down Paradise in November 2018 and killed 85 people — was allegedly caused by an old power line and equipment that dates back to 1921, 100-year-old equipment.

The old equipment may have caused a spark but I believe the REAL cause behind this enormous blaze was CARTEL arson. THEY WERE BURNING DOWN LEGAL MARIJUANA GROWS.

This has been a major problem in California since 2016 and nobody wants to talk about it. Of the top 20 most destructive fires in California, 15 of them have occurred SINCE they legalized marijuana in 2016. You’ll notice that they are ALL blamed on powerlines or electrical causes except two which are “undetermined.” Right.

Most of you know I am an alcoholic in recovery with 30 years of sobriety and I have strong feelings about legalizing weed from a mind-altering perspective AND a gun-ownership perspective. Federal law says you can’t own a gun or buy ammo if you smoke weed - EVEN IF YOU LIVE IN A STATE WHERE IT IS LEGAL.

But, I also oppose its legalization because we have allowed the cartels to burn down our country for it (and I have no doubt they hire them for arson as well.) This is no different than the impact of the mob & Prohibition - in reverse. Ask yourself why this narrative is not reported at all by the fake news!

Not only that, but California’s forests are home to 85% of America’s ILLEGAL marijuana grows run by drug traffickers and over a dozen wildfires have been directly traced back to them. Yet the media conveniently omits this narrative altogether today!

Back to PG&E. The electric company knows its old power lines are a problem but they were MANDATED by the Democrats to focus on green energy. California’s power grid is ancient. Most of its towers were built before 1950. These old lines do fall and spark fires - but this usually happens often AFTER an arsonist starts a fire.

Also, 60% of Californians still rely on gas for heating and cooking and if the gas is not turned off during a wildfire (started by an arsonist) that too will spread fires.

But, it’s not the electric companies that call the shots - it’s the politicians who call the shots. Oddly, they always say they don’t know HOW or WHERE the fires start. Right. NASA and other companies now have the ability to use fire-fighting SATELLITES to monitor every fire in America within 3 MINUTES AFTER IT STARTS and STOP IT before it grows. They have thermal images that show the temperature of the Earth's surface in real-time.

Wouldn’t you think that the 5th largest economy in the world (and home to all the geniuses in Silicon Valley) would use this technology to protect their state? Of course they would. THEY CHOOSE NOT TO.

In 2018, PG&E spent $2.4 billion on renewables. By comparison, in 2017 it spent $1.4 billion on existing infrastructure.

As the forests grew ever more dense, the brush built up because thinning and controlled burns were not permitted. The developers built in wilderness areas (near legal marijuana grows) and the dominant power company chased its renewable energy mandate at the expense of nuts-and-bolts line maintenance. Such are the things that fuel uncontrollable fires STARTED BY ARSONISTS.

Not only that, but California has one of the highest homeless rates in the nation, and many of these folks, living outside, are unintentionally starting small fires as well. However, most of these small fires do NOT have the fuel to turn into MASSIVE INFERNOS unless somebody or something is helping them along.

Every time that PG&E gets blamed for a fire started by an arsonist - the insurance companies pay (or eventually refuse to pay and then pull coverage) and then PG&E has to raise electric rates and the customer ends up holding the bag. In other words, the customers have to pay higher rates for LESS energy. That’s called MONEY LAUNDERING and REDISTRIBUTION OF WEALTH. That’s the Democrat way.

Where are we now? PG&E is in bankruptcy—sued into oblivion, with no viable plan to fix the grid. Instead of bringing vital infrastructure into the 21st century, California appears to be voluntarily turning itself into a 3rd-world country. That’s what happens when progressives and environmentalists run things. The Golden State isn’t going green. It’s going broke, and it’s going dark.

At the same time, the City of Los Angeles is strangely bragging about their plans to become a world-class SMART CITY by 2028. Hmm. How are they going to do that with a massive homeless population living in the streets, burned out cities and no electricity?

Also, the 2028 Summer Olympics, officially the Games of the XXXIV Olympiad and commonly known as Los Angeles 2028 or LA28, is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles from July 14–30, 2028. The world is coming to see LA in three years. As you all know, Los Angeles is a mess and NOT ready to receive guests!

Hmm. Remember when Gavin Newsom cleaned up San Francisco and cleared out the homeless before Xi Jinping visited from Communist China? Do you think he wouldn’t allow the mess called Los Angeles to be burned down so his donors could BUILD IT BACK BETTER as a SMART CITY for the Olympics?

Of course he would. How much money and land do they need to host that? Where are they going to get it?

With that as a backdrop, let’s take a look at the latest fires AND why they chose to hire arsonists to burn down THOSE particular communities. Remember arson isn’t just a human with a match - it also includes other forms of ignition. That’s in Part 2 of my report below:

California Burning - Part 2 Tierney's Real News · Jan 12 This is part 2 of my report on California Burning. You can read Part 1 here which you should read first if you haven’t yet. My purpose in Part 2 of my report is to provide you with some FACTS about where we are at - so you can continue to do your own research and process what you have learned so far. Read full story

You should also read my expose on Maui. It’s a similar MO. It will help set the stage.

Also, read my expose on how they use lasers and satellite to manipulate the weather and start fires. This is one of my most read newsletters ever. It will help explain that this is no conspiracy - it’s very very real.

The Storm is here! Tierney's Real News · October 4, 2024 By now, most of America knows that Hurricane Helene was devastating, has killed many Americans in the SE United States (and more bodies are still missing) and that the Obama-Biden-Harris regime, and FEMA, took several days to respond to the disaster and are slow-walking any help. Read full story

Finally, watch Chinatown on Amazon. I did last night. This is no conspiracy. They’ve been planning this a long time. They always tell you what they plan to do.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

Donate

Share

If you like my work, you can fund me by becoming a paid subscriber on Substack, donate by credit card here or you can send me a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801- or just send me a note or a card! I love hearing from you.