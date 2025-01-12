This is part 2 of my report on California Burning. You can read Part 1 here which you should read first if you haven’t yet. My purpose in Part 2 of my report is to provide you with some FACTS about where we are at - so you can continue to do your own research and process what you have learned so far.

I have conclusions about the TRUE PURPOSE BEHIND THIS ARSON - but that will be revealed totally in Part 3. I am still awaiting a couple of key pieces of evidence but by the end of this article you’ll see where I am going.

Some of you may say - well, I don’t need to read this - I don’t live in California so this doesn’t matter to me. Yes, it does. This wildfire (and the arsonists and puppet masters behind it) will end up being one of the most important events in American history for many reasons and it is important for us all to understand why it happened and what/who is behind it.

The reason I am presenting this report in segments is because they are purposefully bombarding the public with TOO much information - so we are overwhelmed with emotion and can’t see the forest for the trees. They are sending us down numerous rabbit holes to keep people from focusing on the truth. WE NEED TO PROCESS IT SLOWLY AND FULLY ABSORB THE TRUTH SLOWLY SO WE RETAIN IT AND ARE ABLE TO CONNECT THE DOTS THEY DON’T WANT US TO SEE.

The death toll from the Los Angeles fires is now 24 plus. It will likely end up to be much higher than that. So far, the LA fires have destroyed over 12,300 homes.



The Palisades Fire is only about 11% contained. The Eaton Fire in Altadena is still only 15% contained.

To put the size of these fires into perspective, Manhattan is about 15,000 acres. I’m going to focus on the Palisades fire.

CBS did a video of how the Palisades fire spread hour by hour. Here are screenshots from that video.

January 7 - 2:11pm (771 acres)

January 7 - 3:17pm (1,261 acres)

January 7 - 6:17pm (2,920 acres)

January 8 - 1:07pm (15,932 acres)

Within ONE DAY - this one fire grew from 770 acres to 15,932 acres.

January 8 - 10:58pm (17,234 acres)

January 9 - 2:45pm (19,058 acres)

Within two days, the fire grew from 770 acres to 19,058 acres.

January 10 - 6:00am (20,438 acres)

January 10 - 10:34pm (21,585 acres)

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “Fire is spreading rapidly for 3 days — ZERO CONTAINMENT. Nobody has ever seen such failed numbers before! Gross incompetence by Gavin Newscum and Karen Bass….And Biden’s FEMA has no money — all wasted on the Green New Scam! L.A. is a total wipeout!!!”

January 11 - 7:38am (22,660 acres)

This is a day by day summary of weather conditions for January 2025 in Los Angeles. Notice that the wind speed picked up dramatically on January 7 ONLY but the barometric pressure did not change. ODD.

https://www.wunderground.com/history/monthly/us/ca/los-angeles/KLAX/date/2025-1

January 2025

Here’s what January 2024 looked like. It was consistently much windier in January 2024 and 2023 than it was in January 2025 yet somehow Los Angeles didn’t burn down! Look it up.

January 2024

Miraculously they waited 10 days before Trump took office to blame the Santa Ana winds for burning it down! FALSE NARRATIVE.

If you were planning to hire arsonists to burn down an area - you would do all these things behind the scenes to make sure it happened. No coincidences in my opinion.

1. Mountain reservoirs were dry or blocked or shut down and fire hydrants didn’t work. They don’t store the water they need and let it flow into the Pacific ocean.

2. Forest weren’t thinned, dead brush was not cleared and electrical equipment was old. Gas feeds were not cut and many power lines were not de-energized even as fires raged.

3. Insurance companies cut coverage. Roads were blocked and evacuation notices were either wrong or late.

4. Biden basically stopped planes from dropping water over the blaze the first day - so it spread. He flew into LA right before the fires started in earnest and the FAA restricted air travel to PROTECT HIM - which grounded all the planes. All planned to stop the fire fighters and let the fire spread.

To prove this - it’s on tape from a local station. Biden came to town and his appearance shut down the air space to allow the fires to spread: “Our viewers may not realize that we don’t have Air 7 above this right now is because the President (Biden) is coming to town and they restricted airspace.”

On this same broadcast a fire captain says that the fire and police had a conference call at 10:00AM (before the fire) to discuss Biden’s travel in the area.

https://x.com/mazemoore/status/1878626297758232812

5. The Palisades was selected as the key site for the 2028 Olympics and to be a Smart City - even though it was labeled a dangerous “climate zone.”

6. The Fire Department was DEI and basically trained on how to NOT fight fires - and budgets were cut.

7. The Mayor was sent out of the country (by Biden announced on January 3rd) and the Deputy Mayor was on leave. How convenient!

8. The LA City Council sent fire fighting equipment to Ukraine.

9. Biden announced that the Feds would cover all costs for the first 180 days. That’s BILLIONS AND BILLIONS of taxpayer money.

Here are a few relevant screen shots to support my points. You can find lots lots more online.

This female fire fighter (one of three lesbians who lead the LA fire department) actually said on camera that she’s not strong enough to carry a man out from a fire but that it’s his fault - he should NOT be there in the first place.

https://www.danielgreenfield.org/2025/01/how-lafd-came-to-be-run-by-three.html

Diversity mandates led to 3 lesbians named Kirstin running the LAFD. Doesn’t seem very DIVERSE does it?

Proof that Biden sent the Mayor away right before this happened. Coincidence?

Not only did Joe Biden fly to California BEFORE THE FIRES STARTED for a photo op - which required planes to stop flying so they couldn't dump water on the fire - later there were drones illegally flying above the fires and ATTACKING planes that were trying to put out the fires - SO THE PLANES HAD TO LAND.

Over 48 private owned drones have been sited over the fires - and 3 people have been arrested so far for illegally operating them. Was this what the drone tests were all about earlier? IMPEDING THE FIRE FIGHTERS IN LA?

As I said in Part 1 of my report - I believe this is all about securing enough money and land to host the Olympics in LA and rebuild the city as a Smart City before then. They need at least $8 BILLION to do that - and they don’t have it. What’s a great way to get it? Hire a bunch of cartel arsonists to burn it down and then beg for money from the Feds and everybody else.

The original plan for the Olympics was on the cheap - they planned to use EXISTING VENUES and not build new stuff. Guess where all the existing venues are? IN THE FIRE ZONE.

This is the gem that it will be rebuilt around - considered one of the best golf courses in the world - located about a mile from the Pacific Ocean near Palisades.

I got most of the following information from GROK - which is simply an AI search engine that filters through billions of posts to come up with a summary of conclusions. I’m using screen shots here because links tend to disappear. REMEMBER - GROK AI isn’t coming up with its own conclusions. It is basing conclusions on what the swamp is actually posting about their plans! It is also fluid and changes by day as the narrative changes by day.

Grok confirms that the wildfires might change plans for the Olympics & the Smart City they want - but it also confirms that they could be POSITIVE in convincing people to fund it!

Whenever they need money for something - all they have to do is rename an area as a “climate zone” and they get more funding.

Notice the existing venues are within the FIRE ZONE.

Pacific Palisades is the key to hosting the 2028 Olympics and it burned down. They were already running out of housing and money to upgrade the venues. What better way to securing funding than to pull insurance and burn people out. I’ve had personal experience with that so I know that’s exactly what they do to force people out who refuse to leave.

Many people who live in Pacific Palisades have had family homes there for decades. Many were not willing to leave. It was the same in Maui.

This is odd, huh? Why was this spared and everything else burned around it?

https://www.therivieracountryclub.com/our-club

https://golf.com/news/los-angeles-fires-pacific-palisades-riviera-country-club-pga-tour/

There are reports of rezoning but I haven’t been able to confirm that yet.

GROK confirms that they need at least $7 BILLION for the Olympic games (that doesn’t include the Smart City costs) and they don’t have it.

The city and state of California have pledged taxpayer dollars to cover potential cost overruns. Right. California is basically broke. Where does California think they are going to get the money to rebuild all the venues and build all the housing needed to support the games and the security and a new Smart City? YOU - the American taxpayer. A few lost lives means nothing to these gangsters.

Where does President Trump fit in? Well, I think they needed to burn it down before he took office. He was in support of bringing the Olympics games here - but by now he also knows what they are doing (and he’s definitely not happy) and may throw a wrench in it by cutting funding, exposing their corruption and/or moving it elsewhere.

https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1878670579676635399

One of the key backers - Democrat Casey Wasserman - is using the wildfires to say that the funding needed for the 2028 games and the Smart City is “above politics” and Trump must do what he wants. Right. Let’s see how that plays out. President Trump has already been quite vocal about the scam going on right now.

Democrats are even trying to fundraise off this nightmare.

https://x.com/mrddmia/status/1878815156001517860

“Newsom has been steering donations meant for California wildfire victims through his super PAC's fundraising page, which collects donors' personal information for Democratic databases.”

Trump knows it is not incompetence. He knows it is arson. I’m curious to see how he will navigate this mess.

In Part 3 of my report, I’ll provide more evidence of the corruption to support my theory and Team Trump’s response. Please send me evidence that you find as well. As the days go on, the swamp will be coming up with all kinds of false “causes” to con you into forgetting all the evidence and “coincidences” I just shared with you about the real cause of the fires. Don’t let them do it.

My work is free and supported by your generous donations. Thank you to all who have donated in the past. I truly appreciate your generosity!

