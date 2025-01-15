This is Part 3 of my report on California Burning. If you haven’t read Parts 1 and Part 2 yet - you should - because they set the scene. It’s the most comprehensive and HONEST coverage you’ll find on the fires.

With a smile on his face, Newsom did a live interview from the scene, and while bobbing and weaving - like he was high on something - said this:

NEWSOM: “We already have a team reimagining Los Angeles 2.0. I was just talking to Josh Green, the governor down in Hawaii, who had some ideas around some land use and speculators coming in, buying up properties. So we're already working with our legal teams to to move those things forward and we'll be presenting those in a matter of days, not just weeks.”

Remember that the Maui fire situation was suspiciously similar to what just happened in LA. Same MO - same narrative.

So, basically, Newsom just admitted that they burned it down so something else could be developed and he was happy about it. Hmm. You mean like the 2028 Olympics & a Smart City and a police surveillance state and the multi-family housing to support that - everything that I mentioned in Part 2 of this series?

SENATOR MELENDEZ: “When talking about developers buying up the property in LA damaged by the fires, Gavin breaks into a little dance, smiling like someone who’s about to get away with something.”

In September 2024, Newsom signed a bill into law that would allow them to subdivide a lot zoned for "single family" use to be REDEVELOPED as a multi-family building if it is vacant, abandoned and uninhabitable.

So, every structure that burned down can be REDEVELOPED into multi-family or low-income housing. This goes into effect July 2025. Convenient timing, huh?

Look at the map from NASA - thanks to @I_Am_JohnCullen on X. All the red dots are homes that are 100% destroyed and gone. All the black dots are homes that are damaged.

CULLEN: All these dots (below) are homes that were damaged or destroyed right near the empty San Vicente reservoir. Maybe, if there was water in the hydrants, these homes wouldn't have been destroyed?

Now - connect those dots with the fact that this area is needed for development to support California's goal to host the 2028 Olympics & convert Los Angeles into a Smart City - a total POLICE STATE.

No coincidence. THEY LET IT BURN. Newsom even has a fact checking site connected to his PAC in case you come up with a different conclusion!

As I reported earlier, there were not enough fire trucks, water, firemen or planes to put out the fires. All of this was obviously done on purpose for reasons I stated earlier. One journalist even went to the Los Angeles Fire Department repair yard and found (on video) hundreds of firetrucks that could have been used to fight the fires - 20% of LAFD’s fleet was out of service - either in disrepair, sent to Ukraine or just sitting idle.

Not only did Joe Biden fly to California BEFORE THE FIRES STARTED for a photo op - which required planes to stop flying so they couldn't dump water on the fire - later there were drones illegally flying above the fires and ATTACKING planes that were trying to put out the fires - SO THE PLANES HAD TO LAND.

Over 48 privately-owned drones were seen flying over the fires - and 3 people have been arrested so far for illegally operating them and punching holes in the wings of planes trying to put out the fires. Was this what the drone tests were all about earlier? IMPEDING THE FIRE FIGHTERS IN LA FROM GETTING WATER TO THE FIRES?

TRUMP: “RELEASE THE WATER FROM UP NORTH. MILLIONS OF GALLONS A DAY. WHAT’S TAKING YOU SO LONG. SHOULD HAVE DONE IT EIGHT YEARS AGO, AND YOU WOULD HAVE HAD NO FIRE PROBLEMS TODAY. GROSS INCOMPETENCE!”

Here’s text of the bill that Newsom signed that now allows them to REBUILD LA BACK BETTER with our money!

Bill Text - SB-1123 Planning and zoning: subdivisions: ministerial review.

They thought they could blow this one by us by having the fake news tell us it was “climate change” - not purposeful arson. That didn’t work. Searches for climate change went down while searches for wildfire went up.

That’s the good news out of this - the climate change mafia is collapsing and people are waking up.

Arson is also beating climate change in searches! People are catching on!

Right along with that, the DEI mafia is also going down due to LA’s egregious DEI hiring practices. Merit will once again become the key hiring criteria - not the color of your skin, who you sleep with or your gender.

People tell me that people couldn’t possibly be this evil to burn down an entire city and murder people to REBUILD it for the swamp. Yes, they could.

During COVID, LA County filled skate parks at the beach with sand, chased mothers and babies out of playgrounds, gave athletes tickets for not wearing a mask while surfing at the beach, and required Covid IDs to enter a buildings. They even wanted to test your dog for COVID! But they forgot to fill the reservoirs, staff the fire department and not send all the equipment to Ukraine so they could save you from the fires? Right.

Newsom went further and outlined his plans for rebuilding and preparing for future events planned for LA:

REPORTER: Over the course of the next several years, Los Angeles will host the World Cup, the Super Bowl, and then the Olympics. Is LA going to be ready for all of those global events?

NEWSOM: This only reinforces the imperative to move quickly, doing so in the spirit of collaboration and cooperation. The pride and spirit that come from hosting these three iconic events—is also the chance to rebuild at the same time. That’s why we’re already organizing a Marshall Plan. We already have a team working on “Reimagining LA 2.0.”

We’re just starting to lay it out. We’re already talking to city leaders, civic leaders, business leaders, nonprofits, and labor leaders. How we can seek federal assistance—not only for the Olympics but also for recovery efforts.

We’re working to galvanize the community by focusing on time-sensitive project delivery, addressing building codes, resolving permitting issues, and moving forward.”

Every thinking person can see that this was planned from the start. They ran out of money for their big goals so they needed to BURN IT DOWN to get more of OUR money.

The goal is to convert LA into a world-class smart city and surveillance state to host these three events and then it will become a model for the rest of America and the world in how to control the little people with digital everything. But, the most important aspect of it all will be that it will MONITOR every move of every person who lives there. A TOTAL DIGITAL POLICE STATE FOR YOU AND ME.

The “SmartLA 2028” strategy, outlined in a document published by the City of Los Angeles, envisions a highly digital and connected city by 2028 under the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda.

From 5G infrastructure to AI-assisted public safety measures, SmartLA 2028 promises sweeping transformations, including ultra-efficient transportation, digital governance, and AI-driven decision-making systems.

Ted Ross, the Chief Information Officer for the City of Los Angeles, said in a statement:

“We live in a world full of urban challenges AND cities seek tools that can positively transform the urban environment. The most promising of these tools is technology.

Technology enables the City of Los Angeles to efficiently and ethically improve the quality of life for our residents, businesses, and visitors. In other words, when done right, technology makes us “smarter.” This is why the City of Los Angeles strives to be a “smart” city.”

As I outlined in my series on Trump’s plan to Save America - AI can be used for good or for bad. AI can be programmed by good people or bad people. Newsom is obviously someone who should NOT be entrusted with that responsibility:

Mike Johnson said that California leaders made lots of mistakes that caused the wildfires and any aid given them by the American taxpayer should be conditional:

SPEAKER JOHNSON: “Obviously, there has been water resource mismanagement and forest management mistakes — all sorts of problems in California.

It appears to us that state and local leaders were derelict in their duty in many respects. So that’s something that has to be factored in. We need to have a serious conversation about that. I think there should probably be conditions on that aid. That’s my personal view. I haven’t seen what the consensus is.”

WHIP BARASSO: “I expect that there will be strings attached to money that is ultimately approved, because this was a gross failure.

[California Democrats] diverted all of this money away from the fire department to be used for social programs. I expect there’s going to be hearings, there’s going to be requests of Congress. The policies of the liberal administration out there, I believe have made these fires worse.”

BOOM. THEY KNOW IT WAS INTENTIONAL ARSON, JUST LIKE I SAID.

There are petitions out there to recall Newsom, Bass and others. But, so what, that’s not enough.

President Trump predicted all this years ago and they ignored him and did nothing. That tells me they did it on purpose.

Newsom also signed a law in 2019 that limited PG&E’s financial liabilities for wildfires caused by their electrical equipment. In other words, they wanted sparks to start fires AND energized decaying lines to spread fires.

Several cartel members have already quietly been arrested for starting the fires - but the big question is who directed them to do it and why isn’t the media reporting on this - and instead trying to convince us that homeless people and a little wind did it? They’ve been caught red-handed.

They can even track cartel arsonists by GPS and cell phone near where fires start!

As I reported earlier, the National Weather Service reported MAXIMUM wind gusts in the Los Angeles area of 30 MPH when the fires started spreading. I recorded those numbers before they could be changed. So, the Santa Ana winds were NOT fueling the wildfires like the fake news keeps telling you. In fact, the winds were lower this January than than were the last two years.

So, what caused the local high winds that people talked about? THE FIRE ITSELF. They hire arsonists (cartels, satellites & remote DEWS) to create massive infernos and the enormous fire creates its own wind. By starting multiple fires in multiple places at the same time they can direct the fire and use its own wind to fuel it. The perfect con job.

Then, they can convince you into believing that the "Santa Ana" winds are out of control and caused the fire to spread. Oh, my goodness: Must be climate change! BS. Look at these fires - there's nothing NATURAL about them.

IT'S ALL ENGINEERED FOR MAXIMUM DESTRUCTION.

There have also been numerous reports of what look like DEWs (Directed Energy Weapons) starting fires. I’m not going to go too far down that rabbit hole - because I can’t prove anything - and they will use it to discredit all my work. BUT, for those who don’t know what they are, here’s a quick primer:

Directed energy weapons—such as lasers—use energy fired at the speed of light. Many countries, including the United States, use them for various purposes and there is a huge surge in interest in DEWs right now. This is no conspiracy - it’s very very real.

Because they use energy instead of bullets or missiles, directed energy weapons have virtually unlimited firing power and unlimited uses.

There is a Laser Weapon System at the White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico

DEWs include high energy lasers and other high power electromagnetics—such as millimeter wave and high power microwave weapons. Unlike weapons that fire bullets or missiles, DEWs can respond to a threat or issue a threat in different ways. For example, they can temporarily degrade electronics or physically destroy.

Each type of DEW uses a different region of the electromagnetic spectrum. This spectrum describes all of the kinds of light—including those the human eye cannot see—and classifies them according to wavelength. Different types of electromagnetic energy have different properties. For example, the wavelength affects what the directed energy can penetrate—such as metal or human skin.

High energy lasers produce a very narrow beam of light, usually in the infrared to visible region, and are typically used on one target at a time. The beam can be pulsed or continuous, generating a power output of at least 1 kilowatt. This output is 200,000 times greater than a typical laser pointer and is capable of melting steel.

Millimeter wave weapons have wavelengths between 1 and 10 millimeters and generate more than 1 kilowatt of power. Millimeter wave weapons have a larger beam size than high energy lasers and therefore can affect multiple targets at once.

High power microwave weapons produce microwaves, which have longer wavelengths than high energy lasers and millimeter wave weapons. These weapons can produce more than 100 megawatts of power, which is nearly 150,000 times more powerful than the average household microwave. Like millimeter wave weapons, they can also affect multiple targets because of their larger beam size.

Each DEW can produce a range of effects from nonlethal to lethal.

DEWs can deny entrance to an area or prevent people from functioning within an area. If a greater amount of force is required, DEWs can also damage or destroy assets in the air or on the ground. To do this, a high energy laser can emit electromagnetic energy with a wavelength the target material absorbs most effectively, melting the material.

DEW research and development has been ongoing for decades in many countries—including the U.S.—and is currently experiencing a surge worldwide.

Yet, with all this evidence of cartel arsonists, wind manipulation, no water and a complete lack of response by both Biden & local authorities, a journalist named Michael Shellenberger went on Tucker blaming the homeless & wind for the LA fires & ignored the 2028 Olympics & Smart City motive altogether. What does that tell me? He’s ANOTHER CIA ASSET out there trying to spin the truth and take your focus off the real cause of the fires. Tell Tucker you’re wise to Shellenberger. He pulled the same crap on the Twitter files and only told half the story. He wants to be Governor of California - he ran two years ago - he’s no journalist.

One other thing I just found that nobody else is reporting on is that the new head of the Olympic Games is a CIA guy who is not a fan of Trump. Hmm. Why would the Olympics hire a former military, CIA & Homeland Security guy to run the Olympics operation out in LA?

There was a article written in the left-wing The Nation a month ago outlining all this - which is being conveniently ignored.

It goes on to say that the Olympics and the LA Smart City are a big deal for the spooks because they are all behind the new SURVEILLANCE STATE!

A guy named Reynold Hoover was appointed last summer to run the 2028 Olympics in LA - and he’s no Trump fan. In fact, he used to report to GW Bush!

Hoover told Reuters a couple of months ago that he was in contact with the incoming Trump administration and was “confident” that Trump will deliver on the Feds’ promises to support the Games. California needs the Feds to provide security, transportation, travel assistance for the Olympics.

HOOVER: "We've developed relationships with the incoming Trump administration through the transition team. We've developed relationships within our federal partners across the departments and agencies that all have a role in helping us deliver the greatest Games ever.”

Hmm. I’m guessing the CIA didn’t get all they wanted out of Team Trump - so therefore they needed to burn it all down!

Trump posted this during the fires:

That tells me where Trump’s head is at. He believes it was arson too.

The CIA is worried that Trump’s deportation plans and border plans might disrupt their BIG goals for LA (to use it as a model SURVEILLANCE STATE) and that they may not get all the Federal money they want.

Three days after Reynold Hoover started as LA28 CEO, the 2028 Summer Olympics were officially designated a National Special Security Event — the furthest in advance that this designation has ever been made. Here he is with Bass.

In addition to his 35-year military career, Hoover has worked for an alphabet soup of federal agencies — FEMA, DHS, CIA, he even handled Santa-tracking duties at NORAD. Hoover's background is a marked departure from LA28's previous leadership.

Many are worried that the Intelligence Community plans to use this new digital national security police state to expand oppression, expand surveillance, accumulate new weapons, push boundaries and justify violence against American citizens. And rightly so. That’s what they did after 9/11.

"I would really be wondering what this all means from a legal sense — not just the coordination between law enforcement, but also the sharing of intelligence. Does this lead to any changes in legal definitions of probable cause or search?"

Also, Mitch McConnells’ wife, Elaine Chao - with ties to the CCP is on the LA28 organizing committee. Think on that!

International Olympics Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach praised Trump when he won re-election but has been a Never Trumper from the start.

In other words, all the CIA-backed people behind the Olympics team & the LA Smart City are NOT MAGA and they are trying to finagle Trump into giving them what they want. That’s why they invited him out there to view the fires (they created) and to try to convince him to open America’s wallet for their schemes.

Wow what nerve - especially when they just said they are a sanctuary city and claimed they already HAD the infrastructure they needed in place to host the Olympics? No, they did not. That was a head fake so they could con the taxpayers for BILLIONS more!

HOW DO I KNOW FOR SURE THAT’S WHAT THEY DID? THEY DID IT TO ME.

I owned a lake cabin in Wisconsin (with 10 acres of land and 300 feet of lakeshore) that was next to a large corridor for a future transmission line and oil pipeline.

The Feds wanted to expand the corridor almost down to the lake, add 200-foot towers carrying one million volts and two more pipelines which would have destroyed the view and my property values. I opposed it unless I was properly compensated. They offered me a few hundred dollars. I refused to sign.

So, what did they do? THEY BURNED DOWN 28 FULL GROWN PINE TREES AROUND MY PROPERTY AND THEN SENT ME A CHECK FOR $280 ($10 A TREE) - they said it was a mistake and didn't mean to burn them down. I sued them for $28,000 ($1000 per tree) and won (on my own without a big lawyer) and then I sold my cabin to a guy who was stringing fiberoptics on the line and then I bought a new cabin.

I was able to get out and buy another place but many people could not - they were given pennies on the dollar with no recourse. This is just plain wrong. They destroy lives for profit. WE NEED TO MAKE THE PROCESS FAIR FOR EVERYONE.

I've seen how this works up close and personal. Now apply that to an entire city and that's what happened. I GUARANTEE IT.

The Feds like to pay 10 cents on the dollar and call it fair. It's not. The lawyers on both sides are scammers and take a cut too. All the environmental reports are fake and a foregone conclusion. The investors make a killing and the little people get screwed. They've been doing land grabs like this for years. Now, with weather modification ability and satellites and DEWS and HAARP they can use more sophisticated means to engineer wildfires, hurricanes and other disasters to drive people out. People need to wake up. This is no game.

Do you think they wouldn’t burn down an entire city, murder a few people and destroy thousands of properties for BILLIONS OF DOLLARS? Of course they would. They have the will and the technology to do it.

It truly is as simple as this meme.

They have ALL the water in the world at their fingertips and they CHOOSE not to use it. Common sense says that the people who run California (and the world) simply do NOT want to put out the fires or they could have and would have.

There are 911 calls of several cartel arsonists caught on video for the ongoing fires. There are several arrests. There is video that sure looks like DEWs - which is simply a more sophisticated form of arson - which can burn down a building a leave the tree next to it intact. You know this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Remember, NASA and others have thermal satellites that can detect small fires the moment they start. They know which houses are burning and which are not. They use these all over the world to detect oil flares and other things. They know exactly where it started and how it spread. The Feds could have stopped it at any time but they chose not to.

These fires started simultaneously far away from each other - with no embers.

The California government refuses to take initiatives to clean up and clear forest land and dead brush and then every year like clockwork, some of the most gorgeous, highly desired land in California goes up in flames resulting in total devastation.



They ignore the criminals and the the cartels who live in the hills and set the fires and burn down legal marijuana grows and are hired by the swamp to do worse.



Then they blame the power lines and the power company, the wind, the insurance company pays or the Governor forgives their liability, the electric company raises rates to cover the damages and the customer ends up footing the bill. It's money laundering. Then they bury the news stories about cartel members arrested for arson and pretend it never happened. And who will be buying up unprecedented amounts of land and property in California and planning to redevelop it into multi-family housing and a total surveillance state?



GEO-ENGINEERED DESTRUCTION JUST LIKE MAUI AND NORTH CAROLINA.

This is NOT climate change, this is NOT negligence, this is NOT incompetence - it is purposeful evil destruction. DO NOT BUY ANY NARRATIVE THAT TRIES TO TELL YOU THIS IS CLIMATE CHANGE OR JUST HAPPENED BECAUSE OF THE WIND OR A FEW HOMELESS METH ADDICTS. NO IT DID NOT. DON'T LET THEM CON YOU.

They will ABSOLUTELY make more money by burning it down. FOLLOW THE MONEY. The rest is noise. I wish people would stop pretending and admit that, yes, they really are that evil.

It’s time for us all to be discerning and question EVERY narrative they throw at us - even if it comes from one of our favorite and most trusted reporters.

LARA LOGAN: This is a critical moment for journalism so I wrote the best guide I could think of based on more than 35 years of experience. Here are the “10 Commandments of Real Journalism:”

1. Journalists are not lawyers in a court of law trying to prove a case or activists campaigning for a cause. Our job is to seek the truth no matter what and follow the facts wherever they lead us regardless of political outcomes or consequences.

2. It is not the role of a journalist to decide what people should think. Our duty is to search for the whole truth and communicate accurately and honestly so the audience or reader can make up his or her own mind.

3. Thou shalt not mislead, deceive or lie…to yourself or to the public.

4. Question everything. Only the truth stands up to questioning.

5. Two first-hand sources are the holy grail - always better than indirect or single sources. [Just because a major news organization reports something doesn’t mean its true. Usually they copy and paste each other. Verify the original reporting.]

6. Be as skeptical of those you like and agree with, as you are of those you neither like nor trust.

7. Opinion and analysis have a worthy place in journalism but are not fact and should not be presented as such.

8. Never underestimate the audience. People are not dumb - despite what many in the media think and lack of familiarity with a subject should not be confused with stupidity. [Educate your readers on a subject as well as inform. Teaching is the best way to learn. If you can’t explain something clearly to another person - you don’t understand it yourself.]

9. Be honest with yourself and aware of your own bias. No one is immune.

10. Anonymity has an important place in protecting sources for valid reasons. It should not be used as cover for political, corrupt or nefarious purposes and it is up to us to be guardians of our craft.

Good advice that I need to take myself.

BTW - Newsom is a criminal but he’s just a pawn in all this. It goes way beyond him to the NWO and his puppet masters. Keep digging for the truth! Godspeed.

