Inflation has fallen to the lowest level in more than four years as April’s Consumer Price Index smashed expectations for the third straight month. Instead of raising prices, Trump’s tariffs have already LOWERED prices - as he predicted.

Overall, consumer prices increased 2.3% year-over-year, according to the Labor Department’s consumer price index. That’s the lowest annual increase in over 4 years.

You can see that during the third term of the Obama-Biden-Kamala presidency - hyperinflation kicked in (on purpose) - to destroy our country and enslave us with massive debt and interest payments. Trump has to lower prices and inflation again, while spurring growth and prosperity, to Save America!

Prices for groceries, including eggs, used cars and airfares all fell sharply in the latest report.

Grocery prices saw their largest decline in nearly five years.

Gas prices fell for the third month in a row.

Egg prices saw the largest one-month decline in more than four decades.

Workers’ real wages are up 1.9%, increasing each of the last three months.

Prices for airfare, energy, hotels, and used vehicles are all down compared to last year.

Even the fake news has to admit that Trump’s plan is working:

Bloomberg: “US inflation rose by less than forecast in April amid tame prices for clothing and new cars, suggesting little urgency so far by companies to pass along the cost of higher tariffs to consumers.”

Investopedia Editor-in-Chief: “The smoke was much worse than the fire … A big part of that was the drop in gasoline prices. This is very significant for households … That drop in gasoline and energy prices — a big deal.”

Fox Business Network: “Oil is down, eggs are down, food is down. We’re seeing that reflected, so all that hysteria over tariffs is not showing up in these numbers.”

USA TODAY : Inflation eased to 4-year low in April as Trump’s tariffs took effect, CPI report shows that “Prices for groceries, including eggs, used cars and airfares all fell sharply.”

Bloomberg: US Consumer Prices Rose Less Than Expected in April “The pace is the slowest since the spring of 2021 when inflation broke out in earnest.” “Grocery prices were down 0.4% on the month, and eggs fell 12.7%, the most since 1984, validating some of President Donald Trump’s messaging.”

NBC News: April consumer price index report shows inflation dropped to slowest pace since 2021. NBC’s Brian Cheung: “This was a pretty solid report.”



In the meantime, President Trump called on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates as he’s been requesting for months! Jerome Powell (too late Powell) keeps resisting because he claims that tariffs will RAISE prices - but he’s been proven wrong again and again!

As I reported a year ago, the Federal Reserve is on camera (James O’Keefe caught them) stating that their goal is to sabotage Trump and sabotage America!

Trump has tried everything in order to get Powell to act and lower interest rates - short of firing him - but Powell still refuses. Trump basically even caused the stock market to drop 20% in April - as I predicted - in the hopes of forcing Powell to reduce interest rates but Powell still did nothing. Now the market is back up almost to where it was!

PRESIDENT TRUMP: "Interest rates came down, despite the fact that I have a Fed person who's not really doing a good job. I want to be very nice. I want to be very nice and respectful to the fed. You're not supposed to criticize the Fed. You're supposed to let him do his own thing. But I know much more than he does about interest rates, believe me!"

Imagine how much better off America (and the world) would be if only the Federal Reserve, the obstructionists in the NWO and Congress, the Judicial coup plotters and the rest of the swamp creatures got out of the way and let President Trump execute his well thought out plan for America.

It’s exhausting to do your job with both hands tied behind your back! Our tax dollars are paying for all this SABOTAGE and being used against us.

