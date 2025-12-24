Today I want to write about a word that I think many people have heard but many may not truly understand. That word is PRAVDA.

My career was in advertising, marketing and media research - and I interacted with the media and their representatives on a daily basis, so I know a little about this topic.



I once remember, as a very young woman, someone using the word PRAVDA to describe the American media to me and I had no idea what they were talking about.

So, I researched it and I remember thinking to myself:



"Thank goodness I live in America and not in the Communist Soviet Union where the media lies through PRAVDA."



Boy, was I wrong!

As it turns out, the American media has become PRAVDA and DOES LIE and now it's no different than living in the USSR! That's why Trump calls it the FAKE NEWS.



Socialists and Communists always rewrite history through PRAVDA. George Orwell told us that in 1984. We are living that right now!



PRAVDA was the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union, when it was one of the most influential papers in the country with a circulation of 11 million.



PRAVDA began publication in May of 1912 in the Russian Empire and it emerged as the leading Communist newspaper of the Soviet Union after the Communists overthrew Russia in the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917. The newspaper was an organ of the Central Communist Committee of the USSR from 1912 to 1991 - for over 75 years - when the Soviet Union was finally “allegedly” dissolved and scattered all over the world.



Pravda is a Russian word meaning "truth" - which is a joke because they didn't report truth at all! They were YELLOW journalists. The fake news in America copies the PRAVDA method and uses yellow journalism all the time - a sensationalist news style using exaggerated headlines, scandals, and emotional appeals - to create a left-wing manufactured alternate view of reality instead of the truth.



The headline below from Murdoch's Wall Street Journal is a great example of PRAVDA yellow journalism in America today. They are telling you that you shouldn't believe your eyes and ears - that things aren't as great as you think they are and you should be GLOOMY and DEPRESSED. And this is supposed to be a conservative newspaper! No matter how good things get under President Trump, PRAVDA will tell you different until you agree to usher in Communism to save you!





Every time I turn on ABC, NBC, MSNBC, CNN and even FOX - I see the same. They are constantly creating an alternate universe that is NOT the truth. The same is happening on social media now with "influencers" who pretend to be "independent journalists" - they are simply copying the same PRAVDA YELLOW JOURNALISM tactics in order to create more clicks, views and make more money off clueless readers and viewers.



How did that happen? How did America allow the media to become no different than Russia PRAVDA?



Well, the Communists and the CIA embedded operatives in the media starting in the 1950s, and a 1964 SCOTUS ruling, New York Times vs Sullivan, under LBJ, gave the media free rein to lie to us with impunity. That’s how the media truly became the FAKE NEWS.



The New York Times Co. vs Sullivan began as a lawsuit against the newspaper because they lied in a full-page civil rights fundraising editorial advertisement in 1960 entitled “Heed Their Rising Voices.”



The US Supreme Court said it was OK for the fake news to lie about anything they wanted to if the victim of their lies could NOT prove they did so with “actual malice.” Malice is very difficult to prove. That ridiculous “standard” has destroyed the free press and has given them a license to lie about and smear whoever and whatever they want in every deceitful way imaginable!

Today, 92% of the American PRAVDA media coverage against Trump is negative and that’s Communist propaganda designed to BRAINWASH the American people.



Also, in 1996, Bill Clinton signed into law something called Section 230 which enabled the same for the internet. I'm not going to get into the weeds on what this means but it's a law that gives social media companies like Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X the right to censor or ban anyone they disagree with for NO reason whatsoever - and it gives US citizens no recourse against those companies. We have all been persecuted by this partisan abuse.

Section 230 was originally intended to foster the growth of the internet - instead it has allowed tech companies to make BILLIONS in revenue off users and advertisers - and enabled them collude with Islamo-Communists who hate our country - with no fear of lawsuits.

Also, there are rules at the FCC which are supposed to protect We the People from PRAVDA on network broadcast affiliates. What people don’t understand is that WE TAXPAYERS grant over-the-air networks like CBS, ABC and NBC a license to broadcast! We allow them to use the precious airwaves and for that reason they are NOT allowed to lie to us! Lying or distorting the news - or omitting key facts - is against FCC regulations. It’s right on their website!

The major over-the-air broadcast networks are NOT allowed to DISTORT the news OR LIE ABOUT the news. They do it all the time! It’s against the law and the broadcast licenses of their member stations should ALL be pulled by the FCC.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “If Network NEWSCASTS, and their Late Night Shows, are almost 100% Negative to President Donald J. Trump, MAGA, and the Republican Party, shouldn’t their very valuable Broadcast Licenses be terminated? I say, YES!”

Cable News can basically lie all day long and get away with it - legally because of the 1964 SCOTUS ruling - but the major networks can be stripped of their broadcast licenses by the FCC if they do. BIG DIFFERENCE.

A great example is that NONE of the over-the-air broadcast networks covered the Hunter Biden laptop story before the election and they got away with it! That was an omission that caused “substantial public harm” and nothing happened!

In spite of the fact that only the Democrats trust the Communist media these days - they continue to be allowed to damage our country!

For example, Federal investigators just reported that the media in Minnesota literally helped the Somali community defraud the taxpayers of Minnesota out of at least $9 BILLION in welfare fraud and the number could likely be double that! So they not only covered it up - the fake news enabled it and are complicit!

“In newsrooms, they’re told, “We can’t [report the fraud] because we’re going to be accused of being racist.”

Most of the media in Minnesota is left-wing and lies right to your face while Ilhan’s and Ellison’s pirates, brought in by the Democrats for votes and labor, fleece your pockets. The worst is the Minneapolis Star Tribune, now called the Minnesota Star Tribune. The newspaper’s CEO is Steve Grove, who served as Governor Tampon Tim Walz’s commissioner of employment and economic development.

Look how the Minnesota Star Tribune glorified Governor Tim Walz!

“The Minnesota Star Tribune has proven itself to be nothing more than Communist fish wrap. The Minnesota Star Tribune masquerades as a newspaper. It’s actually a Democrat front, hiding news, twisting facts, lying outright. One of the worst in the country.”



The only way we will ever get rid of PRAVDA in America is to do THREE THINGS:

The 1964 SCOTUS ruling, regarding defamation and malice, MUST go back to the Supreme Court and be overturned, Section 230 must be rewritten or ended and the FCC must do it’s job and remove the licenses of any network affiliate that airs FAKE NEWS.

And, We the People, MUST demand it be done!

That’s the only way we can stop the HISTORY OF LYING and PRAVDA in America!



Sometimes after I write a newsletter or a post I get ornery and I don’t know why. It happened again today and I thought about why. Here’s what I came up with.

Some people respond to my newsletters with “I already knew that. Tell me something I don’t know.”

My first reaction to that rebuke is shame - because I wonder if I was the only person in the world who didn’t know all these things that I have been researching for the past decade.

My second reaction is to defend myself and say “No, not everybody knows that. That’s why I spent the time researching it so I could learn more and then help others.”

My third reaction is anger. I say to myself “Why is this person so hell bent on telling me that they already know everything and I don’t need to waste my time educating them on anything? They’re just jealous that they didn’t think of it first!”

My final reaction is agitation and resolve. I realize that many people are ashamed that THEY THEMSELVES were fooled and they don’t want to admit it. So, they respond with: “I already knew that.”

Well, did they do ANYTHING about it or keep their “knowledge” to themselves? If you already KNOW something - wouldn’t you teach it to others to help them? Honestly, if parents had been teaching their children the truth all along - we wouldn’t have PRAVDA in America, right? TEACHING is the BEST WAY to LEARN.

So, even if you were fooled, it’s OK to admit you were conned and make an effort to find and share the truth. It’s even better to admit you were fooled and then teach the truth you learned to others - your children, your friends, your co-workers and even strangers!

MAKING MISTAKES IS THE WAY WE LEARN.

So, read my article on PRAVDA and whether you already know all this stuff or not - teach it to someone else who may not be as smart or informed as you! Have a great day!

