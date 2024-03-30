Biden just proclaimed this Easter Sunday as a “Transgender Day of Visibility.” NOT KIDDING.

He also banned kids from using Christian designs at the White House Easter art contest and egg hunt! He wants to take Christianity out of Easter!

The Communists are now calling Christians "Easter worshippers."

Do you get it yet? Valentine's Day is now a day of Gun Control and Service to honor the Parkland Massacre.

Good Friday has been declared by WHO a day of prayer and fasting for the COVID dead.

Memorial Day is George Floyd Day.

June is Pride Month to worship gay, queer and transgender people instead of Jesus during the Month of Sacred Heart.

In fact, there are now 145 days celebrating the alphabet people! WTH.

Juneteenth is now called “freedom day” and has replaced many July 4th celebrations of American’s independence day!

As every holiday approaches I ask myself: "What horrific thing do the Communists have planned this time so they can rename and refocus our attention for this holiday?"

Watch and see what the Communists do this 4th of July, Labor Day, 9/11, Columbus Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. I guarantee they have plans!

GEORGE ORWELL: "And when memory failed and written records were falsified, the past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad."

We are truly living George Orwell’s 1984. George Orwell wrote a book called "1984" warning about global totalitarianism - a world run by just a few people called THE PARTY. He basically predicted the GREAT RESET and what's happening in the world right now. He wrote that book in 1949. He was WAY ahead of his time.

THE PARTY is the NEW WORLD ORDER.

I’ve concluded that the NEW WORLD ORDER is nothing more than an international crime cartel - a global MOB of criminals run by the alliances between the leaders of various mafias around the world. It’s called the OVERWORLD/UNDERWORLD alliance!

You know how the mob used to terrorize businesses with enforcers like Murder Inc. in order to force them to turn over their profits and PAY the mob for protection? You know how the mob bribed politicians and used mercenaries as terrorists and enforcers and paid off the cops to look the other way so they could go on laundering money and committing crimes?

Well, the NWO INTERNATIONAL MAFIA does the same thing to all of us! It's just on a global scale! They have infiltrated agencies like the CIA & FBI & DHS & Mossad & MI6 and use them to terrorize us so we will allow them to "protect us" - extort us - blackmail us - spy on us - and control us.

They engineer terror attacks and school shootings and climate disasters and then we're supposed to say: “I'M SO SCARED - PLEASE PROTECT ME - TAKE MY MONEY AND MY FREEDOM AND MY LIFE - JUST KEEP ME SAFE.”

Orwell saw all that. He wrote about fake news.

He wrote about Big Brother watching and controlling our every move - think about how they did that with COVID and how they’re trying to do that right now with Artificial Intelligence, brain chips, satellites, drones, cyber warfare, digital currency and digital ID.

Orwell wrote about how Governments used "fake revolutions" - what we now call “color revolutions” - to scare people & intimidate people into believing that life under a Communist dictator, where you were watched constantly and spoon-fed propaganda, wouldn't really be that bad - just like the BLM-ANTIFA-BLACBLOC-PALESTINE-OCCUPY riots they've subjected us to.

George Floyd’s death, the riots, looting and renaming was a “color revolution” in America - the first step toward the Communist takeover we are now experiencing. They did the same thing in Ukraine in 2014 and are trying to do the same thing to Russia right now.

The CIA has been engineering “color revolutions” all over the world for decades. While the original purpose may have been noble, it’s now turned to the dark side and being used for criminal activity, money laundering and control. America is next.

Orwell wrote about how THE PARTY would divide people and brainwash people until the point they would believe lies and turn against their own families & friends just to save themselves.

He wrote about how THE PARTY rewrote the past and erased all evidence of truth - and then used new "text books"and “news anchors” to indoctrinate the next generation into their lies. Think about how they are destroying statues, removing books from our libraries right now and censoring people on every social media platform - in the name of protecting you:

GEORGE ORWELL: "Early in life I had noticed that no event is ever correctly reported in a newspaper, but in Spain, for the first time, I saw newspaper reports which did not bear any relation to the facts, not even the relationship which is implied in an ordinary lie.

I saw great battles reported where there had been no fighting, and complete silence where hundreds of men had been killed. I saw troops who had fought bravely denounced as cowards and traitors, and others who had never seen a shot fired hailed as the heroes of imaginary victories, and I saw newspapers in London retailing these lies and eager intellectuals building emotional superstructures over events that had never happened.

I saw, in fact, history being written not in terms of what happened but of what ought to have happened according to various party lines."

George Orwell fought in the Spanish Civil War - and was shot through his throat - he worked as a police officer in India and wrote for the BBC & the Tribune in London.

Now you know why he wrote 1984. He knew all about fake news - he saw it all over the world. If he were alive today - he would tell us that we are being fed lies about the "war in Ukraine" by the fake news - just like they did back then.

Some of Orwell's most famous quotes from the book:

"He who controls the past controls the future. He who controls the present controls the past."

"The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power – pure power."

"In the end The Party would announce that two and two made five, and you would have to believe it."

"And when memory failed and written records were falsified— the claim of The Party to have improved the conditions of human life has got to be accepted."

"You think there’s no other way of saving yourself and you’re quite ready to save yourself that way. You want it to happen to the other person. You don’t give a damn what they suffer. All you care about is yourself."

"One does not establish a dictatorship in order to safeguard a revolution; one makes the revolution in order to establish the dictatorship."

“If liberty means anything at all it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.”

"Power is in tearing human minds to pieces and putting them together again in new shapes of your own choosing."

"The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth. There was truth and there was untruth, and if you clung to the truth even against the whole world, you were not mad."

“We know that no one ever seizes power with the intention of relinquishing it."

“The masses never revolt of their own accord, and they never revolt merely because they are oppressed. Indeed, so long as they are not permitted to have standards of comparison, they never even become aware that they are oppressed."

Remember that Big Tech & the fake news media are all controlled by six major corporations and funded by two major hedge funds - BlackRock & Vanguard. They all get their video and talking points from the same place.

Now ask yourself this most important question - of everything you've been taught - in school or by the news or the encyclopedia or online - what is really the truth? Do you know? Or do you just think you know because you heard it on the news or saw it on the internet or heard it around the dinner table?

80% of what you think is truth - is not. 90% of the headlines you read are fake or twisted. Every time you do a Google search - they leave out the most important findings. On purpose. Even DuckDuckGo is controlled!

Question everything. Research everything. Analyze ALL sides and use your common sense - trust your gut & ask God for help deciphering the answers. That's your most important tool for truth. You owe it to yourself. You owe it to those who went before us and will come after us.

I’m not telling you these truths to frighten you or depress you. I’m telling you these truths to awaken you and empower you.

A new study just revealed that the fake news is way down!

Do you know why this is happening? Because the fake news LIES! The liars have been replaced by truth tellers and citizen journalists like me and you.

Do your part and share the truth and the good news wherever you go and on every platform you can. If not us, who?

It's our duty now as citizens of this great country & faithful believers to be the journalists of today and tomorrow. It is an enormous responsibility and one that we must honor and cherish! Godspeed!

John 14:6. Our attitude toward the truth determines the outcome of our lives. If we don't love the truth, if we resist it, we resist salvation.

If you like my work, please donate to me here. Or you can send a check to Peggy Tierney, PO Box 242, Spooner, Wisconsin 54801. I don’t accept advertising so you don’t have to wade through ads and pop-ups and click bait when you’re trying to read REAL news.

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On October 12th, 2023, I celebrated 29 years of sobriety. I was fortunate enough to tell my story in 2021 before a group of friends & family at a speaker meeting. Here's a video of my testimony if you'd like to listen - or share my story with anyone still suffering from addiction. Thank you all for being here! God is Good! Peg

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WqR-B8CxnW4