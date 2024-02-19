DYLAN ALLMAN: 60 years ago, the CIA murdered the sitting President of the United States in broad daylight. The media was in on it the whole time. And I am going to prove it to you here once and for all.

On November 22, 1963, not only did President John F. Kennedy die, but so did our free press … and as we have seen and continue to experience, so did our hopes for world peace. Why was Kennedy killed? Who benefitted? Who had the power to cover it up? Let's start from the beginning.

What are the origins of the CIA? What was its purpose? Well, in 1947, the US had no enemies to speak of after WWII. There was no reason to create such a monstrous new agency unless the major objective was to create machinery to be able to control foreign policy in the United States. The legislation creating it was not drawn up by an intelligence man; it was drawn up by a Wall Street man, James Forrestal. In 1949, Forrestal was Truman’s Secretary of Defense.

However, as soon as Forrestal began questioning US foreign policy, he was immediately committed to the psychiatric wing of the Bethesda Naval Hospital. And like clockwork, on May 22, he supposedly leaped 13 stories to his death. That was likely the first instance of the CIA ‘suiciding’ someone they wanted gone.

It is important to note that President Kennedy inherited the dangerous and growing Military-Industrial Complex that President Eisenhower warned about in his farewell speech in 1961.

Kennedy also inherited the imperialist empire-building foreign policy that had already been successfully implemented around the world by the CIA. The CIA was no stranger to meddling with foreign regimes. They had many successful coups under their belt at this point: Iran, Guatemala, you name it. David Atlee Philips, the CIA’s Chief of Western Hemisphere Operations, even bragged that it was all easy. He said in an interview:

“In 1953, a few CIA people managed to make some changes in Iran that President Eisenhower liked very much.”

“In 1954, a few of us in Guatemala made some changes. It seemed almost without effort.”

All of this, of course, was applauded by our press. But not publicly known, the CIA had made plans to take over an even bigger country: the USA. To do it, they would need to infiltrate and take over the media and the press [and every other American institution] - to win over the hearts and minds of the populace. It was, and still is, the CIA’s most successful media-control operation called 'Operation Mockingbird’ - which worked in tandem with other CIA mass brainwashing operations like MKUltra.

There was no noteworthy resistance from any newspaper or major media corporation to our First Amendment being turned over to a secret government agency for Operation Mockingbird. The once icons of independence became nothing more than press agents for imperialism. [Thus, the reason why President Trump calls them the fake news.]

Uncovered by the Church Committee hearings in the 1970s, Church found out that the CIA had over 400 paid or contract assets infesting the media from the 1950s on.

They had a major influence over twenty-five newspapers, the wire services, and three networks; the biggest being CBS. Other compromised platforms of note included Time Life, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Christian Science Monitor, New York Herald Tribune, Newsweek, Time Magazine, and Reader's Digest.

On television, the CIA’s most successful voice was the prominent conservative, William F. Buckley, author of the CIA-funded “God & Man at Yale.” BTW - Skull & Bones at Yale’s influence over American policy and the White House is NOT a conspiracy theory. It's quite real & controlled by the Bush dynasty!

In a recorded staff meeting with President Reagan in 1981, when asked about the CIA and Mockingbird, CIA Chief William Casey said, “We’ll know our disinformation campaign is complete when everything the American public believes is false.”

Today, six major corporations own over 95% of all media. AT&T, CBS, Comcast, Disney, Newscorp and Viacom.

There’s no longer any fairness doctrine, no equal time provision; why do you think that is? Before Kennedy was shot in Dallas, this was not the case. In fact, there were 1,500 different owners of television and radio stations. This quickly changed after Kennedy was no longer in the mix.

In 1962, the CIA approached President Kennedy with a proposal. An operation called “Operation Northwoods”. The proposals called for CIA operatives to both stage and commit acts of terrorism against American military and civilian targets, blaming them on the Cuban government to justify a war against Cuba. The list of potential attacks detailed in the document included:

-The remote control of civilian aircraft, which would be secretly repainted as US Air Force planes.

-A fabricated 'shoot down' of a US Air Force fighter aircraft off the coast of Cuba.

-The assassination of Cuban immigrants by sinking boats of Cuban refugees on the high seas.

-Blowing up a U.S. ship and orchestrating terrorism in U.S. cities.

[Still think the CIA couldn’t be behind 9/11 or COVID or school shootings to terrorize the American people? Think again.]

The plan was drafted by the Joint Chiefs of Staff, signed by Chairman Lyman Lemnitzer, and sent to the Secretary of Defense before it was rejected by JFK.

What decent human being would sign such a thing? Like I said previously, President Kennedy inherited and had to face two of the CIA’s biggest yet-to-be-implemented plans:

-The Bay of Pigs invasion in Cuba

-Attacking Vietnam

With the CIA’s Mockingbird assets in place, support for the CIA’s plans for Cuba and Vietnam were gaining public traction.

“First, I want to say that there will not be, under any conditions, an intervention in Cuba by the United States Armed Forces,” JFK stated.

Reluctantly convinced by Allen Dulles and his associate, Charles Cabell, that a modest invasion by mostly anti-Castro Cubans at the Bay of Pigs would be so well received by the Cuban people that it would result in a popular uprising against Fidel, Kennedy approved it. From the beginning, it was a disaster.

In an attempt to salvage their obvious blunder, the CIA cried for air support. Knowing an airstrike would belie his young presidency, Kennedy refused. It was the CIA’s first failure. They were livid. Interestingly enough, the CIA’s codename for the Bay of Pigs operation was “Zapata,” the name of George HW Bush’s oil company. One of the boats was even called “Barbara,” his wife’s name, suggesting that George HW Bush had more pull in the CIA than many people think.

Kennedy publicly took the blame, but he knew where the responsibility truly lay. He swiftly fired Allen Dulles, the longtime director of the CIA, and General Cabell, his deputy. Note: General Cabell’s brother was the Mayor of Dallas at the time Kennedy was killed.

The gulf between Kennedy and the CIA had widened irreparably. He was quoted as saying he “wanted to splinter the CIA into a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds.” [Nixon pushed back against HW Bush and the CIA as well and we all know what happened to him.]

At this point, the CIA media assets were now trumpeting the “Communist Menace” in Asia, along with the domino theory of collapsing nations. But on September 3, 1963, on CBS, fifty days before his assassination, Kennedy stated there would be no Americans fighting in Vietnam.

"We may supply them, but it is their war to fight."

You see, by 1963, the Central Intelligence Agency had become increasingly eager to involve the United States in Southeast Asia. Unfortunately for them, they were faced with a President who had decided to withdraw the small number of troops they had there. With Vietnam and its potential profits slipping away, the CIA was confronting its second failure, the most significant in its unchecked history.

Why Vietnam? Vietnam represented more in terms of raw materials than any other location available to them in the world. They HAD to get into Southeast Asia and control it.

Today, China controls 36.7% of global rare earth reserves. Brazil and Vietnam are next with 18.3% each. They are followed by Russia, with 10%. Raw materials are the basic resources indispensable for producing key technologies of the green transition – such as wind turbines, solar panels and batteries for electric vehicles– and the digital transition. The countries that control these resources - and the distribution of them - will control the ‘digital’ world of the future. Make sense now?

The CIA’s only obstacle to conquering Vietnam was President John F. Kennedy. For the CIA, removing him was akin to swatting a fly from a table.

At this point, their only ally in the White House was Vice President Lyndon Johnson, but rumors were rife that Johnson would not be on the reelection ticket in 1964. That would have been a certain Kennedy landslide at that point. It wasn’t that Kennedy would remove him from the ticket; the law would. Bobby Baker, Johnson’s longtime bagman, was under investigation for bribery in a vending machine scandal. The investigation into corruption traced back to the 1950s, straight to Lyndon Johnson. The CIA had to act so they could keep their man, Lyndon, in office.

The first attempt on Kennedy’s life was thwarted in Chicago. Two Cuban nationals were found in a hotel room with several automatic rifles with telescopic sights, along with an outline of the route that President Kennedy was scheduled to take. No word of the other possible assassin, who resembled Lee Harvey Oswald, or of the two Cubans, who were never detained, was ever forwarded to Dallas, where Kennedy was next slated to visit. A subsequent attempt in Miami saw the motorcade stopped, and the President flown out by helicopter. Up to this point, except for Castro, the CIA had a 100% success rate in eliminating heads of state. It was a secret program called “The Family Jewels.” Look it up.

One extremely interesting point of note was the other potential patsies. One of the possible assassins resembled Oswald. He resembled him in more ways than just physically. His name was Thomas Arthur Vallee. He had made open and loud threats that he would assassinate Kennedy. The Secret Service only picked him up when Kennedy canceled his trip to Chicago at 10:00 a.m. What one finds in Vallee and the whole Chicago plot are so many similarities to what happened in Dallas later that month. Vallee, if we compare him to Oswald, is an ex-Marine. He had been posted, like Oswald, in the far east on a station that was linked to the CIA. It was easy to portray him as disgruntled, anti-Kennedy, a loner, and armed.

Vallee trained Cuban exiles for combat, which was a CIA responsibility. We know Oswald wanted to do the same and he most likely did. Oswald was moved from New Orleans to Dallas just a month before the assassination. He was placed, and given a job in a tall building. It was a perfect killzone. Vallee was also moved around like a pawn. He was moved just a few months prior from Long Island to Chicago just in time for the plot.

Where does he get a job? In a tall building, adjacent to the motorcade, with the perfect kill-zone view. It would have forced Kennedy’s motorcade to do a sharp turn, slow down, and result in a perfect point where they would have had perfect triangulation of fire, just like in Dallas. To eliminate their own President, with the help of the Dallas police and their media assets, would be a low-risk operation.

Shortly after John Kennedy’s arrival in Dallas, amid massive outpourings of affection, despite signs vilifying him posted along the way, and an FBI airtel informing Hoover of a possible assassination attempt that day, another warning came from the CIA’s George HW Bush of yet another potential attempt. He was seated in his limousine, which had no bubble top. It had been conveniently removed at the order of Bill Moyers, then a press aide to Lyndon Johnson. Security was surprisingly lax.

Just before leaving Love Field, a cameraman caught footage of Secret Service Chief Emory Roberts ordering his agents off the President's limousine as it began its approach toward Dealey Plaza. Originally scheduled to travel down Main Street through the Plaza, the motorcade route was changed at the last minute. The new route turned left on Elm, toward the Book Depository, a move that violated all Secret Service protocols for the protection of a President. Not only was this route leading them into an ambush, but it also passed by the building in which they had planted the patsy. They were moving unusually slow as they passed the Depository, the target zone, going only eleven miles per hour, which is nearly stationary for professionals with rifles prepared to take their shots.

Abraham Zapruder, a clothing manufacturer, had taken the afternoon off to film the President. In moments, gunshots would ring out at 12:30pm. Zapruder's film would become the most famous and suppressed piece of evidence in human history. Jackie Kennedy is seen scrambling over the back seat to retrieve part of her husband’s brain. Motorcycle officer Billy Hargis, riding to the left rear, was splattered with blood and brain tissue. Nearly everyone in Dealey Plaza rushed toward the grassy knoll, where the shots seemed to originate.

The President's mutilated body was rushed to Parkland Hospital with half of his head gone. Dr. Malcolm Perry inserted a breathing tube into the trachea, noting later in a press conference, that there was an entrance wound to the throat and a fatal wound to the head indicative of an exit wound on the back of the head. This suggests the assassin shot from the front of the limousine. Those tapes were confiscated from local TV stations, of course.

He was later pressured to change his opinion during the investigation. Many doctors corroborated Perry’s opinion with their own and were also pressured to say otherwise. Back in Dealey Plaza, witnesses told of multiple gunshots heard from different directions around the plaza. One particularly credible witness was a Deaf man named Ed Hoffman, who described seeing the shooter behind a fence but was dismissed when he tried to report what he saw to a man in a police uniform.

The official story we are taught in school is that a bullet entered the base of the President's neck, exited through his throat, and then passed through Governor Connally's shoulder and wrist, ultimately lodging in his thigh. Another bullet struck Kennedy in the back of the head. Three shots in total. One missed. This was all supposedly the work of a single shooter.

Note: The cause of death on the death certificate was a gunshot wound to the temple. Finding that death certificate is one of the most difficult tasks, as it has been buried by those who don't want it seen.

Almost immediately, Lee Harvey Oswald was arrested and the FBI quickly confiscated almost every single film and photograph.

Colonel Fletcher Prouty, Chief of Special Operations for the Pentagon, was in New Zealand at the time. He remarked, “About noontime, we bought the paper. One thing I noticed was that the New Zealand paper had a full biographical story of this Oswald, a former Marine. On that day he was in, I believe, a T-shirt or polo shirt, but certainly not a business suit (He was wearing one in the photo in the paper article). This was on November 23, the day after the assassination, and you couldn't gather that much information on a relatively unknown 24-year-old that quickly. Somebody had prepared that story about Oswald before he ever shot the President.”

Oswald, in late 1962 and early 1963, had lived at 602 Elsbeth. However, that address never appeared on any of his application or employment forms for the Book Depository. Colonel Jones, with the Fourth Army Military Intelligence, received a call from his people in Dallas. They had a suspect named Alex J. Hidell. Jones said he went to his Military Intelligence files, looked up Alex J. Hidell, and found a cross-reference to Lee Harvey Oswald, which listed his address as 605 Elsbeth.

What does this mean? Army Intelligence had tipped off the Dallas Police that the man they wanted was Lee Harvey Oswald. Also arrested at the scene were three so-called “tramps” wearing clean boots who were escorted casually to the police department, fingerprinted, supposedly questioned, released, and all the arrest records disappeared. Colonel Prouty later identified the man strolling casually by the tramps as General Ed Lansdale, a known vocal critic of JFK’s policy of disengagement from Southeast Asia. When he was arrested, Lee Harvey Oswald had two pieces of identification on him: A.J. Hidell and O.H. Lee. No one actually saw Oswald pull the trigger on the rifle that killed the President. Oswald vehemently denied killing the President to anyone who would listen. He was adamant that he was just a patsy.

It was claimed that Oswald had communist sympathies. However, the communist newspaper brought in as evidence, which featured his photo, was later proven to be a forgery. We know now that Oswald was not a communist. He was a provocateur. Having both connections to pro-communist and anti-communist organizations.

Oswald was interrogated for 12 hours, with no audio or video recording permitted. When brought before the press, the police received unexpected assistance in identifying Oswald's communist associates, not from a reporter, but from a nightclub owner in the back, Jack Ruby—more on him later. Oswald then underwent a paraffin test to determine if he had recently fired a rifle. The results, available before the end of the day, were negative, contrary to the announcement to the world that the paraffin test showed he had fired a rifle.

Fingerprints were tested on the boxes on the floor where Oswald had supposedly been when he allegedly shot Kennedy. It turned out those fingerprints belonged to a large number of Dallas police officers and not to Oswald. What also wasn't reported was the fate of the first rifle found on the sixth floor of the Book Depository. When discovered, the rifle had "7.65 Mauser" stamped on the barrel. However, when a cheap Mannlicher-Carcano rifle was introduced as evidence, the Mauser disappeared. In fact, the evidence used to substantiate the gun found in the Book Depository being Oswald's, is a receipt from a catalog in which he ordered said rifle. Turns out, they weren’t the same after all! The photos of the rifles are all off, none of them match. Some claim they took prints on the rifle, others say the rifle has no evidence of being fingerprinted at all. It is all a ruse. What magically appeared, however, were bullet casings. Not scattered about on the floor, but conveniently placed on the windowsill. Three hulls were found by the window on the sixth floor, all neatly lying in a row, not more than an inch apart, all facing the same direction.

What also disappeared as forensic evidence was the Presidential limousine. There are photographs of bullet holes, or the fragments thereof, in the windshield and dashboard. The car was immediately sent to Detroit, where it was trashed and completely rebuilt.

Finally, Oswald was charged with the murder of Dallas Police Officer J.D. Tippit, a police officer who was killed the same day, and accused of attempting to murder General Edwin Walker. Interestingly, President Kennedy had recently fired General Walker for attempting to indoctrinate his troops into a political advocacy group called the John Birch Society. Walker was not fond of Kennedy after that. No one asked Oswald why he would shoot a General who also despised the President if he hated Kennedy so much. And if he couldn’t hit a stationary target like Walker, how could he have hit a moving target through trees?

Oh, and nobody asked about the last-minute change to the parade route. At the scene of the Tippett killing, the bullet casings that were found did not match Oswald’s revolver. Oswald is captured on camera, swarmed by reporters, pleading for help, claiming that he is just a patsy. He knew what was coming.

Now, even though Hoover and the federal government had no jurisdiction, they initiated an investigation immediately, without being instructed to do so. The FBI took action despite the absence of a federal law making the assassination of a President a federal crime. In reality, there was no true investigation. They had their suspect. Hoover is quoted as saying, 'The Bureau must convince the public that Oswald is the real assassin' and to 'wrap up the investigation... we have the basic facts now.'

He didn’t explicitly state that Oswald was the assassin, only that the public needed to be convinced of it.

The truth is, in any fair courtroom in the world, Oswald would have been acquitted. For some reason, the Zapruder film, a camera eyewitness record, was deemed by the FBI to have no 'evidentiary value.' That is preposterous. The film remained in the private hands of Abraham Zapruder, who later auctioned it off.

Time Life Magazine owner, Henry Luce, a now-known early supporter and participant of the CIA’s Mockingbird operation, became the highest bidder and new owner of the film. How convenient. JFK’s brother, Bobby Kennedy, said that he heard about his brother’s death directly from J. Edgar Hoover, who, he claimed, took great pleasure in delivering the news.

At this point, Oswald had still not been charged with the murder of the President. The Dallas Police were finding that their case against Oswald was disintegrating as rapidly as President Kennedy’s foreign policy and mangled body. Doctors and hospital personnel complained that the Secret Service, with guns drawn, removed the President's body before a legally required Texas autopsy could be performed. In fact, they took over the entire 'investigation,' violating Texas state laws, over which they had no jurisdiction. The Dallas coroner attempted to intervene. He stood in front of the coffin and everything. They moved him aside by force. Jackie, JFK’s wife, believed she was accompanying her husband's body on Air Force One, but it was transported back separately by helicopter.

Lyndon Johnson, en route to the White House, was sworn in as the new President on Air Force One.

He is caught in a photograph receiving a congratulatory wink from Texas Congressman Albert Thomas.

The entire media saw the photograph, and of course, ignored it. The CIA was back in control. Lyndon Johnson, the new President, arrived in D.C. in the dead of night and addressed the nation, reading his expression of grief from a slip of paper. How genuine.

Back in Texas, former Dallas Police Officer, Napoleon J. Daniels witnessed Officer Roy Vaughn, who was on duty guarding the garage ramp, let Jack Ruby in on purpose through the back door of the basement. At 12:20 p.m., November 23rd, 1963, almost 24 hours after the public execution of John F. Kennedy, the world was about to witness the televised execution of a man who would never see a trial. Jack Ruby shot Lee Harvey Oswald on live television for the world to see. The patsy had officially taken the fall.

The news media quickly announced that Ruby killed Oswald out of sympathy for Jackie. But that’s not even what Ruby himself said. He stated, 'The people who had so much to gain and such an ulterior motive for putting me in the position I'm in will never let the true facts come above board to the world.'

When asked by a reporter if these people were in very high positions, Jack replied, 'Yes.' Holy cow. Jack Ruby was later found to have spoken on the phone with multiple people with close ties to the Mafia. Which, of course, had very strong connections to the CIA.

This was actually in an investigation that Robert Kennedy, John Kennedy’s brother, conducted soon after JFK was killed. Robert planned to open up a big official investigation into his brother’s death as soon as he was back in the White House (he was running for President). He was also assassinated during his campaign, but that is a completely different story. Probably the CIA too, in my opinion.

With President Kennedy and Lee Harvey Oswald gone, any semblance of an investigation also vanished, along with our foreign policy and world peace. Lyndon Johnson, within 72 hours of assuming the office of the Presidency following Kennedy’s death, reversed the foreign policy of the United States regarding Asia. He met with the Chiefs of Staff, and his message was, “Tell them in Vietnam, everything has changed 180 degrees. We’re going to back them 100%.” Vietnam, here we come.

Decisions like this can’t just be made on the spot. Paperwork has to be completed, months of position papers drafted. Interestingly, one of the documents that needed to be completed was ‘memorandum 273,’ drafted the day before President Kennedy’s assassination by McGeorge Bundy. It completely reversed the Vietnam withdrawal policy. Bundy, Kennedy’s hawkish military advisor, subsequently joined President Johnson as a major architect of the Vietnam War he had always wanted.

Any potential investigation into President Kennedy’s assassination, or Oswald’s murder, was completely thwarted by the new government with its questionable establishment of the Warren Commission. Also gone: American journalism.

At this point, there was not much enthusiasm on the part of the federal government to dig up evidence implicating the CIA in the assassination of the well-loved President. So, the chosen solution was to form a commission of 'honorable' men who would be reliable in diverting attention from the real truth.

On November 29th, 1963, seven days after the assassination of Kennedy, Lyndon Johnson established what was officially called 'The President’s Commission on the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy.' Informally called the ‘Warren Commission’ as it was headed by Earl Warren, the then Chief Justice of the United States. At first, Warren refused to take the head of the commission because he stated the principle of law that a member of the judicial power could not be at the service of the executive power. It was only under pressure from President Lyndon Johnson, who hinted at international tensions and the risks of war resulting from the death of his predecessor, that he agreed to chair the commission. He knew whatever conclusion they came to, it wouldn’t be the full truth.

Not one of the appointees was a Kennedy supporter. Many had been opposed by Kennedy, opposed him, or were outright fired by him. One of note was Allen Dulles, the former director of the CIA whom Kennedy fired. It is also worth noting that we now know that Dulles had a long record of assassination attempts in many different countries. Dulles was lobbied by the CIA to be added to the Commission to make sure certain doors stayed closed. Dulles even went as far as to meet with and rehearse with CIA members before they were interviewed by the Commission to make sure they did not reveal any connections to Oswald, of which there were many.

Another such appointee was former World Bank chairman John J. McCloy, whose policies President Kennedy had publicly opposed. Another point of note: Not only was President Kennedy’s foreign policy overturned overnight, but so was his domestic economic policy. Earlier that year in June, President Kennedy signed Executive Order 11110. This order directed the Treasury to print money redeemable in silver. For five months, the Treasury complied. Had they continued, it would have, in essence, put the privately owned banking cartel, known today as the Federal Reserve, out of business. Can’t have that! None of this was ever mentioned by the media.

These were the investigation hearings into the death of the President of the United States. There wasn't an editorial in the New York Times, the Washington Post, or any other newspaper in America for nine months as the hearings went on.

While these 'honorable men' manufactured 'proof' that Oswald did it behind closed doors, they were assisted by CBS. Bill Paley, head of CBS, had been involved with the CIA since it was the OSS. He had always been a loyalist. CBS staked their credibility on this from the very beginning. At the very moment of the report's release, they aired a two-hour special endorsing it, before it had even been made public. A recently released CBS memo reveals that the person helping craft their special was none other than John J. McCloy, a member of the commission that had yet to announce their conclusions.

NBC went as far as literally telling the FBI they would publish nothing that contradicted the Warren Report. Great journalism right there.

Now let’s talk about the autopsy. That evening, America’s top forensic pathologists, medical professionals who perform autopsies in the D.C. area, were on standby by their phones, but they were never called. The reality had to be inverted, and an illusion created to make it appear as though Kennedy was shot from behind, the direction from which Oswald was supposedly positioned.

Just look at the Zapruder film. No competent person can watch President Kennedy get shot in the head and believe the bullet did not come from the front of the vehicle. One method they employed to create this illusion was to seize control of those conducting the autopsy. They accomplished this by having the autopsy, in its entirety, supervised by Generals and Admirals. The Commission’s next task, with the help of CBS, was to prove that Oswald was a remarkable marksman, capable of firing three accurate shots in less than 5.6 seconds, as indicated by the Zapruder film. Oswald’s former Marine roommate, despite FBI harassment, stood by his statement regarding Oswald’s mediocre marksmanship; he just wasn’t that good. Neither the Commission nor the CBS experts were able to replicate three remotely accurate shots in the allotted time, so they simply pretended that 'the assassin had more time.'

Nearly 60 eyewitnesses and ear witnesses reported hearing three or more shots from the grassy knoll. The Commission dismissed this, claiming it was probably an echo. Yeah, sure. Motorcycle Officer Marion Baker encountered a composed Oswald in the lunchroom less than two minutes after the last shot was fired. The Commission had to prove that Oswald could fire that last shot, hide the rifle, and scurry down the stairs to the lunchroom within those two minutes. They couldn't. So, they just ignored it.

Mark Lane, who worked on Kennedy’s election campaign, flew to Dallas and did what the Commission did not: interviewed actual witnesses. Since the Commission’s hearings were secret, Mark aimed to publish an article about what many witnesses told him. Nearly no publication in America that he contacted wanted anything to do with it.

Henry Luce, CIA-backed owner of Time-Life, proclaimed Oswald the killer on the cover of his Life Magazine publication. This is the first time in major American journalism that an unconvicted suspect was not referred to as “alleged.”

He claimed on the cover of Time Magazine that there was NO conspiracy. Oswald was it.

Jack Ruby begged to be taken to Washington to tell his story to the Commission. They declined.

After nine months of futile deliberation, the Commission presented their findings to President Johnson. Three days later, they published 26 volumes. These ‘findings’ were a joke. Pictures aren't presented in their entirety. Individuals aren't questioned at length. We were left with a heap of garbage. What possible evidence could these men have stuffed into 26 volumes?

Remember Mark Lane? The man who worked on Kennedy’s campaign and interviewed those witnesses? He read the report and, two years later, published a book titled 'Rush to Judgment.' Like his first article in Dallas, it too was refused publication in America. He had to publish it in Europe.

Despite significant backlash from mainstream media, it was a bestseller for two years. Before Mark, a German journalist named Joachim Joesten wrote a book proving Oswald's innocence. It also had to be published in Europe. It was completely ignored by the American media. But not by the FBI and the CIA. Memos prove that both men were under surveillance. Those two books opened doors for many citizen journalists to conduct their own research and publish books on the subject.

The CIA began a propaganda campaign, with the help of politicians and media contacts from Mockingbird, to label any opposition 'Conspiracy Theorists.' The CIA actually coined the term 'Conspiracy Theorist' here.

William F. Buckley, week by week, spread his superiors' lies.

Arguably the most significant figure in all this was former FBI officer, Air Force veteran, and politically independent District Attorney, Judge Jim Garrison. Jim initially accepted the Commission's conclusions until a chance meeting with Senator Hale Boggs in Washington. Jim inquired about a potential government cover-up. Boggs’ response, according to Jim, was, 'That's putting it mildly.' Boggs was a dissenting member of the Commission whose dissent was, of course, never published. He later disappeared on a flight over Alaska, never to be found.

After speaking with Boggs, Jim purchased three sets of the 26 volumes. After thoroughly studying them and committing them to memory, Jim decided to conduct his own investigation. Oswald had lived in his jurisdiction, so it made sense. His budget was only $8,000. When a reporter uncovered this expense and published it, the city cut off his funding. But in response, he received more than enough citizen donations to cover it!

One of Jim’s main supporters flew to Miami to be on Larry King’s show to spread the word. They raised $50,000! Unfortunately, Larry King embezzled the money, and Jim never saw a penny. The only media support Jim received was from two magazines: Playboy and Ramparts magazine.

While investigating Oswald’s CIA connections, Jim encountered David Ferrie, a CIA pilot. During the investigation, Ferrie conveniently committed 'suicide,' leaving two typed 'suicide' notes. You can't get a dead man to write a note, now can you?

Wanting to stay ahead this time, Jim swiftly arrested a man named Clay Shaw for having participated in the conspiracy to kill Kennedy, a man that was later proven to have strong CIA connections. His team had good reason to believe Shaw supervised Oswald secretly. It was later revealed that Shaw was, in fact, both a highly valued contract agent and had a security clearance. In fact, Oswald was an intense person of interest to the CIA for four years before the assassination. He was even added to essentially a no-fly list at the CIA, but on the 8th of October, he was removed from that list at the exact same time as he was removed from the same list at the FBI! If he had been kept on that list he would have not been allowed to be in the area the day of the assassination for security reasons. How convenient!

To millions of Americans craving answers, Jim’s arrest announcement of Clay Shaw was excellent news! But not to the Government and the media! The first to attack was Attorney General Ramsey Clark. He claimed that Shaw had been cleared by the Warren Report. Actually, Shaw was never mentioned in the report. No problem, though. Clark simply had an aide apologize.

Their next tactic was to reveal Shaw's homosexuality. At that time, that could completely discredit a person's character and prevent people from believing anything they said. Jim couldn't allow this and did everything possible to keep that quiet. He needed Shaw to reveal the truth and for people to believe it.

After Shaw's indictment, his lawyer introduced the 26 volumes of the Warren Report to a three-judge panel to prove Shaw's innocence. The judges ruled the 26 volumes INADMISSIBLE. They were not considered an investigation and were only hearsay. Wow. Had the media reported on this legal ruling, the government's report, and possibly the government itself, may have justifiably collapsed. But no. Silence.

The attacks on Jim intensified. He could no longer travel safely. They desperately wanted to suppress any information. A leaked CIA memo revealed that the CIA had to assist Shaw because they believed Jim might secure a conviction. With the public largely ignoring the media fabrications, a bribe followed. They offered Jim a federal judgeship to drop the case. He refused. Then he discovered infiltrators in his office, one of whom successfully turned over documents to the agency and Shaw's attorneys. They aimed not just to discredit Jim Garrison, but to destroy him.

Aside from many witnesses who saw Oswald with Shaw, Garrison's best witness was a young salesman named Perry Russo. Upon hearing of Shaw's arrest and not wanting to be implicated, Russo stepped forward, swearing under oath that he had been at Ferrie’s house, where Oswald, Shaw, and Ferrie discussed triangulation and shooting President Kennedy. The media onslaught continued. NBC even offered a job to Perry Russo in California to get him away from the investigation. But, during that meeting, Garrison had Russo wired and recorded everything. Garrison indicted them for tampering and obstruction of justice. Of course, that indictment was dismissed by a federal court and never went to trial.

In response to Jim’s charges against NBC and the FCC, the FCC granted him equal airtime. His appearance was so powerful it forever changed American media. It moved the government to abolish equal time and fair play. Jim Garrison, by popular demand, was able to secure a spot on Johnny Carson's show, where he proclaimed to America,

“There is no question, as a result of our investigation, that an element of the CIA of our country killed John Kennedy, and the present administration is concealing the facts. There is no question about it at all. The executive order, which forbids every person in this audience and every person listening to this program from looking at this evidence until September 2039, was issued by the President of the United States.”

CBS, again, joined the attack. Reporting, along with various news organizations, that there were many serious charges against Jim Garrison and his staff alleging bribery, intimidation, and efforts to plant evidence on Shaw. For two years, the government and their Mockingbirds erected barricades against Garrison and his case. But finally, he got his day in court. The resistance from the government was total. It was more than just resistance; they outright refused to honor subpoenas.

The CIA planted a witness, Charles Spiesel, to discredit Jim Garrison’s case and the press pushed for Garrison’s resignation.

He lost his third election for DA to one of Shaw’s lawyers. He also lost his wife, who divorced him. What now? After Garrison’s downfall, there were more sketchy events of note.

The Los Angeles Free Press was purchased by Hustler Magazine owner Larry Flynt. The first thing he did was challenge America’s media for not being a free press. He offered a one million dollar reward for anyone who had information on John Kennedy’s assassination. A few weeks later, he was shot in the back, leaving him paralyzed for life.

This was also around the time when Senator Frank Church’s hearings into the CIA revealed that hundreds of their assets were writing the news during the Vietnam War. The news during that time was, quite literally, government propaganda. And Church proved it. How many of these wars America has been part of have been fueled by CIA propaganda? He also discovered that the Pentagon destroyed their entire Kennedy Assassination file. Why? Nobody knows. Ultimately, the House Select Committee on Assassinations exposed a multitude of inconsistencies with the Warren Commission report that should have been obvious to the Warren Commission at the time.

However, it was deemed too damaging for the public to see, and nearly half a million records were to stay sealed until 2029. In 1975, Geraldo Rivera, on his late-night show on ABC, showed America the Zapruder film for the first time to the public. Finally, now that the public had seen such damning evidence, hundreds of thousands demanded that Congress conduct a real investigation. Cornered by these demands, Congress essentially had no choice.

But the CIA is not so easily cornered. “The House Select Committee on Assassinations” was established within a year. Their purpose was to investigate the murders of John F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King. Unknown today, because it was never reported by the media, the first head of the committee was a lawyer from Philadelphia, Richard Sprague. He not only announced that he would definitively solve the murders, but he also informed his staff that they would not hire any CIA or FBI agents to investigate. That they would be the first to be investigated. The CIA could not allow this, of course. So, they neutralized him, just as they had done to Jim Garrison. As soon as he issued subpoenas for information from the CIA, the chairman of the committee fired him.

He was immediately replaced by Robert Blakey, who then turned the entire proceedings over to the agencies.

Under Blakey, important subpoenaed witnesses never appeared. Sam Giancana was shot in the back of the head days before he was due to testify. John Roselli, a major player in the plot to kill Castro, months later was found dismembered in a barrel in the ocean. George de Mohrenschildt, the CIA’s designated best friend of Oswald’s, was found in his house with his head blown off prior to his interview. A “suicide,” of course. Blakey was unfazed by all these sudden deaths of key witnesses, as was the press. Blakey went on to write a book, thanking the CIA and blaming the Mafia. The conclusions of the committee had so little coverage that most people in the United States are not even aware that, officially, by Congress, it was determined that there was a conspiracy. So much of the press strongly supported the official government narrative. They were CIA assets now.

Fun fact: The House Select Committee uncovered 78 mysterious deaths related to the case. 78, and the media said nothing. The brutal eliminations began immediately. Days after Ferrie’s “suicide,” his friend Eladio del Valle had his head split open with an axe. Some murders happened even before Dallas. In Los Angeles, 23-year-old Karyn Kupcinet called her father, Chicago columnist Irv Kupcinet, screaming, “They are going to murder the president in Dallas!” A week later, she was found strangled. Rose Cherami was thrown out of a car carrying the gunman to Dallas. Confined to a Louisiana mental hospital, she told the doctors they were going to kill the president. Later, her battered body was found on a Texas highway. Mary Pinchot Meyer had a long-lasting affair with President Kennedy, which she documented in her diary. She was married to CIA officer Cord Meyer. Former CIA Intelligence Officer E. Howard Hunt, on his deathbed, said Meyer was a major player in the assassination. Her diary disappeared immediately after her unsolved murder in 1964.

Life Magazine's military advisor, Gary Underhill, told friends the CIA killed John Kennedy. In 1964, the gunshot wound to his head was ruled another ‘suicide’. Another ‘suicide’ was William Bruce Pitzer, head of audiovisual at the Bethesda Naval Hospital, who weeks before his retirement showed an aide incomplete autopsy footage showing a gunshot wound to the president's head from the front. Days later, he was found with a gunshot wound to the front of his head. And many more. Literally there are 78. Look them up. It is insane.

Once in office, another sitting president, Jimmy Carter, said, “Solving President Kennedy’s murder is the only way to get America back in shape.” To do this, he nominated Ted Sorensen as the new CIA Chief. Not wanting someone who might dismantle the agency, they chose someone else. Later, in LA, two men were arrested for attempting to assassinate Jimmy Carter. Their names were… Raymond Lee Harvey and Oswaldo Espinosa. Carter got the message and said, “I have lost control of the government.”

You know Bill O’Reilly? For years on Inside Edition, he advocated for challenging the government’s official narrative on the assassination. He pursued it on many different occasions. Then, once he moved to Fox and made his money, he made a 180-degree turn, spreading the discredited Warren Report narrative with his book “Killing Kennedy,” which aligns with the official story. I wonder why?

In 1991, America was stunned when Oliver Stone announced that he was making a film about the JFK assassination based on Jim Garrison’s book. “JFK” hit the screens with such an impact that neither the media nor Congress could ignore it. It was on the front page of every newspaper and magazine, mostly attacks.

In Oct. of 1992, Congress was forced to pass the “JFK Records Act.” They released hundreds of documents, but it was not enough. Quickly, and this is documented, the Secret Service started destroying important records. They were records of trips that President Kennedy had taken in the fall of 1963 prior to him going to Dallas. These records were what are called “threat sheets'' which are records of threats to a president’s life. Seems important, right?

The Secret Service then refused to sign a document under oath stating that they had turned over all documents relating to the assassination. Still, however, earlier this year the Biden Administration chose to keep the remaining JFK documents related to the assassination under wraps indefinitely, citing national security reasons... again. What national security secrets could possibly be at risk? What are they hiding? This definitely seems to be an attempt to protect the CIA. Word, after all this time, is FINALLY getting around that the CIA is bad news, and people are finally waking up. Why? Because the CIA has committed more than just crimes against humanity.

We are finding out some really crazy stuff from different sources that the CIA is/was involved in. From drug and child trafficking to non-human intelligence, coverups, even possibly as far as 9/11. Truman regretted creating it; Eisenhower warned us about it; JFK tried to stop it, and they took him out.

What are they keeping from us? That Oswald worked for the CIA? That the CIA assassinated JFK and scapegoated Oswald? That the actual gunmen were led by George HW Bush? The body double and the real location of JFK's corpse? Maybe we'll never know. They believe themselves to be the smartest people to ever walk the Earth, but surely they aren't stupid enough not to see that this does nothing but legitimize the ‘conspiracy theorists’, right?

It is clear that the American media will continue to support whatever lie the government continues to regard in favor. With Bill Clinton’s signing of the 1996 Telecommunications Act, turning our media over to six major corporations, he signed on to be one of the worst Presidents in history. I could go on and on and on. But this post is long enough. You get the idea.

Now, what is the moral of the story here? We have seen America become a country where liars run for office and truth-seekers run for their lives. The continuing lie by the media and the government about the murder of President Kennedy is paradoxically the lie that all of their other foreign policy admitted lies are built upon.

Vietnam with their fake Gulf of Tonkin resolution. No one punished. Bush and his cronies' lies about “weapons of mass destruction.” No one punished. Was Jimmy Carter right when he said to get America right we needed to solve the murder of John Kennedy? I sure think so. Do you? The pursuit of truth is a cornerstone of liberty, and the tale of JFK's assassination is a stark reminder of this. It's a saga that speaks volumes about the relentless struggle between the guardians of secrets and those who advocate for transparency.

This story isn't just about a tragedy from sixty years ago; it's about the integrity of the free press and the government's influence over it. If the CIA's involvement in manipulating the media through "Operation Mockingbird" holds true, it signifies a profound betrayal of trust and the principles of freedom. The implications of this stretch far beyond a single event, touching on wars waged under false pretenses and a culture of misinformation. Each unverified claim that passes without scrutiny is a blow to democracy, every misuse of power a challenge to the principles of freedom.

The assassination still haunts the nation, underscoring the importance of challenging falsehoods and seeking transparency. In an age where digital shadows loom large, skepticism remains our armor, and the quest for truth, our crusade. Together, let’s question, seek, and never yield to the forces that would have us do otherwise. Our collective voice is the herald of the future we strive to create—a future where liberty is not just an ideal but a lived reality.

ROGER STONE: Dylan Allman gets all the essential facts right - but understates the role of LBJ. It was LBJ through Governor John Connally that Johnson demanded that JFK's motorcade go through Dealey plaza where his car had to come to a full stop and take a hard right turn (in violation of the Secret Service rules turn, as opposed to taking to much safer freeway.) Kennedy’s advance man, Jerry Bruno objected, but was overruled by Connally.

In my opinion, five big events in recent history have changed America forever and it appears that they were all CIA-controlled ops: the assassination of JFK, 9/11, George Floyd, COVID and the stealing of the 2020 election.

CBS & 60 Minutes have recently reported that Iran is planning to assassinate “former” US Government officials and then they showed a picture of President Trump. You know what that means. Is this the CIA’s back up plan if all else fails? Will they use an Iranian patsy to take the fall this time - is this the ultimate “insurance policy” against a Trump Presidency. You tell me. Aren’t you tired of living a lie? I am.

