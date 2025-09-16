This is Part 4 of my report on Charlie Kirk’s murder. You can find Parts 1-3 here.

Here are the ONLY official documents released in the Charlie Kirk case. Please read these documents BEFORE you listen to sound bites or read misleading headlines from the fake news. Please study these official documents for comparison later to media reports, witness statements and testimony:

Here’s the ORIGINAL probable cause statement, issued by Officer Brian Davis, of the Utah State Bureau of Investigation, on September 12th:

Brian Davis is an officer with the Utah State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) who has investigated several high-profile cases, and is also known for solving the cold case of Lina Reyes-Geddes in 2022, nearly 24 years after her disappearance. A State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is a state-level agency and is not part of the federal FBI. The Utah State Bureau of Investigation (S.B.I.) is a division within the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and therefore reports to the Commissioner of Public Safety. The Utah Commissioner of Public Safety reports directly to Governor Spencer Cox. As the head of the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS), the commissioner is a member of the Governor's cabinet.

So, the first probable cause statement was written by an Officer that reports to the Governor of Utah - NOT the PD or FBI.

On September 13, the Utah County Attorney, Jeffrey Gray, sent out a press release announcing that on September 16th he would hold a press conference and that he would charge Tyler Robinson with murder and seek the death penalty. The Utah County Attorney is an elected position. Gray has worked as an attorney who handles felony appeals for the Utah Attorney General’s Office for more than two decades.

https://atty.utahcounty.gov/cms/uploads/2025_09_13_Press_Release_Robinson_Arrest_and_Potential_Charges_f526b4de85.pdf

Utah prosecutors formally charged Tyler Robinson for the death of Charlie Kirk on September 16th - as they promised.

Jeff Gray, the Utah County attorney, said that he would seek the death penalty against Tyler Robinson. In addition to aggravated murder, a capital offense, Robinson was also charged with felony discharge of a firearm and multiple counts of witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Kash Patel and his deputy and investigators were NOT at the press conference. Felice John Viti, the acting U.S. attorney for Utah, and other federal prosecutors were NOT at this press conference, only Utah state authorities.

The charging documents have now been filed in Utah County court. They include an “updated” probable cause statement by Brian Davis of the Utah SBI.

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2025/09/16/us/indictment-tyler-robinson-charges-kirk.htm

I am including screen shots of the documents so they can’t be altered.

l

Updated probable cause statement:

I have some thoughts about the “revised” probable cause statement from the Utah authorities as well as the so-called “text exchange” and note under the keyboard - but before I comment, I’d like to hear from you.

Please send me an email with any concerns or questions you have about the “evidence” we’ve been given so far by the Utah authorities. Thank you.

