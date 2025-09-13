I am working on an in-depth report on the awful assassination of Charlie Kirk - but I’m waiting a few more days for the complete story to emerge. In the meantime, you need to know this background as you do your own research.

Tyler Robinson was allegedly called a “Reddit” kid and used several layers of the internet to communicate and he wasn’t acting alone. Why is that important? Today, we can add the “Dark Web” to Satan’s toolbox of tricks - on how our enemies (both foreign and domestic) are able to brainwash and coerce patsies to do unspeakable things.

First, this is an excellent post from Larry Schweikart. I honestly knew nothing about the “Dark Web” before I read this:

1) I had a fascinating talk with my son, who is both in med tech for a big company but also who is a very plugged-in gamer. He is a single male, who knows quite well the inner workings of Reddit and 4Chan. Above all he is up on male culture age 20-40. Tyler was called a Reddit kid.

2) In discussing what radicalized this shooter, who came from a good family and had good grades, he was quick in his response: Reddit and 4 Chan and the Dark Web.

3) Smart kids know how to mask their real activities from their parents. Unless you're snooping in their computer they would be difficult to detect.

4) Me: "The radicalization occurred in probably a year or less."

Him: "Yeah, doesn't take long. He had both alt-right postings but also total left postings, including one people mistake for a transoid symbol but which is actually a deeper, worse nearly demonic symbol that is quite prominent on 4Chan.

5) ME: "Looks like the 71 year old guy [George Zinn] was an accomplice of sorts, or an activated patsy."

Him: "Yes. And also note the guys behind Kirk giving hand signals."

6) Me: "How deep does this stuff go?"

Him: "You don't want to know. 4Chan is like the public spot, but if you go to 8Chan it is hideous."

7) Me: "How do you stop these guys?"

Him: "Honestly, you need a new three-letter agency, which is horrible, but you need one that is made up essentially of these types of people. [This is the old Allan Dulles approach to spycraft, bring in commies who know the system.] You need people to get inside ALL these social media accounts, emails, everything. But almost no one with those skills wants anything to do with the government. Any government. And to be honest, anyone you have doing this cannot do it for very long at all. What you see on these sites is so repulsive, so gory, so horrible, that they themselves become screwed up."

Me: "So, if you had such an agency, you'd have to rotate the Watchers out at a minimum of every year or they'd go crazy?"

Him: "Yes."

9) Him: "These disaffected young males, who don't think they have anything to live for are very easily radicalized."

10) Me: "Does a solution involve public arrests, and so on, of the bigger names?"

Him: "You need Soros, Schwab, several VERY high profile people to get street justice, highly public executions, etc. for the normies. But you can't change the underneath system."

11) Him: "Note that it's not just in the US. Did you see what happened in Nepal (where the former PM's wife was burned alive and people were being whipped in the streets)?"

Me: "Yes. And Japan's PM resigned, and the French govt fell apart."

12) Him: "Indonesia & Philippines might be next. They are toppling."

13) He then raised the point that many of the big techies are h***sexuals. "They're all h***sexuals. Altman, the rest." [Which means many of the big tech guys may even use the internet to create violence within the LGBTQ and transgender movement.]

14) Although he puts little hope---or desire---in a more normal political resolution, I do believe that revolutions that might put a Franco in power here are avoidable IF, and this is a big issue, IF Trump can produce enough high profile arrests to short-circuit what otherwise is sure to come.

For example, after a single execution in England in the 1640s, the Brits had a period under Cromwell (The Protectorate) that ended with a restoration of the King . . . but in MUCH different circumstances.

15) William & Mary came in in the "Glorious Revolution" & essentially bent the knee to Parliament, accepting the crown from THEM. But in France, the bloodlust and rage against the king got so bad that it swept almost anyone to the guillotine who in any way wanted to "mediate."

16) Likewise in our Revolution, there was a two-step-to-democracy process of the Articles, then the Constitution, that convinced people their rights were safe. It didn't hurt that most of the Tories left the US for England.

17) Anyway, my takeaway is that a) he is right about the need for a Watcher, as horrible as that sounds. This is not like Muslim terrorist summer camps. It's happening ON THE WEB. b) I think Trump has a limited window, esp. after Iryna & Charlie so close together to make some very public arrests of BIG NAMES. There is a growing and very real sense of a two-tiered justice system, and Trump must show he can break that, even if in a symbolic way.

18) We need a major reform via FCC of the Hoax News media. You cannot allow these agents of evil to spread filth and vile 24/7. Simply firing a Matt Dowd here and there is not enough. Rip the weed up by the roots. Curse that evil fig tree.

19) This is from an unnamed LEO who has had fed training in anti-terror. Echo chambers on 4Chan/Reddit not only have radicals running it, but the algorithms used are DESIGNED TO RADICALIZE. Same basic tricks as ISIS uses, allowing the leaders to avoid tracking.

20) It's grooming and conditioning on a greater level. Now add in AI. All comes down to disaffected youth who are quickly and deliberately radicalized on these sites.

That’s what Larry had to say. Let’s go on…

What is the Dark Web? The Dark Web is a small, unindexed part of the internet that requires specialized software, like the Tor browser, to access. It is characterized by its focus on user anonymity through layered encryption, making it a platform for both legitimate activities by journalists, activists, and whistleblowers, and illicit operations such as the sale of stolen personal data, drugs, and illegal weapons. While not illegal in itself, the content and activities within the Dark Web can be illegal and are often associated with criminal acts due to the high level of privacy and anonymity provided.

Many consider the internet and web to be synonymous; they are not. The web is just one portion of the internet, and a medium through which information may be accessed.

Within the web, one portion is known as the surface web , comprised of content that has been indexed and is accessible through traditional search engines such as Google.

Another portion of the web is the deep web , which contains content that has not been indexed and thus is not accessible through traditional search engines. This includes content on private intranets (internal networks such as those at corporations, government agencies, or universities), and commercial databases like Westlaw. Accessing this content often requires authentication (i.e., verification of the user's identity) and permission to access the content.

Within the deep web is the dark web, the segment of the deep web that has been intentionally hidden. It refers to internet sites that users generally cannot access without using special software. While the content of these sites may be accessed using this software, publishers of these sites are often concealed. Users access the dark web with the expectation of being able to share information and/or files with little risk of detection.

The dark web can be reached through decentralized, anonymized nodes on various networks including Tor (short for The Onion Router) or I2P (Invisible Internet Project).

Tor, which was initially released as The Onion Routing project in 2002, was originally created by the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory as a tool for anonymously communicating online. Using Tor in conjunction with a virtual private network (VPN) provides additional privacy for nefarious activities.

The Tor network uses "onion routing," which encrypts internet traffic and sends it through several random, encrypted servers called nodes. This process makes it difficult to trace user activity and identify the origin of the data, providing a high level of anonymity.

The Dark Web provides a safe space for journalists to protect their sources and for dissidents to communicate in oppressive regimes without being tracked.

The Dark Web is a marketplace for stolen data, including credit card numbers, Social Security numbers, and login credentials from data breaches. Election fraud can be perpetrated with information sold on the Dark Web.

What else can you buy on the Dark Web? You can buy credit card numbers, all manner of drugs, guns, counterfeit money, stolen subscription credentials, hacked Netflix accounts and software that helps you break into other people’s computers. Buy login credentials to a $50,000 Bank of America account, counterfeit $20 bills, prepaid debit cards, or a “lifetime” Netflix premium account. You can hire hackers to attack computers for you. You can buy usernames and passwords.

Users can also find software that facilitates hacking and other malicious activities, including assassins for hire.

Intelligence agencies and law enforcement also use the Dark Web for secure communication and to gather intelligence. Just as criminals can leverage the anonymity of the dark web, so too can law enforcement. They can use it to conduct online surveillance and sting operations and to maintain anonymous tip lines. Federal investigations of dark web cases are often multiagency initiatives. [In other words, rogue agents can use the Dark Web to manipulate or set up or frame people in any number of ways.]

According to metrics from the Tor Project, the mean number of daily Tor users in 2024 in the United States was about 500,000. The United States had the second largest number of mean daily Tor users during this time period, behind Germany. That’s a huge number of potential assets, patsies or assassins.

Discord, Reddit, 4chan, and 8chan were all allegedly platforms that Tyler Robinson was using to communicate. They are not considered part of the dark web—they are all accessible on the regular internet through standard browsers and do not require special software like Tor or I2P for access. These platforms are classified as surface web sites, meaning anyone can visit them using a regular internet connection and web browser.

Discord is an online chat platform designed primarily for real-time text, voice, and video communication. People use Discord for group chats, gaming communities, and social circles. Many servers on Discord are private and cater to niche interests or groups.

Reddit is a large “social news” site with thousands of communities (called subreddits), each focused on specific topics, hobbies, or interests. Users post links, questions, memes, and stories, and vote content up or down. Tyler Robinson has been called a “Reddit kid.”

“Reddit kid” is an internet slang phrase used to stereotype someone who acts immaturely, is overly enthusiastic about Reddit culture, or frequently uses Reddit-style memes. It’s often used jokingly or as a mild insult, implying the person is naive, childish, or primarily interacts online through Reddit.

4chan is an anonymous imageboard forum known for its chaotic, unrestricted posting style. Users rarely use real names and discussion is fast-paced, typically focusing on memes, internet culture, and controversial topics. Its culture can be much more provocative and less moderated compared to Reddit.

8chan is an online imageboard and forum that became infamous for its extreme free speech stance and lack of moderation, attracting users who wanted fewer restrictions than platforms like 4chan.

8chan was created in 2013 by Fredrick Brennan and allows users to create their own topic boards and post anonymously. It quickly gained a reputation for hosting highly controversial and extremist content, including hate speech, conspiracy theories, and materials banned from more strictly moderated sites.

Originally envisioned as a free-speech haven, 8chan became a hotspot for rhetoric, harassment campaigns, and was even linked to violent real-world events when perpetrators posted their manifestos there before attacks.

Ownership transferred from Brennan to Jim Watkins, a U.S. Army veteran, in 2015. Brennan later distanced himself from the site and called for its shutdown due to its association with extremism and violence.

The site was taken offline multiple times after losing support from key internet service companies, but later resurfaced as 8kun.

Dark Web refers to parts of the internet intentionally hidden and inaccessible using standard browsers—often requiring Tor or other anonymizing software. The dark web is known for anonymous communications and is associated with illegal activities, but also hosts privacy-focused forums.

Surface Web is everything that is easily reached through browsers and search engines (like Google)—including Discord, Reddit, 4chan, and 8chan.

Some platforms imitate Reddit's design and operate on the dark web, such as the forum "Dread," which is an onion-based discussion platform accessible only via Tor.

Now that you have a better understanding of modern-day tools used by demons in the Deep State and our enemies to brainwash, coerce and twist young minds - read my expose on MKUltra again and it will all become clear what’s going on in the world today. In fact the drugs and the methods they use today are so sophisticated (it’s not just LSD anymore) and so strong that they can totally erase a person’s mind and memories - and replace it with whatever they want:

What is MKUltra? Tierney's Real News · Sep 5 Back in the 1950’s, as the Cold War with the Soviet Union was heating up, the CIA became convinced that the Communists had discovered a drug or technique that would allow them to control human minds. In response, the CIA began its own secret program, called MKUltra, in April 1953, to search for a mind control drug that could be weaponized against enemie… Read full story

